Mindy Kaling Reacts to the Rumor That B.J. Novak Is the Father of Her Two Kids: ‘If That’s What’s Titillating I’ll Take It’
Remaining unbothered! Mindy Kaling has heard the fan rumors claiming B.J Novak is the father of her two children — and she’s all for having fun with the speculation. “It doesn’t bother me,” Kaling, 43, told Marie Claire in an interview that was published on Tuesday, August 9. “He’s the godparent to both my kids — and they have […]
Mindy Kaling Reveals Deacon Phillippe's A-List 'Never Have I Ever' Reference: His Mom Reese Witherspoon!
Reese Witherspoon put in a good word for her son Deacon Phillippe before he joined the cast of Never Have I Ever. The show's executive producer and co-creator Mindy Kaling opened up about casting Deacon, 18, in his debut acting role after having a conversation with the Oscar winner about her son's ambitions.
‘The Morning Show’ Season 3: Everything We Know So Far About Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon’s Return
The newsroom drama is only just beginning. The Morning Show season 2 wrapped up in November 2021, but fans area already thirsty for more of the Apple TV+ drama — and they aren't the only ones. “I saw Jen Aniston last night," Reese Witherspoon told Extra in December 2021. "We were talking about [The Morning […]
Olivia Newton-John wishes her fans all the best in final video before death aged 73
Dame Olivia Newton-John wished her fans happiness and health in a final video before her death from breast cancer aged 73.The actor said that she wanted to thank her fans “for all your support over the years... I wish you the best and send you love and light,” in the clip, posted in December 2021.Tributes have poured in to the Hollywood legend, who died of breast cancer on Monday, 8 August. “My dearest Olivia, you made all of our lives so much better,” the actress’ Grease co-star John Travolta said.Sign up to our newsletters. Read More Olivia Newton-John death: Watch that Grease iconic makeover momentOlivia Newton-John: Actor and singer’s biggest momentsOlivia Newton-John death: Watch that Grease iconic makeover moment
Melissa, Joe Gorga Didn't Blindside Teresa Giudice, Sent Notice They Won't Attend Wedding: Report
Teresa Giudice reportedly received a heads up ahead of her wedding that her brother and sister-in-law wouldn't be attending. The "Real Housewives of New Jersey" star tied the knot with businessman Luis Ruelas in a lavish ceremony in New Jersey Saturday. But while her children and many of her fellow Bravo stars were in attendance at the nuptials, Giudice's brother Joe Gorga and his wife Melissa Gorga were notably missing.
Ellen DeGeneres Breaks Silence on Ex Anne Heche Car Crash, Hospitalization
After nearly a week of silence, Ellen DeGeneres finally spoke out about Anne Heche’s life-threatening car crash. The TV host was seen in Santa Barbara, California, having lunch with a friend when she was approached by Daily Mail regarding Anne Heche’s condition. When asked if she had heard...
Jennette McCurdy says she was 'pissed' at 'Sam & Cat' costar Ariana Grande for missing work to focus on music: 'I didn't like her'
In her memoir titled "I'm Glad My Mom Died," the former Nickelodeon star spoke about feeling resentment toward Grande while working on their sitcom.
Rebecca Balding Dead at 66; TV Roles Included Soap and OG Charmed
Actress Rebecca Balding, whose TV credits included stints on the classic ’70s sitcom Soap and the original iteration of Charmed, died July 18 following a battle with ovarian cancer, Deadline reports. She was 66. On Soap, Balding recurred as Carol David, an attorney and the mother of Jodie’s (Billy...
‘This Is Us’ Star Chrissy Metz Is ‘Frustrated’ by Mandy Moore Emmy Snub: ‘People Don’t Realize What It Takes’
A disappointing snub. Chrissy Metz is sharing her true feelings about This Is Us costar Mandy Moore not being nominated for the 2022 Emmy Awards. “I was frustrated for Mandy not being recognized when the work that she did is so unreal and when it's so subtle and nuanced,” the actress, 41, exclusively told Us […]
Has Mary-Louise Parker Ever Been Married? Inside Her Love Life and Relationship History
Weeds actress Mary-Louise Parker has conquered the stages of Broadway and the big screen. Longtime fans have been curious to know more about her personal life outside of her Hollywood achievements. Keep scrolling to find out if she was ever married. Is Mary-Louise Parker Married?. Mary-Louise got her start on...
