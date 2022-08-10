Read full article on original website
dailyhodl.com
Third-Biggest Ethereum Whale Grows Wallet Balance by Nearly $800,000,000 in July on ETH Rallies: On-Chain Data
The third-biggest whale on the Ethereum (ETH) network grew its wallet balance by almost $800 million in the month of July. According to blockchain tracking service Etherscan, the whale known as Naruto went from a balance of just over $1.71 billion on July 4th to over $2.5 billion at time of writing.
Cryptocurrency is set for a ‘$10 trillion earthquake’ after major development
It's no secret that cryptocurrencies have been on struggle street in recent months. In June, a three day bloodbath saw Bitcoin investors bleed funds to the tune of about $7.3 billion ($AUD 10.5m, £4.1m), according to blockchain analytics provider Glassnode. And it wasn't the only currency suffering. The prices...
dailyhodl.com
Mysterious Bitcoin Wallet Amasses $3,000,000,000 Crypto Fortune in Just Three Days
A new Bitcoin wallet has amassed a massive crypto fortune after collecting more than $3 billion worth of BTC in less than one week. Data from BitInfoCharts reveals that the whale address has gobbled up 132,877 BTC, worth about $3 billion at time of writing, in just three days – between July 19th and July 21st of 2022.
dailyhodl.com
Cathie Wood of ARK Invest Says BlackRock’s Entrance to Crypto Could More Than Double Price of Bitcoin
ARK Invest founder Cathie Wood thinks BlackRock’s entry into the crypto space could have huge implications for the price of Bitcoin (BTC). Last week, US-based crypto giant Coinbase announced that it teamed up with BlackRock, the biggest asset manager in the world, to bring cryptocurrency trading to wealthy clients.
cryptobriefing.com
Ethereum Merge Scheduled to Launch in September
Ethereum developers have slated a September 15 to 16 target date for the network to complete "the Merge" to Proof-of-Stake. The number one smart contract network completed its final test run for the update on the Goerli testnet today. The landmark event has become a leading narrative in the crypto...
biztoc.com
BlackRock and Coinbase Deal Could Trigger Bitcoin Burst to $773,000, According to InvestAnswers
Coinbase has teamed up with BlackRock to bring cryptocurrency trading to wealthy clients. Analyst says the partnership could boost Bitcoin’s market cap by a trillion dollars at the very least. InvestAnswers host tells his 443,000 YouTube subscribers how the move could trigger a Bitcoin explosion to $773,000. The crypto...
Benzinga
EXCLUSIVE: Mark Cuban On Purchasing Crypto, Its Regulation, Ethereum Merge And Why You Shouldn't Buy Metaverse Property
Billionaire investor Mark Cuban has got opinions, with one purchasing digital currencies with genuine utility value, claiming that the price of tokens is the least significant and the least interesting component of cryptocurrencies. He also stated in an interview with Benzinga that regulation of cryptocurrencies should be "optional," with the...
u.today
Date of Ethereum Merge Has Been Revealed
Ethereum is expected to transition to finally transition to the proof-of-stake consensus algorithm on Sept. 15. It is worth noting that this is the tentative launch date, which means that the upgrade could still take place a few days later. It is hard to predict when exactly the much-anticipated upgrade will take place due to possible issues.
NEWSBTC
Global Adoption Of Cryptocurrency – The First Cryptocurrency Backed By A Nation
Cryptocurrency adoption across the globe has been moving slower than most would like, but there is no doubt that there has been a lot being done so far. It started with El Salvador’s adoption of bitcoin as a legal tender, and it has spiraled from there. One thing that is yet to be done is a cryptocurrency backed by a nation. While other countries have gone the path of the Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC), the Central African Republic has introduced an innovative monetary system to the world.
ambcrypto.com
Ethereum [ETH]: $2K-level does not seem far off, thanks to…
Ethereum [ETH] finally sustained its bullish track as its recent rallies altered the long-term trend to exhibit a buying edge. With the 200 EMA assuming a rebound zone for the bearish pulls, the king alt now saw a volatile break above the point of Control (POC, red). In the four-hour...
u.today
Ethereum Price to Soar After Merge If This Scenario Plays Out, Arthur Hayes Says
Arthur Hayes, the former CEO of the BitMEX cryptocurrency exchange, claims that the current Ethereum futures term structure may point to a significant rally after the merge. Backwardation described a term structure where futures contracts trade lower compared to the cryptocurrency spot price. While it might be seen as a...
ambcrypto.com
Evaluating why Polkadot [DOT] is struggling to regain support levels
After a “wow” performance last week, Polkadot [DOT] has reversed to digging for new red levels. Recall that DOT was the best performing cryptocurrency among the top coins on CoinMarketCap during the aforementioned period. However, DOT has only produced losses for investors with the coin in the portfolio...
ambcrypto.com
Reasons why Solana [SOL] traders could go long this week
The past week has been a spectacle for the Solana community with a host of new features launched. These upgrades can be traced down in Solana-based protocols and the mainnet as well. Consequently, there have been significant changes in the SOL token’s price action during the period under review.
CoinDesk
The Ethereum Network Successfully Runs Final Test of Upgrade Causing ETH to Rise Two-Month High, Outperforming Bitcoin
"The Hash" team discusses its excitement about the Ethereum networks’ final test of its upcoming upgrade. Mailchimp apparently “de-platformed” the accounts of several crypto-related firms, according to the affected outlets. And another story, the team breaks down further is one week after announcing a partnership with Coinbase, BlackRock, the world’s largest asset manager, is releasing a spot bitcoin (BTC) private trust for U.S. clients.
ambcrypto.com
Why Bitcoin [BTC] investors should consider taking a chill pill
Bitcoin [BTC] proved it was the crypto king in July after making over 17% profit for investors and leading other altcoins to significant gains. However, the antics of the top-ranked crypto in market value may require short-term investors to remain cautious of any long positions. BaroVirtual, a CryptoQuant analyst, warned...
ambcrypto.com
Assessing the odds of Polkadot [DOT] sustaining its growth
Polkadot has been grabbing headlines recently with its performance. The latest updates on the network have added fuel to DOT’s uptrend in the crypto market. This has made DOT the highest performing crypto asset among CoinMarketCap’s top 10 tokens. DOT, at press time, was trading at $9.01 after gaining a significant bull charge over the week by 16.35%.
kitco.com
BlackRock launches Bitcoin trust – but only for select clients
Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. According to the announcement, the trust will “track the performance of bitcoin, less expenses and liabilities of the...
itechpost.com
US Largest Cryptocurrency Exchange Coinbase Records $1.1B Loss in Q2
Crypto is in a difficult phase. Two of the biggest cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin and ether, are "down over 50% since the year began," as per CNET. Crypto exchanges are suffering as well. On Tuesday, US Largest cryptocurrency exchange, Coinbase, posted a loss of $1.094 billion in the second quarter of the...
CoinTelegraph
Tether also confirms its throwing weight behind the post-Merge Ethereum
Hot on the heels of an official announcement from USD Coin (USDC) issuer Circle Pay, stablecoin giant Tether has now also officially confirmed its support behind Ethereum’s upcoming Merge upgrade and switch to a proof-of-stake (PoS) consensus mechanism-based blockchain. The announcement came on the same day as its stablecoin...
ambcrypto.com
Litecoin: Can Twitter trolls affect LTC investors’ portfolio
Litecoin continues to go up the price chart. Its growth has been gradual, unlike Loopring and Flow. And, with this strategy, the altcoin has managed to stay out of the volatile zones. Thus, giving itself room to chart gains without the worry of a reversal. This is one reason why...
