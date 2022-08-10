ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedar Rapids, IA

KCRG.com

Military families awarded free tickets to 'Field of Dreams' game

They have identified the student as Emma Timmer. More than 100 people helped shuck and clean sweet corn at St. Jude Catholic Church in Cedar Rapids this morning. Waterloo police arrest man threatening people with a knife. Updated: 9 hours ago. Waterloo Police had to use a taser on a...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Operation Quickfind Canceled: Maleah Madley

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Police said the Operation Quickfind has been canceled as Madley has been located. No other details are available at this time. Cedar Rapids police are asking for help locating a missing 12-year-old girl. Police say Maleah Madley was last seen near Peace Avenue Northwest at...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Cedar Rapids man recycles derecho debris into trees

Fans break down what makes the 'Field of Dreams' game unique. "Probably gonna be one of those games that the national anthem kicks off and you shed a tear. Just joy and knowing like you're seeing something that may never happen again." No Field of Dreams game in 2023. Updated:...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Iowa State student found dead

Three military families were surprised with tickets to Thursday's game. More than 100 people helped shuck and clean sweet corn at St. Jude Catholic Church in Cedar Rapids this morning. Waterloo police arrest man threatening people with a knife. Updated: 10 hours ago. Waterloo Police had to use a taser...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Wednesday marks two year anniversary of devastating derecho

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - It was two years ago on August 10, a massive storm system approached eastern Iowa. It would eventually become one of the worst derechos in U.S. history, causing billions of dollars in damage, as winds ripped roofs off buildings and destroyed crops and trees and so much more.
KCRG.com

Our Town: Marengo wind turbines a great resource for the area

Two years after the storm, a Cedar Rapids man is creating art out of the devastation. Fans break down what makes the 'Field of Dreams' game unique. "Probably gonna be one of those games that the national anthem kicks off and you shed a tear. Just joy and knowing like you're seeing something that may never happen again."
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Meetings planned for proposed carbon capture pipeline that would stretch across Iowa

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Meetings are now set for people to discuss a proposed carbon capture pipeline that could move across Iowa, including portions of eastern Iowa. Chicago-based food processing company, Archer Daniels Midlands Co. (ADM), announced in January it had signed a letter of intent with Wolf Carbon Solutions on the 350-mile pipeline that would connect its Cedar Rapids and Clinton ethanol plants.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Sweet Corn festival ready to kick off

Three military families were surprised with tickets to Thursday's game. They have identified the student as Emma Timmer. Waterloo police arrest man threatening people with a knife. Updated: 10 hours ago. Waterloo Police had to use a taser on a man after they said he threatened people with a knife...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Hiawatha City Manager to become Deputy City Manager in Marion

HIAWATHA, Iowa (KCRG) - Kim Downs has submitted her resignation as Hiawatha City Manager and accepted an opportunity to serve in Marion. Downs first worked in Ryan, IA before joining the City in 2005, where she held several roles including Deputy City Clerk, City Clerk, and then City Manager. She was the first female administrator in Hiawatha’s history in 2013 and was named the winner of the Iowa City Manager of the Year award in 2020 in recognition of her work ethic, professionalism, and collaborative spirit.
HIAWATHA, IA
KCRG.com

Cedar Rapids Kernels depart for Dyersville for Field of Dreams game

Cedar Rapids police search for road rage suspects with shots fired. Police say it happened at the corner of Underwood Avenue and Burdette {bur-det} Drive Southwest about 4:30 pm Monday afternoon. Driver charged in vehicle vs protester incident. Updated: 2 hours ago. It happened back in June - the day...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Dyersville awarded $12.5 million for permanent multi-use stadium

DYERSVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - Dyersville has been awarded $12.5 million in grant funding toward the “This is Iowa Ballpark” project. Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds and the Iowa Economic Development Authority announced the grant on Tuesday ahead of the Minor League Baseball game between the Cedar Rapids Kernels and the Quad Cities River Bandits.
DYERSVILLE, IA
KCRG.com

Alex Jones' texts given to January 6 Committee

Iowa will soon start prioritizing the first doses of the monkeypox vaccine. Kernels to play River Bandits at Field of Dreams Tuesday night. The Cedar Rapids Kernels will play in the first ever Minor League Baseball game at the Field of Dreams, in a matchup against the Quad Cities River Bandits on Tuesday night in Dyersville.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA

