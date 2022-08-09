Read full article on original website
Chris Rock 'Ready To Meet' With Will Smith After Oscars Slap Drama — With One Catch
Chris Rock is "ready" to sit down with Will Smith after the Oscars slap heard 'round the world, Radar has exclusively learned.However, there is one stipulation.Sources told RadarOnline.com that Rock has agreed to meet with Smith ONLY if the King Richard actor promises to never talk about what is said at the meeting."Chris is a good guy. Like everyone that saw Will's apology, he had mixed feelings," insiders said about the video that Smith shared addressing the incident that took place while Rock served as host at the 2022 Academy Awards in March. "Part of him felt sorry for Will...
Chris Rock gets his revenge on Will Smith by mocking actor in shock on-stage moment four months after Oscars slap
CHRIS Rock has clapped back at Will Smith by mocking the actor as he finally addressed his on-stage Oscars slap four months later. The funnyman's swipe at the King Richard actor came during his Only Headliners Allowed comedy tour segment in New York City's Madison Square Garden on Saturday. Sources...
Wanda Sykes Responds ‘Oh Hell No’ When Asked If She Will Ever Host Oscars Again
On a recent talk show, comedian Wanda Sykes let it be known that if she is ever asked to host the Academy Awards again, she would state a resounding “hell no!”. As everyone laughed at her answer, she continued and then said, “I shouldn’t say it like that. “You know what, it was an amazing honor and I think it’s something that you want to do. You do it once… I don’t know if I would want to do it again. It’s a huge job, and it took a lot of people to clean me up.”
'Cosby Show' 's Geoffrey Owens Is 'Beyond Proud' of Son Jordyn's Acting Debut in Netflix's 'Uncoupled'
The Cosby Show alum Geoffrey Owens supported his son Jordyn Owens' acting debut as they walked the red carpet at Tuesday's New York City premiere of Netflix's Uncoupled, in which the 23-year-old plays Trey. "I'm beyond words proud," Geoffrey, 61, told Page Six. "I'm speechless." Geoffrey, who starred in The...
Anne Heche: Salon Owner Details Their Encounter Shortly Before Car Crash (Exclusive)
Anne Heche made a trip to a Los Angeles hair salon just minutes ahead of the fiery car accident that has left her in critical condition with severe burns. ET spoke with Glass Hair Design in Venice Beach owner Richard Glass, who said the All Rise actress randomly came into his hair studio and purchased a red wig on Friday, moments before she crashed her car in two locations.
Ellen DeGeneres Breaks Silence on Ex Anne Heche Car Crash, Hospitalization
After nearly a week of silence, Ellen DeGeneres finally spoke out about Anne Heche’s life-threatening car crash. The TV host was seen in Santa Barbara, California, having lunch with a friend when she was approached by Daily Mail regarding Anne Heche’s condition. When asked if she had heard...
Dean Winters living in pain after multiple amputations
A dozen years ago, actor Dean Winters had surgery resulting in several amputations and he now says "I haven't taken a step since 2009 without being in pain."
‘American Idol’ Alum Jennifer Hudson’s Talk Show Drops First Look: VIDEO
With her new daytime talk show set to premiere on September 12th, “American Idol” alum Jennifer Hudson is now sharing a sneak peek of her on-air series. “It’s go time people!!” Jennifer Hudson declared in a post on Instagram. “I can’t wait to shine a light on everyday stories on my new talk show, which premieres September 12 !”
Mira Sorvino’s Oscars Speech Thanking Late Dad Paul Sorvino Goes Viral After His Death
This week, the Hollywood community suffered a loss as one of the most prolific people in the business, Paul Sorvino, passed away. And, not long after word spread after Sorivinl’s passing one moving clip featuring the actor’s daughter, Mira Sorvino thanking her father in her Oscar speech resurfaced. Quickly going viral soon after.
Tyler Perry Reveals Why He Paid Cicely Tyson $1 Million To Work For Just 1 Day On His 2007 Movie
“I’ve never said this publicly, but I took care of Ms. [Cicely] Tyson for the last 15 years of her life,” Tyler Perry told AARP Magazine. Tyler, 52, worked with Ms. Tyson on several films, including 2005’s Diary of a Mad Black Woman, 2007’s Why Did I Get Married? and its 2010 sequel, Why Did I Get Married Too? Ms. Tyson died in 2021 at the age of 96, and Tyler told AARP that he made sure the last few years of her life were spent in comfort. “She was a proud woman,” he said, “and the only reason I mention this is because she wrote it in her book. This woman had done so many amazing things, but she wasn’t well compensated for it.”
