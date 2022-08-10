Read full article on original website
3 Great Burger Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
The Nimbus: A Covered Electric MotorcycleInyerselfAnn Arbor, MI
Investigative Attorney Shares What Dale Warner was Doing While the Community Rallied to Find His WifeTracy StengelAdrian, MI
People React to Sheriff Bevier’s Decision to Turn Dee Ann Warner’s Missing Persons Case Over to Michigan State PoliceTracy StengelAdrian, MI
Citizens Rallied to Get Justice for Dee and Their Voices Were HeardTracy StengelLenawee County, MI
13 Contestants Vie for Miss Saline Pageantn Scholarships
13 contestants are competing in the Miss Saline Scholarship Pageant from 1-3 p.m., Saturday, during Summerfest in downtown Saline. The pageant takes place on the stage in the parking lot behind Benny's Bakery. The contestants interviewed with the judges earlier this week. The judges are Mayor Brian Marl, Julie Picknell,...
Rentschler Farm Museum a Major Stop on US-12 Garage Sale
The Rentschler Farm Museum is a major top on the US-12 Garage Sale - dubbed Michigan's longest garage sale. The museum's yard sale, held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Friday and Saturday, is organized by the Saline Area Historical Society, which manages the museum for the City of Saline.
From fried cheesecake to street corn: 10 foods not to miss at the Jackson County Fair
JACKSON, MI – There are more than 60 different food options at the Jackson County Fair this year, and it can be overwhelming to decide what to try. Fair food options are growing each year, with even more things on a stick being dipped in batter and fried. However, there are “healthier” options to be found at the Jackson County Fairgrounds/Keeley Park, 200 W. Ganson St., as well.
Our favorite 15 photos from Tuesday at the 2022 Jackson County Fair
JACKSON, MI -- Tuesday at the 2022 Jackson County Fair saw huge crowds gathering for carnival rides and games and country music concerts. Headliner Hank Williams Jr. was a huge attraction, with concert attendees bringing model miniatures of him to sign, and many more coming to enjoy the music. Texas native Granger Smith opened for Williams, with many singing along and shouting out his signature, “yee yee.”
The Saline Post - Saline Michigan Local News, Events, Classifieds and Alerts
A Young Saline Football Team Returns to the Gridiron As Practice Begins. Pittsfield Township Board Considers Zoning Change for Apartment Building on Carpenter Road. Saline Firefighters Rescue 4 Cats, Prevent Garage Fire from Spreading to Home in York Township. Saline and Washtenaw County COVID-19 Coverage and Statistics.
Saline Planners Grant Conditional Recommendation for Marijuana Retail Center
The Saline planning commission voted to recommend a special land use and preliminary site plan for a medical retail center at 465 E. Michigan Ave., the current home of the Come Dancing studio. The planning commission met July 27. Oudia Abdulnoor of Green Trend, Inc., applied to the city for...
Residents call REO Town building an eyesore
REO Town is known for its restaurants and grassroots businesses, but when you enter the neighborhood, you may also notice a building that residents said has become an eyesore.
Old Fashion Ice Cream Social Returns to Weber Blaess One Room School House Aug. 21
One of Saline's back-to-school traditions is back!. The Saline Area Schools Historic Preservation Foundation hosts an old fashion ice cream social at the Weber Blaess One-Room School from 1-4 p.m., Sunday, Aug. 21. The public is invited. The one-room school, owned by the Saline Area Schools district, is located at...
Saline Board of Education Approves Bond Resolution for Nov. 8 Ballot, Discusses Plans to Promote Initiative
The Saline Area Schools Board of Education took its next step Tuesday night in moving forward a new $180 million bond proposal for the district, unanimously approving a resolution from Thrun Law Firm to have the issue placed on the Nov. 8 ballot. As previously reported by the Post, school...
Saline Resident and Airport Teacher Adam Sakel Named 2022 Michigan History Teacher of the Year
Saline resident Adam Sakel, a teacher at Airport High School in Carleton, has been named the 2022 Michigan History Teacher of the Year, an award presented annually by the Gilder Lehrman Institute of American History in New York City, the nation’s leading organization dedicated to K-12 American history education.
Capital Area Humane Society takes in 10 of the beagles rescued from VA facility
The Capital Area Humane Society welcomed 10 beagles Monday night that were some of the over 4,000 beagles rescued from the Envigo research facility in Virginia.
Wayne County announces hazardous waste collection events
Wayne County residents with unused gardening fertilizers, old electronics and dead car batteries, among other things, will have an opportunity to safely dispose of unwanted hazardous waste this weekend. Wayne County will launch the first of two upcoming household hazardous waste disposal events on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Second Ebenezer Church, 14601 Dequindre Street in Detroit. ...
Nearly 40,000 pierogi are ready for Detroit church's annual weekend festival
A large rosary hangs from the trunk of a pine tree, the big tents are up and tens of thousands of pierogi are stuffed into church freezers. It's a pierogipalooza Friday through Sunday at Sweetest Heart of Mary Catholic Church on the city's east side — one of Detroit's oldest and most beautiful, ornate churches. ...
Live haunted theater attraction coming to actual haunted Michigan theater
BIRMINGHAM, MI - No movies will be shown in the entire month of October at a nearly 100-year old Michigan theatre that’s already said to be haunted. That’s because the historic building will be turned into a haunted attraction for Halloween. Emagine has teamed with Bluewater, a live...
Alzheimer's Association Dementia Caregiver Support Group
This post expresses the views and opinions of the author(s) and not necessarily that of The Saline Post management or staff. Support groups create a safe, confidential, and supportive environment for caregivers to develop informal mutual support and social relationships. They also educate and inform participants about dementia and help participants develop methods and skills to solve problems.
Residents sue township north of Ann Arbor over gun range
WHITMORE LAKE, MI – Todd Brown, owner of Oasis Equestrian Center, has big concerns about a firearm optics testing facility going in across the street from his Northfield Township property – and he isn’t the only one. Twelve residents of the township north of Ann Arbor have...
Saline Middle School Announces Tryouts, Skills and Drills Session
Coach Scott Scull is announcing Saline Middle School volleyball try outs:. Monday, August 29th: 3:15-4:30pm @ Liberty School(7th Grade) Monday, August 29th: 4:15-6:00pm @ Liberty School(8th Grade) Tuesday, August 30th: 3:15-4:30pm @ Liberty School(8th Grade) Tuesday, August 30th: 4:15-6:00pm @ Liberty School(7th Grade) Wednesday, August 31st: 3:15-4:30pm @ Liberty School(7th...
100 Year Old Michigan Theater Converted to Haunted Attraction
Do you like haunted houses in October? How about an old haunted theater becoming a haunted attraction for Halloween? I say bring it on!. Here's the really creepy part, there's an actual haunted theater in Metro Detroit being converted into a haunted attraction just in time for the entire month of October.
Ospreys nesting high up in Michigan cell tower are sign of species’ comeback
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI — When Penny LeBlanc first noticed the huge stick nest high atop a cell tower along Bemis Road near U.S. 23 and got a glimpse of one of the birds, she thought maybe it was a bald eagle. “I was like, well, that is a large...
Beloved local pet store chain just opened a new location in Michigan
A popular local pet store chain recently opened another new location in Michigan, and shoppers are already leaving positive reviews. Premiere Pet Supply is a local pet store chain that currently has thirteen locations throughout Michigan. This month the popular pet supply store chain added another new location in downtown Detroit.
