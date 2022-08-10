Read full article on original website
Related
AOL Corp
Sen. Ted Cruz says Supreme Court 'clearly wrong' in decision legalizing same-sex marriage
Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, has claimed the Supreme Court was “clearly wrong” and “overreaching” when it legalized same-sex marriage nationwide in the landmark Obergefell v. Hodges ruling in 2015. The remarks from Cruz, who has been open about his interest in another presidential run, came just...
Indiana abortion doctor threatened after Amy Coney Barrett shares her website
Supreme Court Justice nominee Judge Amy Coney Barrett responds to questions on the second day of her Supreme Court confirmation hearings before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill on October 13, 2020 in Washington, DC. (Shawn Thew-Pool/Getty Images) According to a report from the Guardian, the Indiana abortion doctor...
GOP Candidate: Hypothetical 14-Year-Old Incest Victim Is 'Perfect Example' For Abortion Ban
Tudor Dixon, a leading Republican candidate for governor of Michigan, confirmed in a recent interview that her opposition to abortion rights extends even to a minor who is raped by a family member. On an episode of Charlie LeDuff’s talk show, “The No BS Newshour,” that aired Friday, LeDuff pressed...
Florida judge who approved FBI raid on Trump’s Mar-a-Lago once represented Jeffrey Epstein's employees: report
A federal magistrate judge in Florida who signed the search warrant to allow the FBI to raid former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate had represented several of convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein’s employees in connection to a sex trafficking investigation, according to a report. Judge Bruce Reinhardt approved the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NBC News
GOP Congresswoman: States that ban abortion ‘have to make sure women have access to contraceptives’
Rep. Nancy Mace (R-S.C.) claims that banning abortion exceptions for rape or incest is “unacceptable to the vast majority of Americans.” She adds, that providing birth control over-the-counter is “the very minimum we should be doing” if states plan to ban abortion.July 28, 2022.
Wyoming abortion ban blocked
Wyoming’s Ninth District judge in Teton County has temporarily blocked the state’s abortion ban on the day it took effect. Judge Melissa Owens heard the issue from six plaintiffs who argued the ban would harm health care workers and their patients and violate the state constitution. Attorneys arguing...
Senate Democrats Call On Biden To Declare A Public Health Emergency On Abortion
Democrats are urging President Joe Biden to declare a public health emergency in the wake of the Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade. Earlier this week, 80 House Democrats urged Biden to take action — now, 18 Senate Democrats have done the same. Led by Sens. Elizabeth Warren...
Abortion Rights Counter-Attack to Roe Decision Has Begun
The Biden administration has sued Idaho over its abortion law, while Kansas voters resoundingly decided to protect abortion rights in the state.
RELATED PEOPLE
Opinion: A Republican Just Called Roe v. Wade Decision a “Victory for White Life”
A Republican Just Called Roe v. Wade Decision a “Victory for White Life”... Elected Republicans are getting sloppy. Yesterday Donald Trump held a rally in Illinois with the intention of turning out voters for the state’s upcoming primary election. He was endorsing two candidates at the event: Incumbent GOP Representative Mary Miller and state Senator Darren Bailey.
Why Are Pro-Choice Groups Furious Over a Bill To Codify Roe?
Click here to read the full article. On Monday, four centrist senators rolled out a bill that, if passed, promises to codify Roe, the long-standing Supreme Court precedent that protected women’s right to access abortion for almost five decades. “After the Supreme Court gutted a woman’s right to make personal health care decisions, Congress must restore that right,” Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.), one of the bill’s chief sponsors, said in a statement. “That’s why I’ve worked with my colleagues to find common ground on this bipartisan compromise that would do just that.” The reaction from reproductive rights groups was swift and...