Chris Rock's Brother Tony Says 'There Was a Genuine Friendship' with Will Smith Before Oscar Slap
Tony Rock spoke out after being mentioned by name in Will Smith's video apology to Chris Rock. In a video posted to his social media accounts July 29, Will, 53, apologized to Chris, 57, four months after hitting him onstage at the Oscars. Will had previously apologized in a statement shared after the incident, saying he "reacted emotionally" after Chris' joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith's shaved head (she lives with alopecia).
Chris Rock Mocks Will Smith in Wake of Apology Video
Chris Rock has made it clear that he's not about to speak out about Will Smith for free, and he's also reportedly tired of being portrayed as a victim. Since the infamous Oscars moment that overshadowed the ceremony completely, Rock has made some passing comments behind the scenes while on tour. Smith hadn't spoken about the moment until his video was released at the end of the week.
Chris Rock "Doesn't Need To Talk" To Will Smith: Report
He may be cracking jokes on stage about the slap that has caused him to remain a hot topic in pop culture circles, but according to sources, Chris Rock doesn't have any plans to sit down with Will Smith anytime soon. Last week, Smith stunned the internet when he surfaced with a video detailing his perspective on his controversial Academy Awards moment earlier this year. While the actor seemed remorseful, Smith admitted that he did reach out to Rock, however, the comedian did not want to speak with him.
Jim Gaffigan Talks Transitioning From Comedy To Drama - Exclusive
When stand-up comedian Jim Gaffigan started appearing on screen in more dramatic roles, the world quickly took notice. After all, they weren't used to seeing him act so serious. His latest role in the film "Collide" won't leave anyone in the theater laughing. In it, he plays a heartbroken man...
'Dancing with the Stars' season 31 set to premiere Sept. 19 on Disney+
Season 31 of "Dancing with the Stars" is coming soon to Disney+. The hit reality competition show will premiere on Sept. 19, Disney+ announced Wednesday. Earlier this year, it was announced that the show would be moving to Disney+ after airing on ABC for 30 seasons. The show will be the first live series to debut on the streaming service.
Emmy Predictions: Comedy Series – Could ‘Abbott Elementary’ Go the Distance?
Variety Awards Circuit section is the home for all awards news and related content throughout the year, featuring the following: the official awards predictions for the upcoming Oscars and Emmys ceremonies, curated by Variety senior awards editor Clayton Davis; Awards Circuit Column, a weekly analysis dissecting the trends and contenders by television editor Michael Schneider (for Emmys) and Davis (for Oscars); Awards Circuit Podcast, a weekly interview series with talent and an expert roundtable discussion; and Awards Circuit Video analyzes various categories and contenders by Variety's leading awards pundits. Variety's unmatched coverage gives its readership unbeatable exposure in print and...
Rashida Jones To Produce ‘The Other Black Girl’ Series For Hulu
Click here to read the full article. Rashida Jones is set to produce a new television show. According to Variety, Hulu has ordered The Other Black Girl, a comedy series based on the book of the same name written by Zakiya Dalila Harris. The pilot script was co-written by Harris and Jones. Danielle Henderson will serve as showrunner and executive producer of the show. Alongside Jones, Tara Duncan, Marty Bowen, and Wyck Godfrey of Temple Hill, Adam Fishbach, and Harris will also serve as executive producers.More from VIBE.com'Atlanta' Series Finale Teased In Season Four TrailerBET Partners With Kenya Barris, Rashida...
He's Definitely Not a Gold Digger! Inside Oscar Winner Jamie Foxx’s Net Worth
Eric Marlon Bishop, better known by his stage name of Jamie Foxx, has had one of the most varied careers around, and Jamie Foxx's net worth represents that eclectic work. Starting out as a comedian, he then conquered TV and finally became an Academy Award winner for 2004’s Ray—plus, he’s even had a few hit songs to his name!
OWN Sets Premiere Date For The Final Season Of ‘Queen Sugar’
“To write and produce seven seasons of a modern drama centered on a Black family is a radical act in our industry,” Ava DuVernay said in a statement. The seventh and final season for OWN’s critically-acclaimed series Queen Sugar will return on September 6. According to Deadline, this...
