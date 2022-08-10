Read full article on original website
Opinion: Mayor Adams claims Abbott is forcing migrants on buses. "If true, that is felony human trafficking," says mediaAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
MCPS addresses staffing issues two weeks before teachers report to classroomsHeather JauquetMontgomery County, MD
2022 Most Diverse Places to Live in VirginiaChannelocityVirginia State
How Ruby Buah Went From The World Of Finance To Bringing Handbags and Jewelry With A Ghanaian Twist To The WorldAnn BrownNew York City, NY
Mayor asks for federal help dealing with migrants bussed in by Texas Gov AbbottAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
numberfire.com
Nick Madrigal moving to Cubs' bench Tuesday
Chicago Cubs infielder Nick Madrigal is not in the starting lineup on Tuesday against right-hander Paolo Espino and the Washington Nationals. Madrigal will take a seat after starting the last two games and four of the past five. Christopher Morel will move to the keystone while Zach McKinstry takes over on third base and bats eighth.
CBS Sports
Shohei Ohtani becomes first AL pitcher to accomplish feat in 50 years, passes Ichiro in home runs
Los Angeles Angels two-way phenom Shohei Ohtani notched a few historical feats on Tuesday in a 5-1 victory against the Oakland Athletics (box score). For one, Ohtani became the first American League pitcher to hit a home run and throw six scoreless innings in the same contest since Dave McNally did it with the Baltimore Orioles in 1972. McNally's game, coincidentally, also occurred on Aug. 9, or 50 years to the day, according to ESPN Stats and Info.
CBS Sports
Mariners' Chris Flexen: Bound for bullpen
Seattle manager Scott Servais said Wednesday that Flexen will shift to the bullpen, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports. The Mariners foreshadowed Flexen's move to a relief role during their 1-0 win over the Yankees in 13 innings Tuesday, when he was spotted warming up in the bullpen late in the contest. Flexen wasn't ultimately needed to enter the game, but the Mariners will opt to shorten their rotation to five men after he was lit up for five runs over six innings in his most recent start Saturday against the Angels. Seattle could look to bring Flexen back into the rotation later in the season if workload concerns crop up for rookie George Kirby, but for the time being, the veteran right-hander will retain little fantasy value while he likely handles a low-leverage multi-inning role out of the bullpen.
CBS Sports
Bears' N'Keal Harry: Undergoes surgery
Harry (ankle) had surgery recently to fix a high-ankle sprain he suffered last Saturday during practice, Patrick Finley of the Chicago Sun Times reports. Harry will need at least two months recovery time to fully heal from the procedure. With Byron Pringle (quadriceps) and Velus Jones (undisclosed) also dealing with injuries, an already thin Bears wide receiver corps continues to get thinner.
CBS Sports
Cubs' Frank Schwindel: Sent to Triple-A
Schwindel was sent to Triple-A Iowa following Monday's 6-3 win over the Nationals, Patrick Mooney of The Athletic reports. Schwindel was just 5-for-31 at the dish with two RBI and one run scored over his last 10 contests. He's presumably being sent down to make room for the addition of Franmil Reyes, who has yet to be officially activated after the Cubs claimed him off waivers from the Guardians earlier in the day.
CBS Sports
Luis Castillo dazzles in Seattle home debut as Mariners top Yankees in 1-0 marathon
Luis Castillo, the Seattle Mariners' new right-hander and prized trade deadline acquisition, dazzled in his home debut on Tuesday night against the New York Yankees in a potential playoff preview that remained scoreless through 12 1/2 innings. The Mariners would prevail by a 1-0 final (box score) in the bottom of the 13th. This marked the first game since 2019 that a game was scoreless through 12 frames.
CBS Sports
Mariners' Anthony Banda: Inks MiLB deal with Seattle
Banda agreed to a minor-league deal with the Mariners on Tuesday. Banda was cut loose by the Blue Jays over the weekend a month after being acquired from the Pirates, and he'll now join his third team of 2022. The left-hander has a 5.88 ERA, 1.88 WHIP and 29:8 K:BB over 26 major-league innings this year.
CBS Sports
Blue Jays' Bo Bichette: Two homers in loss
Bichette went 2-for-4 with two homers, four RBI and two runs scored in Tuesday's loss against the Orioles. The Blue Jays were unable to secure the win against the surging Orioles on Tuesday, but that was no fault of Bichette's, as he mashed two home runs and accounted for four of the Blue Jays' six runs. He also now carries a six-game hitting streak as he looks to finish the season on a high note. The young shortstop has been moved down to the bottom half of the lineup as he has not performed up to his standards, but as he heats up, he may move back in the top half and be in position to rack up more counting stats to close out the season.
MLB・
CBS Sports
Rockies' Elias Diaz: Exits game early
Diaz left Wedensday's loss to St. Louis early after hurting his hand while swinging and will undergo an MRI, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports. Diaz's hand is an issue that has bothered him for a while, according to manager Bud Black. An MRI scan will help determine the severity of the injury and how long -- if at all -- he will have to sit out. Diaz is slashing .229/.291/.372 this season with 33 RBIs in 76 games.
