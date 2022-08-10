Read full article on original website
kmvt
With school starting next week, officials want to remind parents of a few key items to complete
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Twin Falls School District is heading back to school next Wednesday. But before you send your kids off to class, there are a few things you must remember to complete. The first is making sure your child is registered, and enrolled, in the...
kmvt
Twin Falls resident looking for change in laws regarding injectable cosmetics
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — A practice in Idaho, Botox parties, are growing in popularity in the state, in part, due to the lax rules surrounding the injection practice. KMVT spoke with a resident who is calling for some change. Jeni Burk, who has battled migraines for years, recently...
80 year anniversary of Minidoka internment camp opening
MINIDOKA COUNTY, Idaho — December 7, 1941 - a date that will live in infamy. The bombing of Pearl Harbor may be a day of infamy for a generation of Americans, but for Japanese-Americans of that era, there's another day that shoulders just as much shame. On February 19,...
16 Idaho cities decline federal coronavirus relief money
BOISE, Idaho — Sixteen Idaho cities have rejected a combined $700,000 in federal coronavirus rescue money, and one city that accepted $550,000 might have to return it if it doesn't approve spending it. It’s a small part of the $5.74 billion Idaho received in the $1.9 trillion American Rescue...
Lights and Laser show returns in Southern Idaho
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (ABC4) – The flashing lights and lasers are returning to the Magic Valley this fall with a new location and twist. According to a press release, organizers are moving the event to Idaho Central Legacy Fields creating more space for the event which continues to sell out annually. It is the fifth […]
Elko Daily Free Press
Idaho's fresh potato supply runs low
RUPERT — Shippers are running low on fresh Idaho potatoes statewide and it will take careful planning over the next few weeks to make sure fresh spuds remain on grocery store shelves nationwide. On Monday, Sun Valley Potatoes in Rupert received its first crop of the harvest season. The...
Call Twin Falls Police ASAP If You See Cash On Your Windshield
Thieves are always looking for new ways to facilitate their criminal endeavors. Reports of people finding cash on their windshields just prior to being victimized have surfaced in the United States. A good rule of thumb for this story is if you ever find what looks like cash stuck between...
Washington Woman Killed in Rollover Near Burley
BURLEY, Idaho (KLIX)-A 49-year-old woman from Washington died in a rollover Tuesday afternoon on the interstate near Burley. Emergency crews responded a around 2:30 p.m. just west of Burley on Interstate 84 for a Ford Focus that went into the median and rolled in the eastbound lane. The 49-year-old Lynwood, Washington woman had been wearing a seat belt. ISP said part of the westbound lanes were blocked for about three hours. The Minidoka County Sheriff's Office and Minidoka Fire Department assisted with the crash which remains under investigation.
kmvt
A ‘distinct’ smell is causing problems in one Twin Falls neighborhood
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Residents along the canyon rim in Twin Falls are facing a *unique* challenge. KMVT’s Zach Bruhl tells us what the residents, and the city, are doing to solve the issue. Something is brewing on Canyon Rim Road in Twin Falls, and residents are...
kmvt
Business impacted by Radio Rondevoo fire set to open again
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Almost exactly four months since the Radio Rondevoo fire in downtown Twin Falls, one local business is set to reopen. On the morning of April 12, the owner of Poindexter’s got a phone call that no business owner ever wants to get. “I...
Small Town South of Twin Falls Proves You Don’t Need Cops For Peace
There’s a small town in between Las Vegas and Twin Falls that is doing something brilliant to help fight crime and it actually involves them not doing anything at all. How can police fight crime without fighting it? In the little city of McGill, Nevada I witnessed to endeavor first-hand over the weekend. As you drive through the town, not far from Ely, the speed limit drops quickly from 70 to 25. I can’t imagine how many cars travel through this town as it is on the main path to Las Vegas. I don’t suppose most motorists are too excited to slow down so much on their long drives so many probably don’t.
Fatal Crash Involving Wendell Man Still Under Investigation
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Bonneville County authorities continue to investigate a fatal crash involving a Wendell man in late July. According to the Bonneville County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a two-vehicle crash on July 27, involving a pickup pulling a trailer and a Toyota sedan at the intersection of 105th E. and N. County Line Rd. northeast of Idaho Falls. The collision forced the Toyota into a nearby canal. Bystanders jumped into the canal and pulled Keynes Huaynalay Alvarado, of Peru out, as well as the driver of the Toyota, identified as Alex Quispealaya, of Wendell; he was treated at an area hospital and released. Alvarado later died from his injuries. The driver of the pickup was not seriously injured.
Twin Falls Woman Charged with Aggravated Assault, Discharge of Firearm
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-A Twin Falls woman is facing felony charges after allegedly trying to stab a neighbor Saturday evening at an apartment. According to court documents, police responded to an apartment on Blue Lakes Cir. after the husband of Nikki Schrader Cole called 911 at around 9:28 p.m. When the investigating officer arrived he found three other officers attempting to get the woman under control. According the the affidavit, Cole allegedly became upset after hearing that her young child may have been molested by a neighbor. Cole had grabbed a firearm in her home and accidentally fired it. She then left the firearm and grabbed an eight inch knife and went to an upstairs apartment to confront the neighbor. According to the investigating officer, the woman began hitting and stabbing at the door. The neighbor open the door and grabbed the woman's arm as she swung with the knife. The neighbor quickly closed the door. Cole then began hitting the door with a rake, causing significant damage. Court records say the woman had been drinking earlier in the day at a beer festival. Cole was arraigned in magistrate court on Monday with charges of unlawful discharge of a firearm and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Warning Signs Won’t Save Lives at Pillar Falls in Twin Falls
In case you didn’t know, you can drown in water. You can especially drown in deep water. You could put yourself in peril of drowning in rapid currents. Most of us know these things because we possess what used to be called common sense. Falling off a bridge is...
eastidahonews.com
5 people in 1 car hospitalized after crash on U.S. Highway 20
ASHTON — Idaho State Police are investigating a two-vehicle injury crash that occurred on U.S. Highway 20 at milepost 364 in Fremont County. The crash occurred at around 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6. Police reports show the driver of a Subaru Legacy was traveling westbound, crossed the center line...
Largest House for Sale in Twin Falls has Everything You’d Want in a Home
The largest house for sale in Twin Falls right now has everything you could want in a home. The proof is in the pictures and you’re going to love what you see. This monster house is for sale in Twin Falls and has a grand total of 5,670 square feet of living space. That size makes it almost 1,000 square feet larger than the most expensive house for sale in Twin Falls and the price tag is $1.3 million lower. Think about all the things you wish you had in your house or if you were building a place. A great price is probably a pretty big factor in deciding what you’d actually add to your home and this place already has a great price tag. It also has a pool, theater, hot tub, large lawn, pergola, covered outdoor BBQ, and more bathroom counter space than most home kitchens.
