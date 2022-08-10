Read full article on original website
Nature.com
Filling of a water-free void explains the allosteric regulation of the Î²-adrenergic receptor by cholesterol
Recent high-pressure NMR results indicate that the preactive conformation of the Î²1-adrenergic receptor (Î²1AR) harbours completely empty cavities of ~100"‰Ã…3 volume, which disappear in the active conformation of the receptor. Here we have localized these cavities using X-ray crystallography of xenon-derivatized Î²1AR crystals. One of the cavities is in direct contact with the cholesterol-binding pocket. Solution NMR shows that addition of the cholesterol analogue cholesteryl hemisuccinate impedes the formation of the active conformation of detergent-solubilized Î²1AR by blocking conserved G protein-coupled receptor microswitches, concomitant with an affinity reduction of both isoprenaline and G protein-mimicking nanobody Nb80 for Î²1AR detected by isothermal titration calorimetry. This wedge-like action explains the function of cholesterol as a negative allosteric modulator of Î²1AR. A detailed understanding of G protein-coupled receptor regulation by cholesterol by filling of a dry void and the easy scouting for such voids by xenon may provide new routes for the development of allosteric drugs.
Nature.com
Spin-flip-driven reversal of the angle-dependent magnetic torque in layered antiferromagnetic CaSrCoAs
Spin-flip transition can occur in antiferromagnets with strong magnetocrystalline anisotropy, inducing a significant modification of the anisotropic magnetic properties through phase conversion. In contrast to ferromagnets, antiferromagnets have not been thoroughly examined in terms of their anisotropic characteristics. We investigated the magnetic-field and angle-dependent magnetic properties of Ising-type antiferromagnetic Ca0.9Sr0.1Co2As2 using magnetic torque measurements. An A-type antiferromagnetic order emerges below TN"‰="‰97Â K aligned along the magnetically easy c-axis. The reversal of the angle-dependent torque across the spin-flip transition was observed, revealing the strong influence of the magnetocrystalline anisotropy on the magnetic properties. Based on the easy-axis anisotropic spin model, we theoretically generated torque data and identified specific spin configurations associated with the magnetic torque variation in the presence of a rotating magnetic field. Our results enrich fundamental and applied research on diverse antiferromagnetic compounds by shedding new light on the distinct magnetic features of the Ising-type antiferromagnet.
Nature.com
Correction to: Patterns of genetic diversity and structure of a threatened palm species (Euterpe edulis Arecaceae) from the Brazilian Atlantic Forest
Marcia Flores da Silva FerreiraÂ ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0003-1541-66341,. Francine Alves Nogueira de AlmeidaÂ ORCID: orcid.org/0000-0002-1633-94771,. In this article the author name Guilherme Bravim Canal was incorrectly written as Guilherme Bravin Canal. The original article has been corrected. Department of Agronomy, Universidade Federal do EspÃrito Santo, Alegre, Brazil. AlÃ©xia...
Nature.com
Computational imaging of moving objects obscured by a random corridor via speckle correlations
Computational imaging makes it possible to reconstruct hidden objects through random media and around corners, which is of fundamental importance in various fields. Despite recent advances, computational imaging has not been studied in certain types of random scenarios, such as tortuous corridors filled with random media. We refer to this category of complex environment as a 'random corridor', and propose a reduced spatial- and ensemble-speckle intensity correlation (RSESIC) method to image a moving object obscured by a random corridor. Experimental results show that the method can reconstruct the image of a centimeter-sized hidden object with a sub-millimeter resolution by a low-cost digital camera. The imaging capability depends on three system parameters and can be characterized by the correlation fidelity (CF). Furthermore, the RSESIC method is able to recover the image of objects even for a single pixel containing the contribution of about 102 speckle grains, which overcomes the theoretical limitation of traditional speckle imaging methods. Last but not least, when the power attenuation of speckle intensity leads to serious deterioration of CF, the image of hidden objects can still be reconstructed by the corrected intensity correlation.
Nature.com
Estimation of dust concentration by a novel machine vision system
The dust phenomenon is one of the main environmental problems that it reversely affects human health and economical and social activities. In the present research, a novel algorithm has been developed based on image processing to estimate dust concentration. An experimental setup was implemented to create airborne dust with different concentration values from 0 to 2750Â Âµg.mâˆ’3. The images of the different dust concentration values were acquired and analyzed by image processing technique. Different color and texture features were extracted from various color spaces. The extracted features were used to develop single and multivariable models by regression method. Totally 285 single variable models were obtained and compared to select efficient features among them. The best single variable model had a predictive accuracy of 91%. The features were used for multivariable modeling and the best model was selected with a predictive accuracy of 100% and a mean squared error of 1.44"‰Ã—"‰10âˆ’23. The results showed the high ability of the developed machine vision system for estimating dust concentration with high speed and accuracy.
