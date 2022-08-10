ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saline, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thesalinepost.com

13 Contestants Vie for Miss Saline Pageantn Scholarships

13 contestants are competing in the Miss Saline Scholarship Pageant from 1-3 p.m., Saturday, during Summerfest in downtown Saline. The pageant takes place on the stage in the parking lot behind Benny's Bakery. The contestants interviewed with the judges earlier this week. The judges are Mayor Brian Marl, Julie Picknell,...
thesalinepost.com

Rentschler Farm Museum a Major Stop on US-12 Garage Sale

The Rentschler Farm Museum is a major top on the US-12 Garage Sale - dubbed Michigan's longest garage sale. The museum's yard sale, held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Friday and Saturday, is organized by the Saline Area Historical Society, which manages the museum for the City of Saline.
SALINE, MI
Jackson Citizen Patriot

From fried cheesecake to street corn: 10 foods not to miss at the Jackson County Fair

JACKSON, MI – There are more than 60 different food options at the Jackson County Fair this year, and it can be overwhelming to decide what to try. Fair food options are growing each year, with even more things on a stick being dipped in batter and fried. However, there are “healthier” options to be found at the Jackson County Fairgrounds/Keeley Park, 200 W. Ganson St., as well.
JACKSON COUNTY, MI
Jackson Citizen Patriot

Our favorite 15 photos from Tuesday at the 2022 Jackson County Fair

JACKSON, MI -- Tuesday at the 2022 Jackson County Fair saw huge crowds gathering for carnival rides and games and country music concerts. Headliner Hank Williams Jr. was a huge attraction, with concert attendees bringing model miniatures of him to sign, and many more coming to enjoy the music. Texas native Granger Smith opened for Williams, with many singing along and shouting out his signature, “yee yee.”
JACKSON, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Saline, MI
Local
Michigan Government
Saline, MI
Government
thesalinepost.com

The Saline Post - Saline Michigan Local News, Events, Classifieds and Alerts

A Young Saline Football Team Returns to the Gridiron As Practice Begins. Pittsfield Township Board Considers Zoning Change for Apartment Building on Carpenter Road. Saline Firefighters Rescue 4 Cats, Prevent Garage Fire from Spreading to Home in York Township. Saline and Washtenaw County COVID-19 Coverage and Statistics.
SALINE, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Photography#Dairy
The Detroit Free Press

Wayne County announces hazardous waste collection events

Wayne County residents with unused gardening fertilizers, old electronics and dead car batteries, among other things, will have an opportunity to safely dispose of unwanted hazardous waste this weekend.  Wayne County will launch the first of two upcoming household hazardous waste disposal events on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Second Ebenezer Church, 14601 Dequindre Street in Detroit. ...
WAYNE COUNTY, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
thesalinepost.com

Alzheimer's Association Dementia Caregiver Support Group

This post expresses the views and opinions of the author(s) and not necessarily that of The Saline Post management or staff. Support groups create a safe, confidential, and supportive environment for caregivers to develop informal mutual support and social relationships. They also educate and inform participants about dementia and help participants develop methods and skills to solve problems.
SALINE, MI
MLive

Residents sue township north of Ann Arbor over gun range

WHITMORE LAKE, MI – Todd Brown, owner of Oasis Equestrian Center, has big concerns about a firearm optics testing facility going in across the street from his Northfield Township property – and he isn’t the only one. Twelve residents of the township north of Ann Arbor have...
ANN ARBOR, MI
thesalinepost.com

Saline Middle School Announces Tryouts, Skills and Drills Session

Coach Scott Scull is announcing Saline Middle School volleyball try outs:. Monday, August 29th: 3:15-4:30pm @ Liberty School(7th Grade) Monday, August 29th: 4:15-6:00pm @ Liberty School(8th Grade) Tuesday, August 30th: 3:15-4:30pm @ Liberty School(8th Grade) Tuesday, August 30th: 4:15-6:00pm @ Liberty School(7th Grade) Wednesday, August 31st: 3:15-4:30pm @ Liberty School(7th...
SALINE, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy