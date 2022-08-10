Read full article on original website
Daniel Vogelbach adds to Mets legend with hilarious walk-up song
The New York Mets can’t stop winning and Daniel Vogelbach can’t stop being a legend in Queens. Here’s the hefty Mets slugger walking up to the plate while the soothing music of Keli’s Milkshake reverberates all over inside the Citi Field during Wednesday’s game between New York and the Cincinnati Reds.
Jed Lowrie's Third Oakland Athletics Stint Ends With His Release
The A's released Jed Lowrie following a series of roster moves.
CBS Sports
Mets' Dominic Smith: Activated from IL, sent dowm
Smith (ankle) was activated from the 10-day injured list Thursday and was optioned to Triple-A Syracuse, Tim Healey of Newsday reports. After missing three weeks with a right ankle sprain, Smith will remain with Syracuse after going 4-for-17 with an RBI and two runs scored over five games during his rehab assignment. The 27-year-old will likely be a top option to get called up to the big leagues down the stretch, though his .194/.276/.284 slash line over 134 at-bats in 58 games with the Mets this year leaves much to be desired.
CBS Sports
Mariners' Chris Flexen: Bound for bullpen
Seattle manager Scott Servais said Wednesday that Flexen will shift to the bullpen, Ryan Divish of The Seattle Times reports. The Mariners foreshadowed Flexen's move to a relief role during their 1-0 win over the Yankees in 13 innings Tuesday, when he was spotted warming up in the bullpen late in the contest. Flexen wasn't ultimately needed to enter the game, but the Mariners will opt to shorten their rotation to five men after he was lit up for five runs over six innings in his most recent start Saturday against the Angels. Seattle could look to bring Flexen back into the rotation later in the season if workload concerns crop up for rookie George Kirby, but for the time being, the veteran right-hander will retain little fantasy value while he likely handles a low-leverage multi-inning role out of the bullpen.
Yardbarker
Mets collect another series win, defeating Reds | Main takeaways
The New York Mets defeated the Cincinnati Reds 6-2 on Tuesday night at Citi Field. This win gives the Mets yet another series win, making it five in a row. The Mets are now 72-39 on the year with a five-game winning streak. They are 14-2 over their last 16 games. The Mets still have a seven-game lead on the Atlanta Braves in the NL East.
Women’s Day For The New York Mets Has A Unique Sound
Wednesday afternoon, the New York Mets hosted their first-ever Women's Day. There were pre-game panel discussions featuring women executives from team's front office, as well as the wife of a well-known pitcher. The Mets players got into the action wearing special pre-game shirts that "Women in Baseball" on the back. Even the ballpark sound was different at Citi Field on Wednesday afternoon, as 13 players changed their "walk-up music" to celebrate women. See which players danced to new tunes!
Yardbarker
Red Sox sign former All-Star closer Jeurys Familia to minor-league deal
In addition to Sterling Sharp, the Red Sox have also signed veteran reliever Jeurys Familia to a minor-league contract, as was first reported by the Worcester Telegram & Gazette’s Joe McDonald. Familia, 32, has been assigned to Triple-A Worcester. The right-hander was designated for assignment (and subsequently released) by...
CBS Sports
Blue Jays' Bo Bichette: Two homers in loss
Bichette went 2-for-4 with two homers, four RBI and two runs scored in Tuesday's loss against the Orioles. The Blue Jays were unable to secure the win against the surging Orioles on Tuesday, but that was no fault of Bichette's, as he mashed two home runs and accounted for four of the Blue Jays' six runs. He also now carries a six-game hitting streak as he looks to finish the season on a high note. The young shortstop has been moved down to the bottom half of the lineup as he has not performed up to his standards, but as he heats up, he may move back in the top half and be in position to rack up more counting stats to close out the season.
CBS Sports
Cubs' Frank Schwindel: Sent to Triple-A
Schwindel was sent to Triple-A Iowa following Monday's 6-3 win over the Nationals, Patrick Mooney of The Athletic reports. Schwindel was just 5-for-31 at the dish with two RBI and one run scored over his last 10 contests. He's presumably being sent down to make room for the addition of Franmil Reyes, who has yet to be officially activated after the Cubs claimed him off waivers from the Guardians earlier in the day.
CBS Sports
Mariners' Anthony Banda: Inks MiLB deal with Seattle
Banda agreed to a minor-league deal with the Mariners on Tuesday. Banda was cut loose by the Blue Jays over the weekend a month after being acquired from the Pirates, and he'll now join his third team of 2022. The left-hander has a 5.88 ERA, 1.88 WHIP and 29:8 K:BB over 26 major-league innings this year.
