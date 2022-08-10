ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
cryptobriefing.com

Ethereum Merge Scheduled to Launch in September

Ethereum developers have slated a September 15 to 16 target date for the network to complete "the Merge" to Proof-of-Stake. The number one smart contract network completed its final test run for the update on the Goerli testnet today. The landmark event has become a leading narrative in the crypto...
COMPUTERS
Benzinga

EXCLUSIVE: Mark Cuban On Purchasing Crypto, Its Regulation, Ethereum Merge And Why You Shouldn't Buy Metaverse Property

Billionaire investor Mark Cuban has got opinions, with one purchasing digital currencies with genuine utility value, claiming that the price of tokens is the least significant and the least interesting component of cryptocurrencies. He also stated in an interview with Benzinga that regulation of cryptocurrencies should be "optional," with the...
STOCKS
u.today

Date of Ethereum Merge Has Been Revealed

Ethereum is expected to transition to finally transition to the proof-of-stake consensus algorithm on Sept. 15. It is worth noting that this is the tentative launch date, which means that the upgrade could still take place a few days later. It is hard to predict when exactly the much-anticipated upgrade will take place due to possible issues.
COMPUTERS
NEWSBTC

Global Adoption Of Cryptocurrency – The First Cryptocurrency Backed By A Nation

Cryptocurrency adoption across the globe has been moving slower than most would like, but there is no doubt that there has been a lot being done so far. It started with El Salvador’s adoption of bitcoin as a legal tender, and it has spiraled from there. One thing that is yet to be done is a cryptocurrency backed by a nation. While other countries have gone the path of the Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC), the Central African Republic has introduced an innovative monetary system to the world.
CURRENCIES
ambcrypto.com

Ethereum [ETH]: $2K-level does not seem far off, thanks to…

Ethereum [ETH] finally sustained its bullish track as its recent rallies altered the long-term trend to exhibit a buying edge. With the 200 EMA assuming a rebound zone for the bearish pulls, the king alt now saw a volatile break above the point of Control (POC, red). In the four-hour...
MARKETS
ambcrypto.com

Evaluating why Polkadot [DOT] is struggling to regain support levels

After a “wow” performance last week, Polkadot [DOT] has reversed to digging for new red levels. Recall that DOT was the best performing cryptocurrency among the top coins on CoinMarketCap during the aforementioned period. However, DOT has only produced losses for investors with the coin in the portfolio...
STOCKS
ambcrypto.com

Reasons why Solana [SOL] traders could go long this week

The past week has been a spectacle for the Solana community with a host of new features launched. These upgrades can be traced down in Solana-based protocols and the mainnet as well. Consequently, there have been significant changes in the SOL token’s price action during the period under review.
MARKETS
CoinDesk

The Ethereum Network Successfully Runs Final Test of Upgrade Causing ETH to Rise Two-Month High, Outperforming Bitcoin

"The Hash" team discusses its excitement about the Ethereum networks’ final test of its upcoming upgrade. Mailchimp apparently “de-platformed” the accounts of several crypto-related firms, according to the affected outlets. And another story, the team breaks down further is one week after announcing a partnership with Coinbase, BlackRock, the world’s largest asset manager, is releasing a spot bitcoin (BTC) private trust for U.S. clients.
COMPUTERS
ambcrypto.com

Why Bitcoin [BTC] investors should consider taking a chill pill

Bitcoin [BTC] proved it was the crypto king in July after making over 17% profit for investors and leading other altcoins to significant gains. However, the antics of the top-ranked crypto in market value may require short-term investors to remain cautious of any long positions. BaroVirtual, a CryptoQuant analyst, warned...
MARKETS
ambcrypto.com

Assessing the odds of Polkadot [DOT] sustaining its growth

Polkadot has been grabbing headlines recently with its performance. The latest updates on the network have added fuel to DOT’s uptrend in the crypto market. This has made DOT the highest performing crypto asset among CoinMarketCap’s top 10 tokens. DOT, at press time, was trading at $9.01 after gaining a significant bull charge over the week by 16.35%.
STOCKS
kitco.com

BlackRock launches Bitcoin trust – but only for select clients

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. According to the announcement, the trust will “track the performance of bitcoin, less expenses and liabilities of the...
MARKETS
itechpost.com

US Largest Cryptocurrency Exchange Coinbase Records $1.1B Loss in Q2

Crypto is in a difficult phase. Two of the biggest cryptocurrencies, Bitcoin and ether, are "down over 50% since the year began," as per CNET. Crypto exchanges are suffering as well. On Tuesday, US Largest cryptocurrency exchange, Coinbase, posted a loss of $1.094 billion in the second quarter of the...
STOCKS
CoinTelegraph

Tether also confirms its throwing weight behind the post-Merge Ethereum

Hot on the heels of an official announcement from USD Coin (USDC) issuer Circle Pay, stablecoin giant Tether has now also officially confirmed its support behind Ethereum’s upcoming Merge upgrade and switch to a proof-of-stake (PoS) consensus mechanism-based blockchain. The announcement came on the same day as its stablecoin...
MARKETS
ambcrypto.com

Litecoin: Can Twitter trolls affect LTC investors’ portfolio

Litecoin continues to go up the price chart. Its growth has been gradual, unlike Loopring and Flow. And, with this strategy, the altcoin has managed to stay out of the volatile zones. Thus, giving itself room to chart gains without the worry of a reversal. This is one reason why...
