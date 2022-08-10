Read full article on original website
Related
klkntv.com
Lincoln awards nearly $5 million in tourism grants to 15 local nonprofits
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A total of 15 local nonprofits were awarded nearly $5 million in tourism grants on Thursday. City officials have allocated $4.9 million in tourism grants to local nonprofits that were each impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. Funding was made available by the American Rescue Plan...
klkntv.com
$22 million bond for schools southeast of Lincoln passes by 11 votes
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A $22 million bond that would provide funds to schools southeast of Lincoln passed by a mere 11 votes in an all-mail election. On Tuesday, Lancaster County Election Commissioner David Shively released the unofficial results of the election. Out of 1,180 ballots cast, 595 voted...
klkntv.com
Two Lincoln streets to temporarily close for railroad track repair
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Beginning at 6 a.m. on Wednesday, a part of 84th Street and Pioneers Boulevard will be closed for railroad track repair. The maintenance is scheduled to be completed by 6 p.m. on Thursday. Pioneer Boulevard between Highway 2 and South 9th Street will be closed.
klkntv.com
Nebraska Game and Parks chemically bombs Wagon Train Lake
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The existing fish population at Wagon Train Lake was completely wiped out Wednesday morning. Undesired species are now taking over the lake including common carp, white perch and gizzard shad. These types of fish have started to out-compete desired species, causing the habitat and water quality to decline.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
klkntv.com
Lincoln official rejects ‘Fairness Ordinance’ petition over missing statement
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A petition that would put the “Fairness Ordinance” on the November ballot has been rejected because of a missing statement. On Monday, Lancaster County Election Commissioner David Shively sent a letter to the city clerk regarding the 11,013 petition signatures turned in by the group, Let Lincoln Vote.
klkntv.com
UNL grad students help gather donations with free sweet corn
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s Agronomy and Horticulture department is hosting a free sweet corn giveaway until 5 p.m. outside Keim Hall on East Campus. Grad students are handing out sweet corn, while also fundraising for the department’s grad student association. Donations will go...
klkntv.com
Capital Humane Society receives outpour of donations for pet pantry
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN)- The Pawsitive Impact Project is making astonishing strides in the community of Lincoln. In June, Channel 8 spoke with Lauryn Nobbe, Director of Behavior and Placement who said they were in dire need of pet supplies. Now, she said donations are streaming into the pantry each week.
klkntv.com
Lancaster County COVID-19 risk dial remains in orange as cases continue to drop
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – COVID-19 cases in Lancaster County took a steep drop in comparison to last week, while hospitalizations slightly rose. The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department announced Tuesday that the COVID-19 risk dial would stay in low orange for the fifth straight week. Back on July 12, the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
klkntv.com
Nebraska’s Ronald McDonald House unveils new Huskers Big Red Friday flag
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Ronald McDonald House Charites revealed this year’s Big Red Friday flag during an event at Memorial Stadium on Wednesday. Former Husker Josh Banderas and local Mcdonald’s owners helped unveil the new flag, which includes the Blackshirt logo. “It’s not just a flag,...
klkntv.com
State patrol K9 sniffs out 100 pounds of marijuana in vehicle near Grand Island
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – State troopers seized over 100 pounds of marijuana after a K9 sniffed them out in a vehicle near Grand Island on Wednesday. Around 1:00 p.m., a trooper pulled over a Nissan Maxima that failed to signal on Interstate 80, according to the Nebraska State Patrol.
klkntv.com
‘Know and go’: Lincoln experts provide self-defense tips to help kids stay safe
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – With schools starting up again, parents are going to be looking for ways to keep their kids safe. Scott Walls, the owner and a sensei at the Lincoln Karate Clinic, says he teaches kids about the different types of predators that target children so they can learn to identify them and stay safe.
klkntv.com
Turning warmer, but staying dry
After a very brief break from the high heat and humidity, high temperatures began to rise on Tuesday. While Lincoln was able to hit the 90° mark, many other locations were stuck in the 80s. Clear skies will persist overnight and into Wednesday morning. It is a very quiet...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
klkntv.com
Midday Interview: 10th annual back-to-school free haircut and backpack event
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – K.B. Mensah came down to Channel 8 to talk about the 10th annual back-to-school free haircut and backpack event. Visionary Youth in partnership with the Malone Center is hosting the event on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the College of Hair Design at 304 S. 11th St.
klkntv.com
Nebraska Wesleyan professor urges parents to be proactive to prevent fall sports injuries
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN)- One in three people who play a team sport can be seriously injured while doing so, according to Safe Kids Worldwide. Nebraska Wesleyan University’s Mark Stutz says injury prevention starts at home with parents. “The first thing that’s very important is that they undergo a sports...
klkntv.com
Lincoln Police searching for motorcyclist that rammed into officer downtown
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Police are now searching for a motorcyclist that rammed into an officer in downtown Lincoln early Thursday morning. Lincoln Police say a green motorcycle was seen driving recklessly near 14th and O Streets around 12:30 a.m. The motorcyclist then slowed down and drove onto a...
klkntv.com
Lincoln Southeast football ‘determined’ to have a winning season
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Lincoln Southeast High School seniors Gunnar Gottula and Max Buttenback say their goals for the season are simple: they want to win a state championship this year. “It’s southeast and we’re known to win and I think everybody here wants to win,” Buttenback said. “I...
klkntv.com
Lincoln East football looks to expand winning culture
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Lincoln East Spartans are ready for a clean slate as they head into the 2022-23 season. Despite a fairly strong 2021 showing, the team says they want to continue building the winning program. “We wanna make a winning culture here,” East senior Sam Cappos...
klkntv.com
One shot dead in western Nebraska after family argument
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A man in western Nebraska is dead after a family dispute lead to a shooting on Monday, said the Nebraska State Patrol. Around 6:30 p.m., the Morrill County Sheriff’s Office asked the patrol to assist at the scene of a family argument. The argument...
klkntv.com
Grand Island Police say a man bloodied a Planet Fitness toilet & flushed needle
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — A man was arrested after police say he caused quite the scene at the Planet Fitness in Grand Island this week. Authorities tell Channel 8 this all started a little after 7:00 last night. They were contacted about a man who appeared to be under...
klkntv.com
Recall Alert: Ferraris, miter saws and baby bottles
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN)- DeWalt is recalling nearly 1.4 million of its miter saws. The company says the miter saw’s rear safety guard can break or detach, and this could pose an injury hazard due to projectiles that can strike the person using it and bystanders. DeWalt also says this could pose a laceration hazard to the person using it, who would come in contact with the saw blade.
Comments / 0