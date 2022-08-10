Infraslow activity (ISA) is a biomarker that has recently become of interest in the characterization of seizure recordings. Recent data from a small number of studies have suggested that the epileptogenic zone may be identified by the presence of ISA. Investigation of low frequency activity in clinical seizure recordings, however, has been hampered by technical limitations. EEG systems necessarily include a high-pass filter early in the measurement chain to remove large artifactual drifts that can saturate recording elements such as the amplifier. This filter, unfortunately, attenuates legitimately seizure-related low frequencies, making ISA difficult to study in clinical EEG recordings. In this study, we present a deconvolution-based digital inverse filter that allows recovery of attenuated low frequency activity in intracranial recordings of temporal lobe epilepsy patients. First, we show that the unit impulse response (UIR) of an EEG system can be characterized by differentiation of the system's step response. As proof of method, we present several examples that show that the low frequency component of a high-pass filtered signal can be restored by deconvolution with the UIR. We then demonstrate that this method can be applied to biologically relevant signals including clinical EEG recordings obtained from seizure patients. Finally, we discuss how this method can be applied to study ISA to identify and assess the seizure onset zone.