scitechdaily.com
A Surprising Finding Indicates That 800,000-Year-Old Hominins Utilized Fire
The researchers find one of the earliest pieces of evidence supporting the usage of fire using cutting-edge AI methods. There’s a saying that where there’s smoke, there’s fire, and Weizmann Institute of Science researchers are working hard to explore that claim, or at the very least to define what “smoke” is. The researchers describe a cutting-edge, ground-breaking technique they have created and used to find nonvisual signs of fire that date back at least 800,000 years, one of the earliest known indications of the use of fire, in a recent paper that was published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences.
scitechdaily.com
Scientists Successfully Reconstruct Ancient Genome Using a 600-Year-Old Mummy
Researchers used fragments taken from an Italian mummy to recreate the genome of a centuries-old strain of E. coli. Using fragments taken from a 16th-century mummy’s gallstone, a multinational team headed by scientists from McMaster University and the University of Paris Cité has identified and reconstructed the first ancient E. coli genome.
scitechdaily.com
Scientists Find a Key Brain Difference Between Primates and Other Animals
There are differences in the neuronal architecture of primates and non-primates. A multinational research team has now been able to increase their understanding of species-specific variations in the architecture of cortical neurons thanks to high-resolution microscopy. Researchers from the Developmental Neurobiology research group at Ruhr-Universität Bochum, led by Professor Petra...
Nature.com
A checklist for reproducibility in electrochemical nitrogen fixation
In this editorial, we present a checklist that aims to improve the data reproducibility in the field of electrochemical N2 fixation. Nitrogen fixation, a process by which inert N2 is converted to N-containing compounds, is crucial for sustaining life on Earth. However, this process is extremely challenging due to the high energy penalty in breaking the stable N2 triple bond. Currently, N2 is commonly activated via the energy-intensive Haber"“Bosch process to produce NH3. From NH3, other N-containing compounds, such as nitric acid and urea, are manufactured via subsequent reactions. Nevertheless, the high energy consumption and carbon emissions of the Haber"“Bosch process have spurred researchers to explore greener alternative approaches.
Nature.com
Author Correction: Structure basis for inhibition of SARS-CoV-2 by the feline drug GC376
Correction to: Acta Pharmacologica Sinica https://doi.org/10.1038/s41401-022-00929-z, published online 30 June 2022. After publication of our paper, we learned that we have overlooked several relevant GC376-MPro complex structures published previously (Fu et al., Nature Communications 2020, Vuong et al., Nature Communications 2020). Structural comparison reveals a very similar binding mode of our structure with the published structures. In this correction, we have discussed the similarity of these structures and added the references to the paper. We apologize for our oversight during the preparation of the paper.
Nature.com
Topological nature of the liquid"“liquid phase transition in tetrahedral liquids
The first-order phase transition between two tetrahedral networks of different density-introduced as a hypothesis to account for the anomalous behaviour of certain thermodynamic properties of deeply supercooled water-has received strong support from a growing body of work in recent years. Here we show that this liquid"“liquid phase transition in tetrahedral networks can be described as a transition between an unentangled, low-density liquid and an entangled, high-density liquid, the latter containing an ensemble of topologically complex motifs. We first reveal this distinction in a rationally designed colloidal analogue of water. We show that this colloidal water model displays the well-known water thermodynamic anomalies as well as a liquid"“liquid critical point. We then investigate water, employing two widely used molecular models, to demonstrate that there is also a clear topological distinction between its two supercooled liquid networks, thereby establishing the generality of this observation, which might have far-reaching implications for understanding liquid"“liquid phase transitions in tetrahedral liquids.
Nature.com
Publisher Correction: Viral manipulation of functionally distinct interneurons in mice, non-human primates and humans
In the version of this article initially published, the surname of author Kevin J. Mastro appeared as M astro. The error has been corrected in the HTML and PDF versions of the article. These authors contributed equally: Douglas Vormstein-Schneider, Jessica D. Lin. Stanley Center for Psychiatric Research, Broad Institute of...
Nature.com
Snapshot of a magnetohydrodynamic disk wind traced by water maser observations
The formation of astrophysical objects of different nature, from black holes to gaseous giant planets, involves a disk"“jet system, where the disk drives the mass accretion onto a central compact object and the jet is a fast collimated ejection along the disk rotation axis. Magnetohydrodynamic disk winds can provide the link between mass accretion and ejection, which is essential to ensure that the excess angular momentum is removed and accretion can proceed. However, until now, we have been lacking direct observational proof of disk winds. Here we present a direct view of the velocity field of a disk wind around a forming massive star. Achieving a very high spatial resolution of about 0.05"‰au, our water maser observations trace the velocities of individual streamlines emerging from the disk orbiting the forming star. We find that, at low elevation above the disk midplane, the flow co-rotates with its launch point in the disk, in agreement with magneto-centrifugal acceleration. Beyond the co-rotation point, the flow rises spiralling around the disk rotation axis along a helical magnetic field. We have performed (resistive-radiative-gravito-)magnetohydrodynamic simulations of the formation of a massive star and record the development of a magneto-centrifugally launched jet presenting many properties in agreement with our observations.