16 States That Protect the Right to Abortion
The June 24, 2022, Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade eliminated the constitutional right to an abortion in the United States. In the absence of federal protections to abortion access, there has been a flurry of activity in state legislatures across the country, as lawmakers have moved to adapt to the monumental shift. […]
Indiana becomes first state in nation to approve near-total abortion ban post Roe
Indiana Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb signed a bill Friday evening prohibiting most abortions. The new law bans the procedure except in cases of rape, incest and to protect the life and physical health of the mother. The rape and incest exceptions only apply in the first 10 weeks post-fertilization. Victims would not be required to sign a notarized affidavit attesting to an attack, which had previously been proposed.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Slate
The Fall of Roe v. Wade Is Already Damaging Basic Obstetric Care in Red States
The fallout from the Supreme Court’s June 24 decision overturning Roe v. Wade has been predictably brutal for pregnant patients with a medical emergency. The ruling unleashed a new crop of abortion bans with vague, narrow exceptions for the “life of the mother” that force doctors to decide when a patient is sufficiently close to death to justify termination. The court’s decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization has pushed hospitals into a frightening and dangerous position: If they follow the long-established standards of care, they might face prosecution; if they follow state law, they might kill their patients.
Biden signs abortion order, says Republicans clueless about women's power
WASHINGTON, Aug 3 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden said on Wednesday the Supreme Court and Republicans are clueless about the power of American women as he signed a second executive order aimed at protecting abortion rights.
MSNBC’s Joy Reid compares SCOTUS abortion decision to slavery: ‘What Alito said is, your state owns your body’
MSNBC’s Joy Reid suggested Wednesday the state owns pregnant women's bodies now, like slavery, thanks to Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito. "The ReidOut" opened with the report on the Kansas election which voted on whether or not to allow abortion bans in its state constitution. Reid referred to the state’s vote to keep abortion rights as an "F.U." to pro-lifers, despite Kansas being a traditionally red state.
U.S. says insurers must still cover birth control after Supreme Court abortion ruling
July 28 (Reuters) - The Biden administration on Thursday warned U.S. businesses and health insurance providers that limiting coverage of contraceptives, after a U.S. Supreme Court ruling that overturned the constitutional right to abortion, would violate federal law.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Ruth Bader Ginsburg Showed Us How to Champion Abortion Rights on Live TV, 29 Years Ago
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. On this day in 1993, Ruth Bader Ginsburg was officially confirmed to the Supreme Court. A trailblazer for women’s rights, it was during Ginsburg’s confirmation hearings that she issued a now iconic speech defending abortion rights. Now 29 years later, in the aftermath of the Supreme Court’s decision to turn Roe v. Wade, those words carry even greater urgency.
What abortion access looks like in every state after the Supreme Court strikes down Roe v Wade
The US Supreme Court has overturned key rulings enshrining abortion rights across the country, leaving states to determine whether to ban the procedure and force women to carry pregnancies to term.Without protections under the landmark 1973 ruling in Roe v Wade, roughly half of US states are likely to move to outlaw abortion, including 13 states with so-called “trigger” bans in place – laws designed to take effect without Roe.In the hours after the Supreme Court’s decision on 24 June, state officials across the US declared their anti-abortion laws were in effect. Others are expected to take effect within...
Docs dispute AG’s claim that Ohio law allows 10-year-olds to get abortions
A defiant Dave Yost on Wednesday told News 5 in Cleveland “I never apologize for speaking the truth” when asked if he should apologize for an interview he did on Fox News a night earlier. That was when he raised doubts with host Jesse Watters that a 10-year-old...
Montana Supreme Court says abortion laws will remain blocked while case proceeds
In a five-justice panel’s unanimous decision, the Montana Supreme Court on Tuesday upheld a district court decision to block three abortion restriction laws from taking effect while the case proceeds. The high court said the case between Planned Parenthood of Montana and the state of Montana, defended by Attorney General Austin Knudsen, can continue in the Yellowstone County district court where it began.
WFMY NEWS2
Greensboro, NC
39K+
Followers
11K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Greensboro local newshttps://www.wfmynews2.com/
Comments / 0