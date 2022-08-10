Read full article on original website
wtvy.com
Wallace renews agreement with Dothan Library
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Wallace Community College-Dothan (WCCD), Learning Resources Centers Systems (LRC), and the Dothan Houston County Library Systems (DHCLS) have renewed their Library Cooperative Agreement. This deal allows both facilities to provide library privileges to patron, students, staff, and faculty of each institution. Meaning that patrons of...
wtvy.com
News4Now: Wiregrass Weekends
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - News 4 takes a look at what’s going on in the community. Join us each week to share a casual look at what’s trending online and what’s happening this weekend. If there’s a community event going on that you want to tell us...
wtvy.com
More sewer work comes to Dothan
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Suncoast, a contractor for the City of Dothan, is set to get started on more sewer line and lateral repairs. Next week, August 15-19, 2022, Suncoast workers will be in the following areas:. Montezuma Avenue. Tacoma Street. North Pontiac Avenue. Dakota Street. North Cherokee Street. The...
southeastsun.com
EBOE schedules board meetings for budget hearings
The Enterprise City Schools Board of Education has scheduled two board meetings to discuss the budget for the upcoming fiscal year. A regular called board meeting and budget hearing #1 will be Tuesday, Aug. 30 at 5 p.m. A special called board meeting and budget hearing #2 will be Thursday, Sept. 1 at 5 p.m. For more information, call the Central office at (334) 347-9531.
wtvy.com
“Career Exploration Center” coming soon to D.A. Smith Middle School
OZARK, Ala. (WTVY) - Outdated and unused classrooms at D.A. Smith Middle School will soon have a purpose. “We want to expose kids to career opportunities sooner,” explains Reeivice Girtman, Superintendent of Ozark City Schools. A total renovation will turn them into career tech classrooms. Girtman continues, “From outdoor...
wtvy.com
First day of school: DCS is ready for a great year
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - “Excitement, challenging, and normal,” is what Superintendent Dr. Dennis Coe hopes the new year brings for Dothan City Schools. 90 new teachers are stepping into DCS classrooms. “Most of the time when you have new employees come in, you get a breath of fresh...
wdhn.com
Community college police officers prepare for handling active threat situations
DALEVILLE, Ala. (WDHN) — Several Alabama community colleges have been working this week to train for active shooter situations and working on room entry drills and this one left a bang. Late last month several community colleges throughout the state were forced to evacuate their schools and cancel classes...
wtvy.com
Several Wiregrass counties eligible for McDonald’s “Golden Grants Program”
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Teachers and organization leaders are called to apply for McDonald’s “Golden Grants Program” which is aimed to help advance education and resources in their local communities. “This year, 36 Golden Grants will be awarded based on creativity, innovation, need and hands-on application of...
wtvy.com
Grocer starts community donation program to support local schools
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The Southeastern Grocers Inc. (SEG), parent company of Winn-Dixie Stores is pleased to announce a community donation program. The three-week program is set to benefit more that 420 public schools throughout the Southeast. Now through August 30, Winn-Dixie customers are encouraged to support their local schools...
wtvy.com
School lunch costs rise across Wiregrass
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Many students in Enterprise City Schools experienced a big change when buying lunch on their first day. For the first time in two years, some students had to pay for their meals at school. The USDA has had a waiver in place for non-profit schools across...
wtvy.com
Teacher shortages stem from lack of candidates
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Teacher shortages have been a major issue to the start of this school year. Superintendent of Enterprise City Schools, Dr. Zel Thomas, said that while they are mostly staffed, they received a significantly low number of teacher candidates this year. Dr. Thomas says that it seems...
wtvy.com
WCCD to offer free hospitality food and beverage service training
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Wallace Community College-Dothan (WCCD) will begin offering a free Food and Beverage Services training course as a pilot program for the Alabama Community College System Innovation Center in partnership with the Dothan Area Chamber of Commerce, Visit Dothan, Wiregrass Rehabilitation Center, Southeast AlabamaWorks, and Izell Reese. The Food and Beverage Services training program will be a two-day course designed to help fill local workforce needs in the hospitality industry.
wdhn.com
Dothan commission to soon vote on short-term rental ordinance
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — According to the city’s research, there are 76 short term rental problems properties in the Circle City — some have caused problems over the past two years. “We started getting a lot of complaints about individuals using homes, renting homes having parties, etc,”...
wtvy.com
Local partnership works to ease Wiregrass hospitality industry challenges
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The hospitality industry needs experienced workers. To help meet the demand across the Wiregrass, several groups formed a partnership and are hosting free classes!. The very first “food and beverage services training course” is this weekend in Dothan. It will allow people to learn...
wdhn.com
New job opportunities coming to Houston County
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — Over 100+ job opportunities will be coming in the Wiregrass very soon!. On Tuesday, GRI-APS (Advanced Product Solution) announced that they will be creating over 100 new jobs in Houston County. They will have at least 100 positions available in Dothan and will expand...
Troy Messenger
Troy City Council approves the removal of another dilapidated building
At the Aug. 9 Troy City Council Meeting, the council approved a resolution to remove another dilapidated building in the city. The building in question resides at 505 E. Academy Street and City Building Official Chuck Ingram said that the city has been in contact with the owner about the potential removal of the property since spring of 2020. City Councilman Greg Meeks acknowledged that years prior the owner had also been given an extension from having the building removed before, as well. The council approved the resolution to remove the dilapidated building and the owner will have 30 days from Aug. 10 to respond to the city’s decision.
wdhn.com
Coffee Co. Sheriff Dave Sutton reminds drivers be careful near schools
NEW BROCKTON, Ala. (WDHN)—Coffee County Sheriff Dave Sutton is “urging” drivers to slow down. Sheriff Sutton says his resource officers are keeping a “keen eye out” for speeders, and those. who drives erratically?. The sheriff reminds motorists there are three school districts: Enterprise city, Elba...
wdhn.com
New Geneva Co. employee gun policy
GENEVA Co., Ala.(WDHN)—The Geneva County Commission has “approved” a new employee regulation putting restrictions on guns after a recent accident. Except for Geneva County Sheriff Tony Helms and his deputies, all other employees will now be. “prohibited” from carrying firearms while on Geneva County property, or at...
110 new jobs added to Dothan area in expansion at medical company
A medical manufacturer facility is seeing sharp growth in the Dothan area with plans announced Tuesday to add 110 jobs to the project first announced two years ago. The project began with 70 jobs and a $9.5 million investment in 2020 by Global Resources International and its Advanced Products Solutions subsidiary.
wtvy.com
How many left city jobs in corruption scandal? City won’t say.
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - The city of Dothan won’t say how many of its employees no longer have jobs amid a criminal investigation into its feeding program. “Since there are on-going proceedings, we can’t comment on this, at this time,” spokesperson Vincent Vincent said. However, sources tell...
