A Texas Police Chief Says We Need a Shield, Rifle, and AmmunitionTom HandyHouston, TX
Governor Abbott Asked to Change State’s Gun Law - He Said it was UnconstitutionalTom HandyUvalde, TX
Beto says Abbott's "response to Sutherland Springs, Santa Fe, El Paso and now Uvalde has been the same stale but predictAsh JurbergUvalde, TX
Beto says, "Abbott has changed nothing since Uvalde to keep kids safe."Ash JurbergTexas State
Uvalde Councilman Slams Governor Abbott Over His InactionsTom HandyUvalde, TX
devinenews.com
Lytle and Atascosa leaders reject appraisal district’s proposal
Members of the Lytle City Council voted unanimously Monday, August 8, to join with the Atascosa County Commissioners Court in rejecting a proposed 2022-2023 budget for the Atascosa Central Appraisal District that proposed a 12 percent increase from last year. District 3 Alderman David Emery made the motion that was...
Texas DPS to provide over 30 officers to Uvalde school district for added security
The Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District is getting an added boost in security from the state after a mass shooting at Robb Elementary killed 21 people in late May.
Judge denies Texas senator’s request to release Uvalde shooting records
AUSTIN (Nexstar) — On Wednesday, a Travis County district judge denied a state senator’s request to order the Texas Department of Public Safety to release records related to the May 24 school shooting in Uvalde. Sen. Roland Gutierrez, D-San Antonio, requested various records under public information laws that could provide more clarity on the emergency […]
Uvalde staff and teachers returning to campuses Tuesday
SAN ANTONIO — Staff members at Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District will be returning to campus later Tuesday morning, and a welcome will be held for the teachers and staff. Teachers are returning back to campus almost one month early so they can prepare and set up their classrooms....
Uvalde Leaders Create New Police Position In Wake Of School Shooting
The Uvalde City Council approved a new police position.
KSAT 12
Uvalde residents call for 5 officers to be placed on leave, say inactions ‘directly resulted in further loss of life’
Families and supporters of the Robb Elementary School shooting victims called out five Uvalde officers to be placed on administrative leave as community members engaged in a heated discussion with the City Council on Tuesday. Michele Prouty, a resident and member of Uvalde Strong for Gun Safety, handed out the...
Bandera Bulletin
Medina ISD hires new superintendent
On June 8, the Medina Independent School District (MISD) Board of Trustees entered into a three-year agreement with Lindsey Kunz for the Superintendent of the MISD position. Kunz has served as the Principal of the Medina secondary school for the past four years. As she enters into her role as Superintendent, this will mark her 20th year in the education field. Prior to her work in Medina, she worked 15 years as a teacher and as a coach in Texas schools.
kurv.com
DPS Records Related To Uvalde School Shooting Sealed
A judge is ruling records will remain sealed related to the Uvalde, Texas school shooting. A judge rejected a request made by State Senator Roland Gutierrez, who wants more transparency. The ruling says the Department of Public Safety has jurisdiction over that information. More than a dozen news organizations are...
devinenews.com
Failure to post addresses at homes continues hindering emergency response in our area
Failure by residents to post address numbers on either their homes or mail boxes continues to hinder emergency responders trying to find rural locations in the shortest time possible, Allegiance Mobile Health District Chief Patrick Bourcier said. Bourcier gave his monthly report to the Medina County Emergency Services District No....
spectrumlocalnews.com
Uvalde schools launch optional virtual academy
The Uvalde school district will offer an all-grades virtual academy for families that are not ready to return to a campus when school starts on Sept. 6. Superintendent Hal Harrell discussed the option at a community dialogue session on Monday night. The virtual academy option will be open to all students who are enrolled in the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District, have reasonable access to a district campus, and have fewer than 10 absences last year.
KSAT 12
Texas state police can keep Uvalde records secret for now, judge rules
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. A state district judge ruled Wednesday that the Department of Public Safety does not have to turn over records related to the Uvalde school shooting sought by state Sen. Roland Gutierrez, who had sued the state police in hopes of securing them.
KXAN
Majority of Uvalde law enforcement officers never had active shooter training
This story is part of a KXAN series of reports called “Stop Mass Shootings,” providing context and exploring solutions surrounding gun violence in the wake of the deadly Uvalde school shooting. We want our reports to be a resource for Texans, as well as for lawmakers who are convening a month after the events in Uvalde to discuss how the state should move forward. Explore all “Stop Mass Shootings” stories by clicking here.
WATCH: Beto O’Rourke snaps at heckler over Uvalde shooting: ‘It may be funny to you motherf—–‘
Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke on Wednesday snapped at a heckler who laughed as he discussed a recent mass shooting.
KSAT 12
Do not drink water advisory issued for Frio County community
DERBY, Texas – A do not drink water advisory has been issued for the community of Derby in Frio County. Residents who rely on the Derby Water System are affected by the advisory until further notice, according to a Facebook post. Bottled water should be used for:. Drinking and...
kurv.com
Need For Help Continues After TX School Shooting
While many Texas kids are going back to class, the summer will last a little longer in Uvalde where they’re shoring up security. There’s also a call to get counselors to the tiny town, which is still recovering from the murders of 19 students and two teachers. Some...
tpr.org
Medina and Frio County communities have serious water woes, good rain chances coming
The Medina County town of La Coste has issued a boil water notice after a citywide water outage on Wednesday due to drought conditions. A statement from officials in the town of slightly more than 1,000 residents read:. "To ensure destruction of all harmful bacteria and other microbes, water for...
foxsanantonio.com
The Uvalde school year is set to start soon and parents want to see more done before then
SAN ANTONIO — Emotions were running high at a special Uvalde school board meeting Monday night. Officials showed their safety and security plans to the public and it left parents asking how they can trust they’ll be utilized after what happened on May 24. They continue to call...
KSAT 12
Natalia ISD buckles down on security to keep students, staff safe
NATALIA, Texas – Parents sending their kids back to school Tuesday praised new security enhancements at Natalia ISD that were recently implemented to keep staff and students safe. Ruby Vera, a grandmother who was sitting outside Natalia Junior High School on Tuesday, said there were extra jitters for her...
Texas governor meets with some Uvalde families. But a Robb Elementary teacher says 'it's all for show'
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott met privately Monday with some families in Uvalde, discussing school safety, a teacher who was also there told CNN.
