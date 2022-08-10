ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

devinenews.com

Lytle and Atascosa leaders reject appraisal district’s proposal

Members of the Lytle City Council voted unanimously Monday, August 8, to join with the Atascosa County Commissioners Court in rejecting a proposed 2022-2023 budget for the Atascosa Central Appraisal District that proposed a 12 percent increase from last year. District 3 Alderman David Emery made the motion that was...
LYTLE, TX
KLST/KSAN

Judge denies Texas senator’s request to release Uvalde shooting records

AUSTIN (Nexstar) — On Wednesday, a Travis County district judge denied a state senator’s request to order the Texas Department of Public Safety to release records related to the May 24 school shooting in Uvalde. Sen. Roland Gutierrez, D-San Antonio, requested various records under public information laws that could provide more clarity on the emergency […]
UVALDE, TX
Uvalde, TX
Uvalde, TX
Bandera Bulletin

Medina ISD hires new superintendent

On June 8, the Medina Independent School District (MISD) Board of Trustees entered into a three-year agreement with Lindsey Kunz for the Superintendent of the MISD position. Kunz has served as the Principal of the Medina secondary school for the past four years. As she enters into her role as Superintendent, this will mark her 20th year in the education field. Prior to her work in Medina, she worked 15 years as a teacher and as a coach in Texas schools.
MEDINA COUNTY, TX
kurv.com

DPS Records Related To Uvalde School Shooting Sealed

A judge is ruling records will remain sealed related to the Uvalde, Texas school shooting. A judge rejected a request made by State Senator Roland Gutierrez, who wants more transparency. The ruling says the Department of Public Safety has jurisdiction over that information. More than a dozen news organizations are...
UVALDE, TX
spectrumlocalnews.com

Uvalde schools launch optional virtual academy

The Uvalde school district will offer an all-grades virtual academy for families that are not ready to return to a campus when school starts on Sept. 6. Superintendent Hal Harrell discussed the option at a community dialogue session on Monday night. The virtual academy option will be open to all students who are enrolled in the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District, have reasonable access to a district campus, and have fewer than 10 absences last year.
UVALDE, TX
KSAT 12

Texas state police can keep Uvalde records secret for now, judge rules

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. A state district judge ruled Wednesday that the Department of Public Safety does not have to turn over records related to the Uvalde school shooting sought by state Sen. Roland Gutierrez, who had sued the state police in hopes of securing them.
UVALDE, TX
KXAN

Majority of Uvalde law enforcement officers never had active shooter training

This story is part of a KXAN series of reports called “Stop Mass Shootings,” providing context and exploring solutions surrounding gun violence in the wake of the deadly Uvalde school shooting. We want our reports to be a resource for Texans, as well as for lawmakers who are convening a month after the events in Uvalde to discuss how the state should move forward. Explore all “Stop Mass Shootings” stories by clicking here.
UVALDE, TX
KSAT 12

Do not drink water advisory issued for Frio County community

DERBY, Texas – A do not drink water advisory has been issued for the community of Derby in Frio County. Residents who rely on the Derby Water System are affected by the advisory until further notice, according to a Facebook post. Bottled water should be used for:. Drinking and...
FRIO COUNTY, TX
kurv.com

Need For Help Continues After TX School Shooting

While many Texas kids are going back to class, the summer will last a little longer in Uvalde where they’re shoring up security. There’s also a call to get counselors to the tiny town, which is still recovering from the murders of 19 students and two teachers. Some...
UVALDE, TX
KSAT 12

Natalia ISD buckles down on security to keep students, staff safe

NATALIA, Texas – Parents sending their kids back to school Tuesday praised new security enhancements at Natalia ISD that were recently implemented to keep staff and students safe. Ruby Vera, a grandmother who was sitting outside Natalia Junior High School on Tuesday, said there were extra jitters for her...
NATALIA, TX

