This is what You Need to Know About Monkeypox in TexasTom HandyEl Paso, TX
7 of the strangest laws in Houston. How many have you broken?Ash JurbergHouston, TX
These are some of San Antonio's most unusual lawsAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
This businessman is giving away millions in San AntonioAsh Jurberg
Beto says Abbott's "response to Sutherland Springs, Santa Fe, El Paso and now Uvalde has been the same stale but predictAsh JurbergUvalde, TX
KSAT 12
‘The house was shaking’: Downtown residents experience second night of military training
SAN ANTONIO – Updated Wednesday at 4:25 p.m.:. Some viewers in Southdown are reporting more loud noises and explosions that are shaking their houses believed to be attributed to military drills as of Wednesday afternoon. As the Army continues its training around downtown San Antonio this week, residents said...
KSAT 12
KSAT viewers share videos of intense military training in downtown San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO – Special urban training by the U.S. Army continued Wednesday for a third night in downtown San Antonio. Videos taken this week by KSAT viewers show active drills from military members as they operate helicopters and other aircraft near the Alamodome. Watch video in player below and...
U.S. Army training in downtown San Antonio to continue until Friday
Hear explosions? It's still just the military.
Militaries from around the world training for crisis situations at Fort Sam Houston
SAN ANTONIO — Military forces from more than dozen countries have made Fort Sam Houston home for the week as they train for crisis situations. U.S. Army South is hosting PANAMAX, a joint-military exercise dating back to 2003, which focuses on responding to a host of security threats and humanitarian disasters.
KSAT 12
US Army conducts military training exercises in San Antonio this week
SAN ANTONIO – The U.S. Army is conducting military training exercises in certain parts of the downtown and the central area of San Antonio this week, according to the San Antonio Police Department. The trainings will take place from 6 p.m. to 3 a.m. between Tuesday and Friday. It...
Downtown San Antonio will be the site of military training Monday night
Hear 'gunfire' or 'explosions' downtown? It's just the military.
San Antonio Current
U.S. Military to conduct intense simulation near downtown San Antonio on Monday night
Some San Antonio neighborhoods will sound and feel like a war zone as U.S. military personnel participate in an active combat simulation Monday night near downtown. Residents in central San Antonio can expect to hear “low-flying helicopters” and even “explosions” as part of an exercise to “enhance soldiers’ skills by operating in a realistic environment,” according to a notice posted on the San Antonio Police Department’s Facebook page.
San Antonio elementary placed on secure status on first day of school
SAPD originally reported the school was on lockdown.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Wear the Gown | What to remember about students' vaccines as they go back-to-school
SAN ANTONIO — School has already started for thousands of kids in south Texas and many schools require their students to be up to date on their vaccines. There are a wide range of vaccines that are available starting at two weeks of age all the way through their teenage years.
'Peace of mind' | New technology will allow Medina Valley ISD parents to track students on the bus
CASTROVILLE, Texas — Tracking students who ride the bus will be easier for Medina Valley Independent School District parents this upcoming school year. This district, located west of San Antonio, is implementing new safety technology on all school buses that will alert parents via a mobile app when their child is on and off the bus.
Southside ISD welcomes students back Thursday
SAN ANTONIO — The Southside ISD is getting ready to welcome thousands of kids back to campus Thursday morning. The district says students have a lot to look forward to this year. Southside ISD says they’re making significant academic progress. At Heritage Elementary, they’re expecting an a rating...
SAISD welcomes new dual-language teachers from Latin American countries, cuts down on dual-language deficit
SAN ANTONIO — Just a week away from meeting her students, Ana Perez spent Thursday organizing school supplies into cubbies lining the walls. Everything for her is new and overwhelmingly exciting: the small corner library, the new school supplies, even the small curtain on the door window brings a smile to her face.
Dog named Lucky reunited with grateful owner thanks to chip
SAN ANTONIO — A dog named Lucky has been reunited with his grateful owner thanks to having a chip with his owner's information. Lucky was brought to the City of San Antonio Animal Care Services (ACS) by folks over at JBSA-Lackland last Friday around 2:30 p.m. They said he'd been roaming around the Air Force Base.
San Antonio Current
Civil rights lawyers call out attorney for ADA suits against businesses on San Antonio's East Side
A pair of Texas civil rights lawyers is accusing the attorney who sued a trio of small businesses on San Antonio's East Side over alleged Americans with Disabilities Act violations of using the court system as a "tool of oppression." Houston-based attorney Duncan Strickland, representing a client identified as Joseph...
San Antonio TikTok captures 3-day police standoff
What is the 'SQUAT TEAM' and why is there a Minion on it?
KSAT 12
The downfall of Mike Yuchnitz; South Texas Crime Stories
It’s an entrepreneurial story turned true crime. Mike Yuchnitz, a 20-year veteran of the Air Force, opened his first My Econo’s $39.95 Optical chain in the early 1990′s. His vision grew to four locations, his commercials were a household favorite across the city. Yuchnitz’s ambitions didn’t stop...
COVID Tracker: Cases and hospitalizations trending down to start August
SAN ANTONIO — Coronavirus hospitalizations in the San Antonio region have dipped below 300 for the first time in a month, and August is off to a more stable start in regards to new infections following a wave that began in mid-June and may have peaked in late July.
SAPD Chief McManus defends actions in 76-hour standoff
SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Police Chief William McManus is defending how long it took to end a standoff with an accused murderer. It lasted 76 hours. "This was the longest that anybody can remember in SAPD history that we waited for someone to come out," McManus said. The...
San Antonio's Northside ISD makes November election a student holiday
The maximum number of early voting sites will be considered.
'SpiritLandia' | Rebranded celebration for Dia de los Muertos in San Antonio announced
SAN ANTONIO — City leaders and organizers announced the fourth annual Day of the Dead River Parade and other celebrations in 2022. Mayor Ron Nirenberg and Chef Johnny Hernandez were on hand for the unveiling of the celebration, which city leaders hope will be a national event. They are hoping San Antonio becomes the go-to cultural destination for Dia De Los Muertos in the U.S.
