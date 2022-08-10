ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brighton, AL

Fire cancels first day of school at Brighton School

By Carly Laing
 1 day ago

BRIGHTON, Ala. ( WIAT ) — It was a hectic start to the school year for Brighton Tuesday. A fire broke out, forcing the school to close for the day.

Cell phone video was taken from inside the school as fire crews worked to put out the fire, which started around 1 a.m., forcing the school to cancel the first day of class. Thankfully, no one was hurt and school leaders said the fire appears to be accidental.

Jefferson County Schools Superintendent Dr. Walter Gonsoulin said it’s a small hiccup to what was otherwise a successful first day for the district.

Twenty-nine percent of students did not attend class the first day in Birmingham City Schools

“For the most part we’ve had a very positive start of the school year. The first day, there was a lot of enthusiasm out there. Everyone is excited about getting back. That’s the faculty, staff and the students. We’re looking forward to a great school year,” Dr. Gonsoulin said.

Five classrooms in one part of the building were damaged. Teachers in that area will be relocated to a different part of the building. Dr. Gonsoulin said this will not impact teacher assignments or any classes moving forward. School leaders said the affected area of the building will be closed until repairs and clean up are complete.

Dr. Gonsoulin said he is looking forward to the “new” first day of school which is now set for Wednesday, August 9.

