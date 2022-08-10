ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Antonio, TX
Local
Texas Government
San Antonio, TX
Government
San Antonio Current

U.S. Military to conduct intense simulation near downtown San Antonio on Monday night

Some San Antonio neighborhoods will sound and feel like a war zone as U.S. military personnel participate in an active combat simulation Monday night near downtown. Residents in central San Antonio can expect to hear “low-flying helicopters” and even “explosions” as part of an exercise to “enhance soldiers’ skills by operating in a realistic environment,” according to a notice posted on the San Antonio Police Department’s Facebook page.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Military Training#Flyers#Community Outreach#Army#Sherill Metal#Nextdoor
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Southside ISD welcomes students back Thursday

SAN ANTONIO — The Southside ISD is getting ready to welcome thousands of kids back to campus Thursday morning. The district says students have a lot to look forward to this year. Southside ISD says they’re making significant academic progress. At Heritage Elementary, they’re expecting an a rating...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
KSAT 12

The downfall of Mike Yuchnitz; South Texas Crime Stories

It’s an entrepreneurial story turned true crime. Mike Yuchnitz, a 20-year veteran of the Air Force, opened his first My Econo’s $39.95 Optical chain in the early 1990′s. His vision grew to four locations, his commercials were a household favorite across the city. Yuchnitz’s ambitions didn’t stop...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

'SpiritLandia' | Rebranded celebration for Dia de los Muertos in San Antonio announced

SAN ANTONIO — City leaders and organizers announced the fourth annual Day of the Dead River Parade and other celebrations in 2022. Mayor Ron Nirenberg and Chef Johnny Hernandez were on hand for the unveiling of the celebration, which city leaders hope will be a national event. They are hoping San Antonio becomes the go-to cultural destination for Dia De Los Muertos in the U.S.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

KENS 5 Eyewitness News

San Antonio, TX
23K+
Followers
8K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

San Antonio local news

 https://www.kens5.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy