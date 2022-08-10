ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
Jackson Hole Radio

Wyoming abortion ban blocked

Wyoming’s Ninth District judge in Teton County has temporarily blocked the state’s abortion ban on the day it took effect. Judge Melissa Owens heard the issue from six plaintiffs who argued the ban would harm health care workers and their patients and violate the state constitution. Attorneys arguing...
TETON COUNTY, WY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh Stein
K. Revs

Opinion: A Republican Just Called Roe v. Wade Decision a “Victory for White Life”

A Republican Just Called Roe v. Wade Decision a “Victory for White Life”... Elected Republicans are getting sloppy. Yesterday Donald Trump held a rally in Illinois with the intention of turning out voters for the state’s upcoming primary election. He was endorsing two candidates at the event: Incumbent GOP Representative Mary Miller and state Senator Darren Bailey.
Rolling Stone

Why Are Pro-Choice Groups Furious Over a Bill To Codify Roe?

Click here to read the full article. On Monday, four centrist senators rolled out a bill that, if passed, promises to codify Roe, the long-standing Supreme Court precedent that protected women’s right to access abortion for almost five decades. “After the Supreme Court gutted a woman’s right to make personal health care decisions, Congress must restore that right,” Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.), one of the bill’s chief sponsors, said in a statement. “That’s why I’ve worked with my colleagues to find common ground on this bipartisan compromise that would do just that.” The reaction from reproductive rights groups was swift and...
CONGRESS & COURTS
24/7 Wall St.

16 States That Protect the Right to Abortion

The June 24, 2022, Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade eliminated the constitutional right to an abortion in the United States. In the absence of federal protections to abortion access, there has been a flurry of activity in state legislatures across the country, as lawmakers have moved to adapt to the monumental shift.  […]
U.S. POLITICS
Fox News

Indiana becomes first state in nation to approve near-total abortion ban post Roe

Indiana Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb signed a bill Friday evening prohibiting most abortions. The new law bans the procedure except in cases of rape, incest and to protect the life and physical health of the mother. The rape and incest exceptions only apply in the first 10 weeks post-fertilization. Victims would not be required to sign a notarized affidavit attesting to an attack, which had previously been proposed.
INDIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Abortion Issues#Abortion Laws#Politics Courts#Politics Federal#Politics State#Politics Judicial#Ag#The Supreme Court#Senate#House
Slate

The Fall of Roe v. Wade Is Already Damaging Basic Obstetric Care in Red States

The fallout from the Supreme Court’s June 24 decision overturning Roe v. Wade has been predictably brutal for pregnant patients with a medical emergency. The ruling unleashed a new crop of abortion bans with vague, narrow exceptions for the “life of the mother” that force doctors to decide when a patient is sufficiently close to death to justify termination. The court’s decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization has pushed hospitals into a frightening and dangerous position: If they follow the long-established standards of care, they might face prosecution; if they follow state law, they might kill their patients.
U.S. POLITICS
Fox News

MSNBC’s Joy Reid compares SCOTUS abortion decision to slavery: ‘What Alito said is, your state owns your body’

MSNBC’s Joy Reid suggested Wednesday the state owns pregnant women's bodies now, like slavery, thanks to Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito. "The ReidOut" opened with the report on the Kansas election which voted on whether or not to allow abortion bans in its state constitution. Reid referred to the state’s vote to keep abortion rights as an "F.U." to pro-lifers, despite Kansas being a traditionally red state.
KANSAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
Mother Jones

Ruth Bader Ginsburg Showed Us How to Champion Abortion Rights on Live TV, 29 Years Ago

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. On this day in 1993, Ruth Bader Ginsburg was officially confirmed to the Supreme Court. A trailblazer for women’s rights, it was during Ginsburg’s confirmation hearings that she issued a now iconic speech defending abortion rights. Now 29 years later, in the aftermath of the Supreme Court’s decision to turn Roe v. Wade, those words carry even greater urgency.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

What abortion access looks like in every state after the Supreme Court strikes down Roe v Wade

The US Supreme Court has overturned key rulings enshrining abortion rights across the country, leaving states to determine whether to ban the procedure and force women to carry pregnancies to term.Without protections under the landmark 1973 ruling in Roe v Wade, roughly half of US states are likely to move to outlaw abortion, including 13 states with so-called “trigger” bans in place – laws designed to take effect without Roe.In the hours after the Supreme Court’s decision on 24 June, state officials across the US declared their anti-abortion laws were in effect. Others are expected to take effect within...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Montana Free Press

Montana Supreme Court says abortion laws will remain blocked while case proceeds

In a five-justice panel’s unanimous decision, the Montana Supreme Court on Tuesday upheld a district court decision to block three abortion restriction laws from taking effect while the case proceeds. The high court said the case between Planned Parenthood of Montana and the state of Montana, defended by Attorney General Austin Knudsen, can continue in the Yellowstone County district court where it began.
MONTANA STATE
WFMY NEWS2

WFMY NEWS2

Greensboro, NC
39K+
Followers
11K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Greensboro local news

 https://www.wfmynews2.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy