Read full article on original website
Related
KCRG.com
Military families awarded free tickets to 'Field of Dreams' game
They have identified the student as Emma Timmer. More than 100 people helped shuck and clean sweet corn at St. Jude Catholic Church in Cedar Rapids this morning. Waterloo police arrest man threatening people with a knife. Updated: 9 hours ago. Waterloo Police had to use a taser on a...
KCRG.com
More than 100 people prep corn ahead of 2022 St. Jude Sweet Corn Festival in Cedar Rapids
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - More than 100 people gathered at St. Jude Catholic Church in Cedar Rapids Thursday morning to husk and clean 15,000 ears of corn ahead of this year’s Sweet Corn Festival. Volunteers started arriving at about 8 a.m., and work began at 9 a.m. The...
KCRG.com
Bertram man gives derecho destroyed trees new life
BERTRAM, Iowa (KCRG) - The derecho destroyed thousands of trees in the Cedar Rapids Metro Area two years ago. TV9′s John Cambell has the story of a man who is putting the remains of those trees to good use.
Worst Rural Town In IA Is Only An Hour From Cedar Rapids
This all depends on your definition of "worst"... I'm going to shoot straight with you. Worst is a pretty harsh word. In this instance, worst might actually mean the best... I know, it's a bit confusing, but let me explain. A content creator who goes by the name "World According...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KCRG.com
Operation Quickfind Canceled: Maleah Madley
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Police said the Operation Quickfind has been canceled as Madley has been located. No other details are available at this time. Cedar Rapids police are asking for help locating a missing 12-year-old girl. Police say Maleah Madley was last seen near Peace Avenue Northwest at...
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids man recycles derecho debris into trees
Fans break down what makes the 'Field of Dreams' game unique. "Probably gonna be one of those games that the national anthem kicks off and you shed a tear. Just joy and knowing like you're seeing something that may never happen again." No Field of Dreams game in 2023. Updated:...
KCRG.com
Willie Ray and team arrive, serve meals to Kentucky flood victims
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Willie Ray Fairley provided an update Monday, saying he and his team have arrived in Kentucky and have already served nearly 2,000 meals in two days to people in need following historic flooding there. Fairley, the owner of Willie Ray’s Q Shack in Cedar Rapids,...
KCRG.com
Iowa State student found dead
Three military families were surprised with tickets to Thursday's game. More than 100 people helped shuck and clean sweet corn at St. Jude Catholic Church in Cedar Rapids this morning. Waterloo police arrest man threatening people with a knife. Updated: 10 hours ago. Waterloo Police had to use a taser...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KCRG.com
Wednesday marks two year anniversary of devastating derecho
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - It was two years ago on August 10, a massive storm system approached eastern Iowa. It would eventually become one of the worst derechos in U.S. history, causing billions of dollars in damage, as winds ripped roofs off buildings and destroyed crops and trees and so much more.
KCRG.com
Our Town: Marengo wind turbines a great resource for the area
Two years after the storm, a Cedar Rapids man is creating art out of the devastation. Fans break down what makes the 'Field of Dreams' game unique. "Probably gonna be one of those games that the national anthem kicks off and you shed a tear. Just joy and knowing like you're seeing something that may never happen again."
KCRG.com
Meetings planned for proposed carbon capture pipeline that would stretch across Iowa
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Meetings are now set for people to discuss a proposed carbon capture pipeline that could move across Iowa, including portions of eastern Iowa. Chicago-based food processing company, Archer Daniels Midlands Co. (ADM), announced in January it had signed a letter of intent with Wolf Carbon Solutions on the 350-mile pipeline that would connect its Cedar Rapids and Clinton ethanol plants.
KCRG.com
Sweet Corn festival ready to kick off
Three military families were surprised with tickets to Thursday's game. They have identified the student as Emma Timmer. Waterloo police arrest man threatening people with a knife. Updated: 10 hours ago. Waterloo Police had to use a taser on a man after they said he threatened people with a knife...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KCRG.com
Hiawatha City Manager to become Deputy City Manager in Marion
HIAWATHA, Iowa (KCRG) - Kim Downs has submitted her resignation as Hiawatha City Manager and accepted an opportunity to serve in Marion. Downs first worked in Ryan, IA before joining the City in 2005, where she held several roles including Deputy City Clerk, City Clerk, and then City Manager. She was the first female administrator in Hiawatha’s history in 2013 and was named the winner of the Iowa City Manager of the Year award in 2020 in recognition of her work ethic, professionalism, and collaborative spirit.
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids Kernels depart for Dyersville for Field of Dreams game
Cedar Rapids police search for road rage suspects with shots fired. Police say it happened at the corner of Underwood Avenue and Burdette {bur-det} Drive Southwest about 4:30 pm Monday afternoon. Driver charged in vehicle vs protester incident. Updated: 2 hours ago. It happened back in June - the day...
KCRG.com
Dyersville awarded $12.5 million for permanent multi-use stadium
DYERSVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - Dyersville has been awarded $12.5 million in grant funding toward the “This is Iowa Ballpark” project. Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds and the Iowa Economic Development Authority announced the grant on Tuesday ahead of the Minor League Baseball game between the Cedar Rapids Kernels and the Quad Cities River Bandits.
KCRG.com
Waterloo police use taser to arrest man threatening people with a knife
WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - Waterloo Police had to use a taser on a man after they said he threatened people with a knife on Thursday morning. Officers responded to the area of the 3400 block of West 9th Street just after 8 a.m. where they said people reported the man threatened them.
KCRG.com
Alex Jones' texts given to January 6 Committee
Iowa will soon start prioritizing the first doses of the monkeypox vaccine. Kernels to play River Bandits at Field of Dreams Tuesday night. The Cedar Rapids Kernels will play in the first ever Minor League Baseball game at the Field of Dreams, in a matchup against the Quad Cities River Bandits on Tuesday night in Dyersville.
KCRG.com
Researchers at ISU say virtual reality could boost health in poultry
Two years after the storm, a Cedar Rapids man is creating art out of the devastation. The construction planned will create over a dozen ballfields on the movie site, which will host both baseball and softball teams. Our Town: Marengo wind turbines a great resource for the area. Updated: 3...
KCRG.com
Our Town: Marengo Fireside Winery using grapes unique to the region
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Fifth generation farmers Rona and William wanted to diversify their farming operations, so they converted part of their acres to vineyards. Now, Fireside WInery is looking to put Marengo on the map with a wine grape unique to the region.
KCRG.com
Iowa City salon owner posts footage of burglars, police say social media could bring justice
Researchers at ISU say virtual reality could boost health in poultry. A 99-year-old veteran from Cedar Rapids was injured in World War Two, but he never received a Purple Heart. Granger House in Marion getting repairs after derecho from 2020. During the storm, the roof of the building was torn...
Comments / 0