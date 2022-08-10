ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Hawaii State
MarketRealist

Bernie Sanders Challenges Democrats and Republicans to Get the Child Tax Credit Expanded

The trending topic in politics this week is the Inflation Reduction Act. This measure, spearheaded by the Democrats, is attempting to reduce climate change and invest in renewable energy. One measure on the bill was an insulin cap, which was struck down by the GOP. Senator Bernie Sanders recently attempted to add his own measure to the bill — expanding the child tax credit. It seems the odds are quite literally against him.
INCOME TAX
Reuters

Column-Hedge funds strike it right on dollar, yield curve: McGeever

ORLANDO, Fla. (Reuters) - Hedge funds slashed their long dollar positions and bet harder on a flatter yield curve, two macro trades that have come up trumps. The dollar last week fell to its lowest level on a broad basis since June, while the yield curve inversion reached levels not seen in over 20 years.
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jake Fisher
Person
Brian Schatz
Person
Gina Raimondo
The Associated Press

PM Modi pledges to make India developed country in 25 years

NEW DELHI (AP) — The prime minister on Monday pledged to work with vigor to turn poverty-ridden India into a developed country in the next 25 years. Wearing a flowing, cream-colored turban printed with small stripes of orange, white and green, Narendra Modi addressed the country from New Delhi’s 17th-century Mughal-era Red Fort to mark the 75th anniversary of India’s independence from British rule. Modi said the world’s view of India was changing and it was looking toward the country to help resolve global issues. President Joe Biden in a statement celebrating Indian Independence Day said the United States and India are indispensable partners, and their partnership is grounded in a shared commitment to the rule of law and the promotion of human freedom and dignity.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Semiconductor Industry#Semiconductors#New Cars#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#The White House#Chinese
MarketRealist

Social Security Isn't Going Bankrupt, Changes Might Be Coming

On Aug. 2, Republican Senator Ron Johnson said in a radio interview that Congress should approve the funding for Social Security and Medicare every year instead of it getting renewed automatically. The comment has rekindled people’s concerns. Is Social Security going bankrupt?. Article continues below advertisement. The Social Security...
U.S. POLITICS
MarketRealist

What the Tornado Cash Sanction Could Mean for Crypto Investors

Popular crypto platform Tornado Cash has been sanctioned by the U.S. over its links to North Korean operatives. How does Tornado Cash work? Is Tornado Cash a North Korea-sponsored crypto hacking group? What does the Tornado Cash sanction mean for you?. Article continues below advertisement. The Tornado Cash sanction marks...
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Science
MarketRealist

How’s the U.S. Economy Doing? Depends on Who You Ask

Many investors have been concerned about the health of the U.S. economy. The economic indicators have been mixed over the last few months. How’s the U.S. economy doing in 2022?. Article continues below advertisement. First, the U.S. economy contracted in both the first and second quarters of 2022. To...
BUSINESS
MarketRealist

Could the Housing and Banking Crisis Be China’s Lehman Moment?

Will the falling GDP in developed countries like the U.S. and now the U.K. get all the attention? Trouble has also been brewing in China, which is the world’s second-largest economy. The country’s housing bubble has burst, which is having repercussions on other sectors of the economy as well. Could the housing crash lead to a collapse in China's economy?
ECONOMY
MarketRealist

Insulin Is Much Cheaper To Make Than You Think

At first, it seemed like the U.S. was set to have a $35 monthly cap for insulin for those who are on Medicare or who aren't insured. However, that bill was shut down by Senate Republicans. As insulin has been overpriced for years now, a lot of questions are being asked about the cost to manufacture insulin.
BUSINESS
MarketRealist

MarketRealist

Los Angeles, CA
64K+
Followers
9K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Market Realist was founded to make institutional-quality market research more accessible for both experts and non-professionals. Through our site and partner feeds, we share must-know news highlights, in-depth analysis, and overviews of companies as well as industries. We also publish quick-read newsletters that make it easy for our readers to stay informed.

 https://marketrealist.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy