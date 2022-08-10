ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Comments / 0

Related
klkntv.com

Lincoln awards nearly $5 million in tourism grants to 15 local nonprofits

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A total of 15 local nonprofits were awarded nearly $5 million in tourism grants on Thursday. City officials have allocated $4.9 million in tourism grants to local nonprofits that were each impacted by the coronavirus pandemic. Funding was made available by the American Rescue Plan...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

$22 million bond for schools southeast of Lincoln passes by 11 votes

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A $22 million bond that would provide funds to schools southeast of Lincoln passed by a mere 11 votes in an all-mail election. On Tuesday, Lancaster County Election Commissioner David Shively released the unofficial results of the election. Out of 1,180 ballots cast, 595 voted...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Two Lincoln streets to temporarily close for railroad track repair

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Beginning at 6 a.m. on Wednesday, a part of 84th Street and Pioneers Boulevard will be closed for railroad track repair. The maintenance is scheduled to be completed by 6 p.m. on Thursday. Pioneer Boulevard between Highway 2 and South 9th Street will be closed.
klkntv.com

Nebraska Game and Parks chemically bombs Wagon Train Lake

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The existing fish population at Wagon Train Lake was completely wiped out Wednesday morning. Undesired species are now taking over the lake including common carp, white perch and gizzard shad. These types of fish have started to out-compete desired species, causing the habitat and water quality to decline.
NEBRASKA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lincoln, NE
Government
Local
Nebraska Government
City
Lincoln, NE
klkntv.com

Lincoln official rejects ‘Fairness Ordinance’ petition over missing statement

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A petition that would put the “Fairness Ordinance” on the November ballot has been rejected because of a missing statement. On Monday, Lancaster County Election Commissioner David Shively sent a letter to the city clerk regarding the 11,013 petition signatures turned in by the group, Let Lincoln Vote.
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

UNL grad students help gather donations with free sweet corn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The University of Nebraska-Lincoln’s Agronomy and Horticulture department is hosting a free sweet corn giveaway until 5 p.m. outside Keim Hall on East Campus. Grad students are handing out sweet corn, while also fundraising for the department’s grad student association. Donations will go...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Capital Humane Society receives outpour of donations for pet pantry

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN)- The Pawsitive Impact Project is making astonishing strides in the community of Lincoln. In June, Channel 8 spoke with Lauryn Nobbe, Director of Behavior and Placement who said they were in dire need of pet supplies. Now, she said donations are streaming into the pantry each week.
LINCOLN, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Quality#Urban Construction#Utilities#Deadman
klkntv.com

Nebraska’s Ronald McDonald House unveils new Huskers Big Red Friday flag

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Ronald McDonald House Charites revealed this year’s Big Red Friday flag during an event at Memorial Stadium on Wednesday. Former Husker Josh Banderas and local Mcdonald’s owners helped unveil the new flag, which includes the Blackshirt logo. “It’s not just a flag,...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Turning warmer, but staying dry

After a very brief break from the high heat and humidity, high temperatures began to rise on Tuesday. While Lincoln was able to hit the 90° mark, many other locations were stuck in the 80s. Clear skies will persist overnight and into Wednesday morning. It is a very quiet...
LINCOLN, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
klkntv.com

Lincoln Southeast football ‘determined’ to have a winning season

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Lincoln Southeast High School seniors Gunnar Gottula and Max Buttenback say their goals for the season are simple: they want to win a state championship this year. “It’s southeast and we’re known to win and I think everybody here wants to win,” Buttenback said. “I...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Lincoln East football looks to expand winning culture

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Lincoln East Spartans are ready for a clean slate as they head into the 2022-23 season. Despite a fairly strong 2021 showing, the team says they want to continue building the winning program. “We wanna make a winning culture here,” East senior Sam Cappos...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

One shot dead in western Nebraska after family argument

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A man in western Nebraska is dead after a family dispute lead to a shooting on Monday, said the Nebraska State Patrol. Around 6:30 p.m., the Morrill County Sheriff’s Office asked the patrol to assist at the scene of a family argument. The argument...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Recall Alert: Ferraris, miter saws and baby bottles

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN)- DeWalt is recalling nearly 1.4 million of its miter saws. The company says the miter saw’s rear safety guard can break or detach, and this could pose an injury hazard due to projectiles that can strike the person using it and bystanders. DeWalt also says this could pose a laceration hazard to the person using it, who would come in contact with the saw blade.
LINCOLN, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy