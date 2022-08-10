ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Primary Election Results

By Jeff Hage
Monticello Times
Monticello Times
 1 day ago

Minnesota Governor: 3,474 of 4,103 Precincts Reporting

REPUBLICAN

Scott Jensen and Matt Birk 254,002

Joyce Lynne Lacey and Kent Edwards' 18,509

Bob "Again" Carney Jr and Captain Jack Sparrow 11,613

DEMOCRAT:

Tim Walz and Peggy Flanagan 387,047

Ole Savior and Julia M Parker 13,829

SECRETARY OF STATE: 3,474 of 4,103 Precincts Reporting

REPUBLICAN

Erik van Mechelen 97,187

Kim Crockett 167,439

DEMOCRAT

Steve Carlson 97,491

Steve Simon 267,515

Attorney General: 3,474 of 4,103 precincts reporting

REPUBLICAN

Sharon Anderson. 35,873

Doug Wardlow. 98,891

Jim Schultz. 150,350

DEMOCRAT:

Bill Dahn. 42,383

Keith Ellison. 356,889