Jennette McCurdy’s mother warned her not ‘to get too close’ to Miranda Cosgrove because she didn’t ‘believe in God’
Jennette McCurdy said her late mother warned her not “to get too close” with former iCarly costar Miranda Cosgrove because “she doesn’t believe in God”.The now 30-year-old actor starred as Sam Puckett alongside Cosgrove’s Carly Shay in the hit Nickelodeon teen sitcom. In her new memoir, I’m Glad My Mom Died – in which McCurdy disclosed details about her abusive childhood – she further recalled her first encounter with Cosgrove. “She was leaning against a wall, sipping Coke from a glass bottle and texting on her Sidekick,” the former child star wrote in her book released today (9 August).The...
Chris Rock Has A Two-Word Response After Joining Everybody Still Hates Chris Comeback Series
After joining the Everybody Still Hates Chris comeback series, Chris Rock had a two-word response.
Jennette McCurdy says she cried on the last day of filming 'iCarly' because she was afraid her and Miranda Cosgrove's friendship would end
In her new memoir titled "I'm Glad My Mom Died," McCurdy described her and her costar as sisters "without the passive-aggression and weird tensions."
House of Hammer trailer: Armie Hammer’s alleged victims reveal ‘shocking texts and voice notes’ in new documentary
Discovery+ has released the first trailer for its upcoming docuseries, House of Hammer, which looks at the allegations faced by actor Armie Hammer.The trailer includes two of Hammer’s accusers giving on-camera interviews and sharing screenshots of text messages and audio of voice notes they say they received from the star. “I have a fantasy about having someone prove their love and devotion and tying them up in a public place at night and making their body free use,” says one of the messages allegedly sent by Hammer.Hammer’s aunt, Casey Hammer, served as a consultant on the series and is...
Brad Pitt Allegedly Has a List of Actors He Refuses to Work With
Brad Pitt reportedly keeps a running list of actors he refuses to work with, according to one of his co-stars. The Fight Club star currently stars in Bullet Train alongside Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Sandra Bullock. This past weekend, the film opened with a respectable $30 million in ticket sales according to ABC News, putting it at the top spot ahead of DC League of Super Pets, Nope and Thor: Love and Thunder.
Fans call out ‘unrecognizable’ Farrah Abraham in new TikTok
Farrah Abraham fans are calling her out for “getting too much work done” and appearing “unrecognizable” in her latest TikTok video. “Omg! I didn’t even recognize Farrah! Holy work done,” one fan commented on the clip, which showed the “Teen Mom” alum and her 13-year-old daughter, Sophia, in the kitchen. “It took me a while to realize who these people were,” another person chimed in, with a third fan writing, “Omg Wth happened to Farrah.” The video, which was posted on Monday, featured the mother-daughter duo attempting the popular Tortilla Trend. The premise of the trend sees TikTok users fill their mouths with water...
Niecy Nash Strikes First-Look TV Deal With eOne
Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Niecy Nash, star of ABC’s upcoming series The Rookie: Feds, is cementing her relationship with the company behind the spinoff. Nash has struck a first-look deal with eOne, which produces the series, set to launch this fall. It reunites the actor with Michael Lombardo, President, Global Television, eOne, who ran HBO during Nash’s three season run as one of the stars of dark comedy Getting On, for which she scored two Emmy nominations. Under the multi-year deal, Nash will develop and exec produce scripted and unscripted television content for broadcast, cable, and streaming. Nash stars as...
NBC’s ‘Quantum Leap’ Reboot Replaces Showrunners Steven Lilien and Bryan Wynbrandt With Martin Gero
NBC’s “Quantum Leap” reboot executive producer Martin Gero has stepped up as showrunner, taking over for Steven Lilien and Bryan Wynbrandt, and Dean Georgaris has joined as executive producer, TheWrap has learned. The new version of the 1990s sci-fi series will star Raymond Lee of AMC’s “Kevin...
Gen Zers are using simple gesture to tell themselves apart from Millennials
It’s no secret that there are a slew of cultural differences between Gen Z and Millennials. The older counterparts swear by high-waisted skinny jeans, motivational Tumblr quotes and cute Instagram captions, whilst the younger of the bunch call Millennial choices 'cheugy' and instead opt for low-waisted cargo pants, Instagram ‘photo dumps’ and are somewhat addicted to TikTok.
Kaley Cuoco Held Personal 'Intervention' After Divorce, Asked' Flight Attendant' Production for 'Help'
Kaley Cuoco asked for help when she needed it most. While filming season 2 of HBO's The Flight Attendant, the lead didn't shy away from asking for support while processing her split from ex-husband Karl Cook. "One month in, I had an intervention on myself in my trailer — all...
