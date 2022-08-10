Click here to read the full article. On Monday, four centrist senators rolled out a bill that, if passed, promises to codify Roe, the long-standing Supreme Court precedent that protected women’s right to access abortion for almost five decades. “After the Supreme Court gutted a woman’s right to make personal health care decisions, Congress must restore that right,” Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.), one of the bill’s chief sponsors, said in a statement. “That’s why I’ve worked with my colleagues to find common ground on this bipartisan compromise that would do just that.” The reaction from reproductive rights groups was swift and...

