Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Burger Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Five Seafood restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the entire stateJoe Mertens
Five Italian restaurants in Wisconsin have been ranked as the best places to eat in the stateJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five restaurants in Wisconsin that are considered the best places to get a burgerJoe MertensWisconsin State
Five things to see and do in Wisconsin that are considered a must-visitJoe MertensWisconsin State
Related
FOX Sports
Grichuk leads Rockies against the Cardinals after 5-hit outing
St. Louis Cardinals (60-49, first in the NL Central) vs. Colorado Rockies (49-63, fifth in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Jose Quintana (3-5, 3.39 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 96 strikeouts); Rockies: Kyle Freeland (7-7, 4.56 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 89 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -161, Rockies +137; over/under is 11...
numberfire.com
Miami's Jesus Aguilar resting on Wednesday night
Miami Marlins first baseman Jesus Aguilar is not starting in Wednesday's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Aguilar will sit on the bench after Lewin Diaz was named Wednesday's starting first baseman. According to Baseball Savant on 285 batted balls this season, Aguilar has produced a 7.4% barrel rate and a...
CBS Sports
Shohei Ohtani becomes first AL pitcher to accomplish feat in 50 years, passes Ichiro in home runs
Los Angeles Angels two-way phenom Shohei Ohtani notched a few historical feats on Tuesday in a 5-1 victory against the Oakland Athletics (box score). For one, Ohtani became the first American League pitcher to hit a home run and throw six scoreless innings in the same contest since Dave McNally did it with the Baltimore Orioles in 1972. McNally's game, coincidentally, also occurred on Aug. 9, or 50 years to the day, according to ESPN Stats and Info.
CBS Sports
Mariners' Chris Flexen: Bound for bullpen
Seattle manager Scott Servais said Wednesday that Flexen will shift to the bullpen, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports. The Mariners foreshadowed Flexen's move to a relief role during their 1-0 win over the Yankees in 13 innings Tuesday, when he was spotted warming up in the bullpen late in the contest. Flexen wasn't ultimately needed to enter the game, but the Mariners will opt to shorten their rotation to five men after he was lit up for five runs over six innings in his most recent start Saturday against the Angels. Seattle could look to bring Flexen back into the rotation later in the season if workload concerns crop up for rookie George Kirby, but for the time being, the veteran right-hander will retain little fantasy value while he likely handles a low-leverage multi-inning role out of the bullpen.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yardbarker
Brewers' stats since All-Star break prove David Stearns' trade deadline approach was sound
The 2022 trade deadline will not be one that Milwaukee Brewers fans will soon forget. To be sure, this is not a positive thing either. The Brewers traded away the best relief pitcher in their history for Taylor Rogers, Dinelson Lamet and two prospects and Lamet was designated for assigning soon afterward as Josh Hader joined the Padres. Milwaukee then traded for Matt Bush and Trevor Rosenthal in separate deals. Missing from the line of transactions is one that Brewers fans were wishing desperately for: a bat to improve the offense.
CBS Sports
Cubs' Frank Schwindel: Sent to Triple-A
Schwindel was sent to Triple-A Iowa following Monday's 6-3 win over the Nationals, Patrick Mooney of The Athletic reports. Schwindel was just 5-for-31 at the dish with two RBI and one run scored over his last 10 contests. He's presumably being sent down to make room for the addition of Franmil Reyes, who has yet to be officially activated after the Cubs claimed him off waivers from the Guardians earlier in the day.
CBS Sports
Bears' N'Keal Harry: Undergoes surgery
Harry (ankle) had surgery recently to fix a high-ankle sprain he suffered last Saturday during practice, Patrick Finley of the Chicago Sun Times reports. Harry will need at least two months recovery time to fully heal from the procedure. With Byron Pringle (quadriceps) and Velus Jones (undisclosed) also dealing with injuries, an already thin Bears wide receiver corps continues to get thinner.
CBS Sports
Mariners' Anthony Banda: Inks MiLB deal with Seattle
Banda agreed to a minor-league deal with the Mariners on Tuesday. Banda was cut loose by the Blue Jays over the weekend a month after being acquired from the Pirates, and he'll now join his third team of 2022. The left-hander has a 5.88 ERA, 1.88 WHIP and 29:8 K:BB over 26 major-league innings this year.
RELATED PEOPLE
CBS Sports
Luis Castillo dazzles in Seattle home debut as Mariners top Yankees in 1-0 marathon
Luis Castillo, the Seattle Mariners' new right-hander and prized trade deadline acquisition, dazzled in his home debut on Tuesday night against the New York Yankees in a potential playoff preview that remained scoreless through 12 1/2 innings. The Mariners would prevail by a 1-0 final (box score) in the bottom of the 13th. This marked the first game since 2019 that a game was scoreless through 12 frames.
CBS Sports
Twins' Luis Arraez: Steps out of lineup
Arraez is not in the lineup Tuesday against the Dodgers, Aaron Gleeman of The Athletic reports. Arraez produced three hits in each of the past two contests and totaled three doubles, two RBI, two runs and a stolen base, but he'll take a seat Tuesday with lefty Julio Urias on the mound for Los Angeles. Jose Miranda will shift to first base while Byron Buxton rests his legs as the designated hitter.
