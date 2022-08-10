Read full article on original website
Lauren Boebert's Microphone Cut as She is Told to Stop Speaking Five Times
The Republican claimed the Inflation Reduction Act would lead to "armed robbery against Americans" as she went over her allotted time.
Putin Will Come to 'Unpleasant End' in One of Two Ways: Former MI6 Head
Sir Richard Dearlove does not believe Putin will be able to enjoy a "luxurious retirement" despite the massive wealth some believe he has accumulated.
Republicans Vote to Strike Down Insulin Price Cap for Non-Medicare Patients
The GOP is under fire on social media after Republicans strike down the Democrat led initiative to cap the price of insulin at $35 for those on Medicare and those who are on private insurance. Why did Republicans overwhelmingly choose not to cap insulin? Which Republicans voted in favor of the measure?
Moscow Already 'Studying' Top-Secret Records From Trump Raid: Russian Media
"What's the point of searching?" a Russian television host asked, suggesting the Kremlin had already reviewed the documents.
Bernie Sanders Challenges Democrats and Republicans to Get the Child Tax Credit Expanded
The trending topic in politics this week is the Inflation Reduction Act. This measure, spearheaded by the Democrats, is attempting to reduce climate change and invest in renewable energy. One measure on the bill was an insulin cap, which was struck down by the GOP. Senator Bernie Sanders recently attempted to add his own measure to the bill — expanding the child tax credit. It seems the odds are quite literally against him.
Insurers fail, schools stress, DeSantis jets and FPL’s secrets emerge
We’re back! It’s Monday, Aug. 15, and there’s one week to go until the Aug. 23 primary in Florida.
Column-Hedge funds strike it right on dollar, yield curve: McGeever
ORLANDO, Fla. (Reuters) - Hedge funds slashed their long dollar positions and bet harder on a flatter yield curve, two macro trades that have come up trumps. The dollar last week fell to its lowest level on a broad basis since June, while the yield curve inversion reached levels not seen in over 20 years.
U.S. congressional delegation meets with Taiwan's leader
The visit comes less than two weeks after U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan, which prompted days of threatening military exercises by China.
PM Modi pledges to make India developed country in 25 years
NEW DELHI (AP) — The prime minister on Monday pledged to work with vigor to turn poverty-ridden India into a developed country in the next 25 years. Wearing a flowing, cream-colored turban printed with small stripes of orange, white and green, Narendra Modi addressed the country from New Delhi’s 17th-century Mughal-era Red Fort to mark the 75th anniversary of India’s independence from British rule. Modi said the world’s view of India was changing and it was looking toward the country to help resolve global issues. President Joe Biden in a statement celebrating Indian Independence Day said the United States and India are indispensable partners, and their partnership is grounded in a shared commitment to the rule of law and the promotion of human freedom and dignity.
Why Is Big Tech Buying Healthcare Companies? It’s the Data and Market, Stupid
U.S. tech companies have grown through a mix of organic and inorganic growth. Through acquisitions, big tech companies have bought direct competitors and potential competitors. Of late, companies like Amazon and Microsoft have been quite interested in healthcare companies. Why are tech companies buying healthcare companies?. Article continues below advertisement.
Ron Johnson 'not overly concerned' about top secret information being leaked from classified documents found at Mar-a-Lago
He said he thought Mar-a-Lago was a "pretty safe place," adding that he was "not overly concerned" if classified documents were kept there.
Thai GDP notches fastest growth in a year on eased COVID curbs
BANGKOK, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Thailand's economy expanded at the fastest pace in a year in the second quarter as eased COVID-19 restrictions boosted activity and tourism, reinforcing views that more rate hikes will be needed to curb inflationary pressures.
Social Security Isn't Going Bankrupt, Changes Might Be Coming
On Aug. 2, Republican Senator Ron Johnson said in a radio interview that Congress should approve the funding for Social Security and Medicare every year instead of it getting renewed automatically. The comment has rekindled people’s concerns. Is Social Security going bankrupt?. Article continues below advertisement. The Social Security...
Enovix Is Revolutionizing the Battery Industry With Silicone Technology
Enovix has its patented next-generation 3D Silicon batteries that could change how we use batteries completely. Is Enovix’s stock a buy?. Many battery manufacturers are based outside the U.S., but Enovix is a California-based company that was founded in 2007. Article continues below advertisement. What is Enovix?. Enovix is...
What the Tornado Cash Sanction Could Mean for Crypto Investors
Popular crypto platform Tornado Cash has been sanctioned by the U.S. over its links to North Korean operatives. How does Tornado Cash work? Is Tornado Cash a North Korea-sponsored crypto hacking group? What does the Tornado Cash sanction mean for you?. Article continues below advertisement. The Tornado Cash sanction marks...
These Counties Are Considered Among the Richest in the U.S.
The median household income (MHI) reveals a lot about a location and the people living in it. The higher the MHI is in a county or state, the more likely it is for people to incur higher costs for housing and essential items like food and gas. Article continues below...
How’s the U.S. Economy Doing? Depends on Who You Ask
Many investors have been concerned about the health of the U.S. economy. The economic indicators have been mixed over the last few months. How’s the U.S. economy doing in 2022?. Article continues below advertisement. First, the U.S. economy contracted in both the first and second quarters of 2022. To...
Could the Housing and Banking Crisis Be China’s Lehman Moment?
Will the falling GDP in developed countries like the U.S. and now the U.K. get all the attention? Trouble has also been brewing in China, which is the world’s second-largest economy. The country’s housing bubble has burst, which is having repercussions on other sectors of the economy as well. Could the housing crash lead to a collapse in China's economy?
Michael Burry Is Investing in Publicly Traded Water Companies — Should You?
You may recall Michael Burry of the Big Short fame, who made a fortune after correctly predicting the 2008 housing market crash. The star hedge fund manager has turned his attention to water. Is water a good investment? What are the best publicly-traded companies for water stocks?. Article continues below...
Insulin Is Much Cheaper To Make Than You Think
At first, it seemed like the U.S. was set to have a $35 monthly cap for insulin for those who are on Medicare or who aren't insured. However, that bill was shut down by Senate Republicans. As insulin has been overpriced for years now, a lot of questions are being asked about the cost to manufacture insulin.