CBS Sports
Padres' Fernando Tatis: Reaches four times in rehab game
Tatis (wrist) went 2-for-2 with a double, a triple, two walks and two runs in a minor-league game with Double-A San Antonio on Tuesday. After going 0-for-5 with a pair of walks in his initial two rehab appearances, Tatis collected his first hits of 2022 and reached base four times Tuesday. He was initially expected to play center field in the contest, but he was shifted to shortstop instead due to slick outfield grass, per Dennis Lin of The Athletic. Tatis is still expected to see some time in center during the rehab stint, which is likely to end next week.
CBS Sports
Astros' Lance McCullers: Season debut set for Saturday
The Astros will activate McCullers (forearm) from the 60-day injured list to start Saturday's game against the Athletics at Minute Maid Park, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports. Houston had been running a five-man rotation since dealing away Jake Odorizzi ahead of last week's trade deadline, but McCullers' return from the...
CBS Sports
Mariners' Kyle Lewis: Bound for Triple-A
The Mariners optioned Lewis to Triple-A Tacoma on Wednesday. Lewis will surrender his spot on the 26-man active roster to Dylan Moore (back), who was reinstated from the 10-day injured list and offers more versatility off the bench due to his ability to play both the infield and outfield. Upon returning from a stint on the 7-day concussion IL on July 22, Lewis managed just four hits in 41 at-bats (.098 average) with the Mariners while striking out at a 39.1 percent clip. Lewis had already moved into a bench role last weekend, when Mitch Haniger came off the IL and replaced him as a lineup regular.
FOX Sports
DeJong leads Cardinals against the Rockies following 4-hit game
St. Louis Cardinals (61-49, first in the NL Central) vs. Colorado Rockies (49-64, fifth in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Dakota Hudson (6-6, 4.20 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 56 strikeouts); Rockies: German Marquez (6-9, 5.18 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 98 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -124, Rockies +104; over/under is 12...
CBS Sports
Blue Jays' Whit Merrifield: Sits Wednesday
Merrifield is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Orioles, Mike Wilner of the Toronto Star reports. Toronto will roll out an outfield of Lourdes Gurriel, Raimel Tapia and Teoscar Hernandez for the series finale while Merrifield heads to the bench after two straight starts. Since being acquired from the Royals on Aug. 2, Merrifield has gone 6-for-21 (.286 average) with three runs, an RBI and a stolen base through his first six games with the Blue Jays.
MLB・
CBS Sports
Pirates' Zach Thompson: Handed ninth loss
Thompson (3-9) took the loss during Tuesday's 6-4 defeat at the hands of the Diamondbacks, allowing two runs on five hits and three walks with two strikeouts in 4.2 innings. Thompson put multiple baserunners on in each of the first three innings, with runs coming across in the first and third innings to put him in line for the loss. The 28-year-old has now lost five straight decisions and it's been nine starts since he last recorded a win June 5. During that stretch, Thompson has posted a 5.57 ERA while averaging just over five innings per turn. He carries a 5.08 ERA and 1.47 WHIP into his next start, scheduled to come over the weekend in San Francisco.
CBS Sports
Royals' Salvador Perez: Three hits, two RBI in victory
Perez went 3-for-5 with a double, two RBI and a run scored in Wednesday's win versus the White Sox. Perez ripped an RBI double in the bottom of the sixth inning and came around to score on a Michael Massey single later in the frame. He later added two singles, including one that drove in a run in the eighth frame. Perez has compiled a .259 batting average with five homers, two doubles, 16 RBI and seven runs over 13 games since returning from the 10-day injured list July 29.
CBS Sports
Royals' Brent Rooker: Recalled from Triple-A
Rooker was recalled to the majors from Triple-A Omaha on Wednesday. After being traded to the Royals from San Diego, Rooker played five games with Triple-A Omaha in which he slashed .450/.500/.950 over 22 plate appearances. He's had less success in MLB with a career OPS of .690 and hasn't reached base in either game he's played in the big leagues this season.
CBS Sports
Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte: Drives in two in win
Marte went 1-for-4 with two RBI in Monday's 3-0 win over the Pirates. Marte helped give Diamondbacks closer Ian Kennedy some added cushion with two outs in the bottom of the eighth, when he poked a base hit past a diving Oneil Cruz to plate two runs. Though he often occupies a spot in the heart of the order for Arizona, Marte now has just three multi-RBI games since the beginning of July, and his production in other categories has been rather empty as well. Over the past five weeks, he's managed only six home runs, zero stolen bases and 18 runs while batting .252 over a 31-game stretch.
CBS Sports
Yankees' Andrew Benintendi: Picking up steam
Benintendi went 2-for-4 with two doubles, a walk, a run and three RBI in Monday's 9-4 victory versus Seattle. Benintendi knocked a run-scoring double in the third inning and drove home two more with another double in the fifth. The veteran outfielder had a slow start to his tenure with the Yankees, going 2-for-25 over his first nine games. Benintendi may be turning things around, though, as he's gone 4-for-9 with three extra-base hits over his past two contests.
CBS Sports
Pirates' Michael Chavis: Smashes two long balls
Chavis went 2-for-4 with two home runs, two runs and three RBI in a 6-4 loss to the Diamondbacks on Tuesday. Chavis got Pittsburgh on the board with a solo shot off opposing starter Tommy Henry in the sixth inning and added a two-run home run in the eighth to cap a three-run frame. The pair of homers were the 26-year-old's first since July 10. He's slashing .389/.389/.778 through 18 at-bats across eight contests to open the month of August.