CBS Sports
Blue Jays' Bo Bichette: Two homers in loss
Bichette went 2-for-4 with two homers, four RBI and two runs scored in Tuesday's loss against the Orioles. The Blue Jays were unable to secure the win against the surging Orioles on Tuesday, but that was no fault of Bichette's, as he mashed two home runs and accounted for four of the Blue Jays' six runs. He also now carries a six-game hitting streak as he looks to finish the season on a high note. The young shortstop has been moved down to the bottom half of the lineup as he has not performed up to his standards, but as he heats up, he may move back in the top half and be in position to rack up more counting stats to close out the season.
MLB・
CBS Sports
Rockies' Elias Diaz: Exits game early
Diaz left Wedensday's loss to St. Louis early after hurting his hand while swinging and will undergo an MRI, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports. Diaz's hand is an issue that has bothered him for a while, according to manager Bud Black. An MRI scan will help determine the severity of the injury and how long -- if at all -- he will have to sit out. Diaz is slashing .229/.291/.372 this season with 33 RBIs in 76 games.
IN THIS ARTICLE
CBS Sports
Rockies' Jhoulys Chacin: Slated to pitch in sim game
Chacin (toe) will participate in a simulated game Friday, Patrick Lyons of TheDNVR.com reports. Chacin has been sidelined for two and a half weeks due to toe sesamoiditis but has been cleared to face hitters. Given the length of his absence, it's possible that the right-hander will require a rehab assignment before he's able to return from the injured list.
CBS Sports
Padres' Fernando Tatis: Reaches four times in rehab game
Tatis (wrist) went 2-for-2 with a double, a triple, two walks and two runs in a minor-league game with Double-A San Antonio on Tuesday. After going 0-for-5 with a pair of walks in his initial two rehab appearances, Tatis collected his first hits of 2022 and reached base four times Tuesday. He was initially expected to play center field in the contest, but he was shifted to shortstop instead due to slick outfield grass, per Dennis Lin of The Athletic. Tatis is still expected to see some time in center during the rehab stint, which is likely to end next week.
FOX Sports
DeJong leads Cardinals against the Rockies following 4-hit game
St. Louis Cardinals (61-49, first in the NL Central) vs. Colorado Rockies (49-64, fifth in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Dakota Hudson (6-6, 4.20 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 56 strikeouts); Rockies: German Marquez (6-9, 5.18 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 98 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -124, Rockies +104; over/under is 12...
CBS Sports
Blue Jays' Whit Merrifield: Sits Wednesday
Merrifield is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Orioles, Mike Wilner of the Toronto Star reports. Toronto will roll out an outfield of Lourdes Gurriel, Raimel Tapia and Teoscar Hernandez for the series finale while Merrifield heads to the bench after two straight starts. Since being acquired from the Royals on Aug. 2, Merrifield has gone 6-for-21 (.286 average) with three runs, an RBI and a stolen base through his first six games with the Blue Jays.
MLB・
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CBS Sports
Mariners' Kyle Lewis: Bound for Triple-A
The Mariners optioned Lewis to Triple-A Tacoma on Wednesday. Lewis will surrender his spot on the 26-man active roster to Dylan Moore (back), who was reinstated from the 10-day injured list and offers more versatility off the bench due to his ability to play both the infield and outfield. Upon returning from a stint on the 7-day concussion IL on July 22, Lewis managed just four hits in 41 at-bats (.098 average) with the Mariners while striking out at a 39.1 percent clip. Lewis had already moved into a bench role last weekend, when Mitch Haniger came off the IL and replaced him as a lineup regular.
numberfire.com
Colorado's C.J. Cron resting on Thursday
Colorado Rockies first baseman C.J. Cron is not starting in Thursday's game against the St. Louis Cardinals. Cron will sit on the bench after Elehuris Montero was shifted to first base, Charlie Blackmon was announced as Colorado's designated hitter, Randal Grichuk was aligned in right field, Yonathan Daza was moved to center, and Sam Hilliard was positioned in left.
CBS Sports
Reds' Ryan Hendrix: Sent to Triple-A
The Reds optioned Hendrix to Triple-A Louisville on Wednesday. His demotion clears room on the 26-man active roster for right-hander T.J. Zeuch, whose contract was selected from Triple-A in advance of his scheduled start Wednesday versus the Mets. Hendrix has covered 8.1 innings out of the Reds bullpen this season, giving up five earned runs on nine hits and six walks.
CBS Sports
Mariners' J.P. Crawford: On bench Wednesday
Crawford isn't starting Wednesday against the Yankees. Crawford is out of the lineup for the first time since July 15 after he went 2-for-18 with an RBI, two walks and a strikeout over the last five games. Dylan Moore will start at shortstop and bat seventh after he was reinstated from the injured list Wednesday.
Comments / 0