CBS Sports
Twins' Luis Arraez: Steps out of lineup
Arraez is not in the lineup Tuesday against the Dodgers, Aaron Gleeman of The Athletic reports. Arraez produced three hits in each of the past two contests and totaled three doubles, two RBI, two runs and a stolen base, but he'll take a seat Tuesday with lefty Julio Urias on the mound for Los Angeles. Jose Miranda will shift to first base while Byron Buxton rests his legs as the designated hitter.
CBS Sports
Pirates' Cal Mitchell: Sent to minors
Mitchell was optioned to Triple-A Indianapolis on Tuesday. Mitchell is 1-for-17 with an RBI and a run over his past six games and will make his way back to the minors. Rodolfo Castro was called up from Indianapolis in a corresponding move.
ESPN
Philadelphia Phillies' Kyle Schwarber has mild calf strain; status vs. New York Mets unclear
PHILADELPHIA -- Phillies slugger Kyle Schwarber was pulled from Thursday's game against the Miami Marlins with a mild right calf strain leaving his status for Friday's series opener against the New York Mets in question. Schwarber exited after earning a walk with two outs in the fifth inning. He was...
CBS Sports
Rockies' Jhoulys Chacin: Slated to pitch in sim game
Chacin (toe) will participate in a simulated game Friday, Patrick Lyons of TheDNVR.com reports. Chacin has been sidelined for two and a half weeks due to toe sesamoiditis but has been cleared to face hitters. Given the length of his absence, it's possible that the right-hander will require a rehab assignment before he's able to return from the injured list.
CBS Sports
Blue Jays' Whit Merrifield: Sits Wednesday
Merrifield is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Orioles, Mike Wilner of the Toronto Star reports. Toronto will roll out an outfield of Lourdes Gurriel, Raimel Tapia and Teoscar Hernandez for the series finale while Merrifield heads to the bench after two straight starts. Since being acquired from the Royals on Aug. 2, Merrifield has gone 6-for-21 (.286 average) with three runs, an RBI and a stolen base through his first six games with the Blue Jays.
CBS Sports
Padres' Fernando Tatis: Reaches four times in rehab game
Tatis (wrist) went 2-for-2 with a double, a triple, two walks and two runs in a minor-league game with Double-A San Antonio on Tuesday. After going 0-for-5 with a pair of walks in his initial two rehab appearances, Tatis collected his first hits of 2022 and reached base four times Tuesday. He was initially expected to play center field in the contest, but he was shifted to shortstop instead due to slick outfield grass, per Dennis Lin of The Athletic. Tatis is still expected to see some time in center during the rehab stint, which is likely to end next week.
CBS Sports
Astros' Lance McCullers: Season debut set for Saturday
The Astros will activate McCullers (forearm) from the 60-day injured list to start Saturday's game against the Athletics at Minute Maid Park, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports. Houston had been running a five-man rotation since dealing away Jake Odorizzi ahead of last week's trade deadline, but McCullers' return from the...
CBS Sports
Mets' Taijuan Walker: Cruises to 10th win
Walker (10-3) picked up the win in Wednesday's 10-2 rout of the Reds, giving up two runs on five hits and three walks over six innings. He struck out five. The Mets handed the right-hander a 6-0 lead before the Reds got to Walker for a couple runs in the fourth inning, but he recovered to deliver his 11th quality start of the season. It was a solid rebound performance after he got hammered by Atlanta in his last outing, and he'll take a 3.43 ERA and 85:31 K:BB through 110.1 innings on the year into his next one.
CBS Sports
Mariners' J.P. Crawford: On bench Wednesday
Crawford isn't starting Wednesday against the Yankees. Crawford is out of the lineup for the first time since July 15 after he went 2-for-18 with an RBI, two walks and a strikeout over the last five games. Dylan Moore will start at shortstop and bat seventh after he was reinstated from the injured list Wednesday.
CBS Sports
Reds' Ryan Hendrix: Sent to Triple-A
The Reds optioned Hendrix to Triple-A Louisville on Wednesday. His demotion clears room on the 26-man active roster for right-hander T.J. Zeuch, whose contract was selected from Triple-A in advance of his scheduled start Wednesday versus the Mets. Hendrix has covered 8.1 innings out of the Reds bullpen this season, giving up five earned runs on nine hits and six walks.
