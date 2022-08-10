ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mindy Kaling Reacts to the Rumor That B.J. Novak Is the Father of Her Two Kids: ‘If That’s What’s Titillating I’ll Take It’

Remaining unbothered! Mindy Kaling has heard the fan rumors claiming B.J Novak is the father of her two children — and she’s all for having fun with the speculation. “It doesn’t bother me,” Kaling, 43, told Marie Claire in an interview that was published on Tuesday, August 9. “He’s the godparent to both my kids — and they have […]
The Independent

Olivia Newton-John wishes her fans all the best in final video before death aged 73

Dame Olivia Newton-John wished her fans happiness and health in a final video before her death from breast cancer aged 73.The actor said that she wanted to thank her fans “for all your support over the years... I wish you the best and send you love and light,” in the clip, posted in December 2021.Tributes have poured in to the Hollywood legend, who died of breast cancer on Monday, 8 August. “My dearest Olivia, you made all of our lives so much better,” the actress’ Grease co-star John Travolta said.Sign up to our newsletters. Read More Olivia Newton-John death: Watch that Grease iconic makeover momentOlivia Newton-John: Actor and singer’s biggest momentsOlivia Newton-John death: Watch that Grease iconic makeover moment
International Business Times

Melissa, Joe Gorga Didn't Blindside Teresa Giudice, Sent Notice They Won't Attend Wedding: Report

Teresa Giudice reportedly received a heads up ahead of her wedding that her brother and sister-in-law wouldn't be attending. The "Real Housewives of New Jersey" star tied the knot with businessman Luis Ruelas in a lavish ceremony in New Jersey Saturday. But while her children and many of her fellow Bravo stars were in attendance at the nuptials, Giudice's brother Joe Gorga and his wife Melissa Gorga were notably missing.
TVLine

Rebecca Balding Dead at 66; TV Roles Included Soap and OG Charmed

Actress Rebecca Balding, whose TV credits included stints on the classic ’70s sitcom Soap and the original iteration of Charmed, died July 18 following a battle with ovarian cancer, Deadline reports. She was 66. On Soap, Balding recurred as Carol David, an attorney and the mother of Jodie’s (Billy...
The Independent

Jennette McCurdy’s mother warned her not ‘to get too close’ to Miranda Cosgrove because she didn’t ‘believe in God’

Jennette McCurdy said her late mother warned her not “to get too close” with former iCarly costar Miranda Cosgrove because “she doesn’t believe in God”.The now 30-year-old actor starred as Sam Puckett alongside Cosgrove’s Carly Shay in the hit Nickelodeon teen sitcom. In her new memoir, I’m Glad My Mom Died – in which McCurdy disclosed details about her abusive childhood – she further recalled her first encounter with Cosgrove. “She was leaning against a wall, sipping Coke from a glass bottle and texting on her Sidekick,” the former child star wrote in her book released today (9 August).The...
The Independent

House of Hammer trailer: Armie Hammer’s alleged victims reveal ‘shocking texts and voice notes’ in new documentary

Discovery+ has released the first trailer for its upcoming docuseries, House of Hammer, which looks at the allegations faced by actor Armie Hammer.The trailer includes two of Hammer’s accusers giving on-camera interviews and sharing screenshots of text messages and audio of voice notes they say they received from the star. “I have a fantasy about having someone prove their love and devotion and tying them up in a public place at night and making their body free use,” says one of the messages allegedly sent by Hammer.Hammer’s aunt, Casey Hammer, served as a consultant on the series and is...
PopCrush

Brad Pitt Allegedly Has a List of Actors He Refuses to Work With

Brad Pitt reportedly keeps a running list of actors he refuses to work with, according to one of his co-stars. The Fight Club star currently stars in Bullet Train alongside Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Sandra Bullock. This past weekend, the film opened with a respectable $30 million in ticket sales according to ABC News, putting it at the top spot ahead of DC League of Super Pets, Nope and Thor: Love and Thunder.
Page Six

Fans call out ‘unrecognizable’ Farrah Abraham in new TikTok

Farrah Abraham fans are calling her out for “getting too much work done” and appearing “unrecognizable” in her latest TikTok video. “Omg! I didn’t even recognize Farrah! Holy work done,” one fan commented on the clip, which showed the “Teen Mom” alum and her 13-year-old daughter, Sophia, in the kitchen. “It took me a while to realize who these people were,” another person chimed in, with a third fan writing, “Omg Wth happened to Farrah.” The video, which was posted on Monday, featured the mother-daughter duo attempting the popular Tortilla Trend. The premise of the trend sees TikTok users fill their mouths with water...
Deadline

Niecy Nash Strikes First-Look TV Deal With eOne

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Niecy Nash, star of ABC’s upcoming series The Rookie: Feds, is cementing her relationship with the company behind the spinoff. Nash has struck a first-look deal with eOne, which produces the series, set to launch this fall. It reunites the actor with Michael Lombardo, President, Global Television, eOne, who ran HBO during Nash’s three season run as one of the stars of dark comedy Getting On, for which she scored two Emmy nominations. Under the multi-year deal, Nash will develop and exec produce scripted and unscripted television content for broadcast, cable, and streaming. Nash stars as...
LADbible

Gen Zers are using simple gesture to tell themselves apart from Millennials

It’s no secret that there are a slew of cultural differences between Gen Z and Millennials. The older counterparts swear by high-waisted skinny jeans, motivational Tumblr quotes and cute Instagram captions, whilst the younger of the bunch call Millennial choices 'cheugy' and instead opt for low-waisted cargo pants, Instagram ‘photo dumps’ and are somewhat addicted to TikTok.