Nature.com
Author Correction: High and rising economic costs of biological invasions worldwide
The Data availability section of this article has been updated to provide readers access to a database that is continuously updated with cost and distribution data on biological invasions (https://doi.org/10.6084/m9.figshare.12668570), with an accompanying 'living figure' (https://borisleroy.com/invacost/invacost_livingfigure.html) illustrating these data updates. The Data availability section has been amended in the HTML and PDF versions of the article.
Nature.com
Digital reconstruction of infraslow activity in human intracranial ictal recordings using a deconvolution-based inverse filter
Infraslow activity (ISA) is a biomarker that has recently become of interest in the characterization of seizure recordings. Recent data from a small number of studies have suggested that the epileptogenic zone may be identified by the presence of ISA. Investigation of low frequency activity in clinical seizure recordings, however, has been hampered by technical limitations. EEG systems necessarily include a high-pass filter early in the measurement chain to remove large artifactual drifts that can saturate recording elements such as the amplifier. This filter, unfortunately, attenuates legitimately seizure-related low frequencies, making ISA difficult to study in clinical EEG recordings. In this study, we present a deconvolution-based digital inverse filter that allows recovery of attenuated low frequency activity in intracranial recordings of temporal lobe epilepsy patients. First, we show that the unit impulse response (UIR) of an EEG system can be characterized by differentiation of the system's step response. As proof of method, we present several examples that show that the low frequency component of a high-pass filtered signal can be restored by deconvolution with the UIR. We then demonstrate that this method can be applied to biologically relevant signals including clinical EEG recordings obtained from seizure patients. Finally, we discuss how this method can be applied to study ISA to identify and assess the seizure onset zone.
Nature.com
On yoctosecond science
Your institute does not have access to this article. Get immediate online access to the entire Nature family of 50+ journals. All prices are NET prices. VAT will be added later in the checkout. Tax calculation will be finalised during checkout. Buy article. Get time limited or full article access...
Nature.com
Functional and ecomorphological evolution of orbit shape in mesozoic archosaurs is driven by body size and diet
The orbit is one of several skull openings in the archosauromorph skull. Intuitively, it could be assumed that orbit shape would closely approximate the shape and size of the eyeball resulting in a predominantly circular morphology. However, a quantification of orbit shape across Archosauromorpha using a geometric morphometric approach demonstrates a large morphological diversity despite the fact that the majority of species retained a circular orbit. This morphological diversity is nearly exclusively driven by large (skull length"‰>"‰1000"‰mm) and carnivorous species in all studied archosauromorph groups, but particularly prominently in theropod dinosaurs. While circular orbit shapes are retained in most herbivores and smaller species, as well as in juveniles and early ontogenetic stages, large carnivores adopted elliptical and keyhole-shaped orbits. Biomechanical modelling using finite element analysis reveals that these morphologies are beneficial in mitigating and dissipating feeding-induced stresses without additional reinforcement of the bony structure of the skull.
Nature.com
Daphnia magna and Gammarus pulex, novel promising agents for biomedical and agricultural applications
Various studies have shown the importance of using different types of Zooplankton biomasses as an additional substance in the diet of fish. In addition, the drainage water of the fish cultures could be used in plant irrigation. In this study, biomasses of water flea Daphnia magna and Gammarus pulex collected and tested, for the first time, their effect against pathogenic microorganisms and on plant germination. The results showed significant antibacterial activity of D. magna and G. pulex against Staphylococcus aureus and Pseudomonas aeruginosa bacteria, as well as antifungal activity against Alternaria solani and Penicillium expansum, which gives the possibility to be used as biocontrol against these bacteria and plant pathogenic fungi. Furthermore, both animals showed positive activity in the germination rate of Vicia faba seed, reaching 83.0"‰Â±"‰3.5 and 86.0"‰Â±"‰3.8%, respectively. In conclusion, the biomasses of D. magna and G. pulex are promising and effective agents for their use in the medical field against some pathogenic microbes and as stimulators of plant growth.
Nature.com
A universal qudit quantum processor with trapped ions
Most quantum computers use binary encoding to store information in qubits-the quantum analogue of classical bits. Yet, the underlying physical hardware consists of information carriers that are not necessarily binary, but typically exhibit a rich multilevel structure. Operating them as qubits artificially restricts their degrees of freedom to two energy levels1. Meanwhile, a wide range of applications-from quantum chemistry2 to quantum simulation3-would benefit from access to higher-dimensional Hilbert spaces, which qubit-based quantum computers can only emulate4. Here we demonstrate a universal quantum processor using trapped ions that act as qudits with a local Hilbert-space dimension of up to seven. With a performance similar to qubit quantum processors5, this approach enables the native simulation of high-dimensional quantum systems3, as well as more efficient implementation of qubit-based algorithms6,7.
Nature.com
An Asymmetric sp"“sp Cross-Electrophile Coupling Using 'Ene'-Reductases
We are providing an unedited version of this manuscript to give early access to its findings. Before final publication, the manuscript will undergo further editing. Please note there may be errors present which affect the content, and all legal disclaimers apply. The catalytic asymmetric construction of Csp3"“Csp3 bonds remains one...
