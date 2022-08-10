Primary Election Results
Minnesota Governor: 3,474 of 4,103 Precincts Reporting
REPUBLICAN
Scott Jensen and Matt Birk 254,002
Joyce Lynne Lacey and Kent Edwards' 18,509
Bob "Again" Carney Jr and Captain Jack Sparrow 11,613
DEMOCRAT:
Tim Walz and Peggy Flanagan 387,047
Ole Savior and Julia M Parker 13,829
SECRETARY OF STATE: 3,474 of 4,103 Precincts Reporting
REPUBLICAN
Erik van Mechelen 97,187
Kim Crockett 167,439
DEMOCRAT
Steve Carlson 97,491
Steve Simon 267,515
Attorney General: 3,474 of 4,103 precincts reporting
REPUBLICAN
Sharon Anderson. 35,873
Doug Wardlow. 98,891
Jim Schultz. 150,350
DEMOCRAT:
Bill Dahn. 42,383
Keith Ellison. 356,889
