alaskasnewssource.com
Continuous rain raises river and stream levels
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Rain in Southcentral Alaska began Sunday night and continued right into Monday. Anchorage set a new daily rainfall record for August 8 when the city recorded 1.44 inches of rain as of 10 p.m. The Mirror Lake on-ramp is closed due to a landslide in the...
alaskasnewssource.com
Locally heavy rain starts the week in Southcentral
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Your umbrella and raincoat will likely be some of your closest companions heading back to work on Monday. A storm system packed with considerable moisture and energy stretching back to eastern Russia will bring another round of locally heavy rain as the weekend comes to a close and a new work week begins.
alaskasnewssource.com
Several roads closed due to Mat-Su flooding
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Little Susitna River and Willow Creek have flooded in the Matanuska-Susitna Borough, closing numerous roads so far. The Mat-Su Borough reported closures of West Little John Drive, West Wilderness Court, North Maid Marian Drive, North Burrow Street, Moose Meadows Road, and West River Aire Drive on their flooding webpage. Shrock Road, Sitze Road, West Deneki Drive and North Shushana Drive are all listed as blocked by the borough.
alaskasnewssource.com
Eagle River Albert Loop Trail closed due to bear risk
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Albert Loop Trail and nearby areas in Chugach State Park will be closed on Thursday at 9 p.m. due to bears’ annual return to feed on salmon near the Eagle River Nature Center. “Black and brown bears use the bridges and dams as fishing...
alaskasnewssource.com
Is the fireweed already signaling an early end to summer?
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Fireweed is already high this year — nearly six feet tall — and like the two colors that we see of pink and white, they correspond with two tales of what it means for the upcoming winter. Alaska Botanical Garden Education Specialist Patrick Ryan...
alaskasnewssource.com
Time-lapse of crew removing part of Fourth Avenue Theatre in downtown Anchorage
The small Southeast community issued an emergency declaration after a rockslide hit the White Pass Railroad Dock. In June, a slide hit the same area shutting down the dock to traffic and causing costly damage.
alaskasnewssource.com
Cowboy Carnival fundraiser for Equine Assisted Therapy Alaska
radiokenai.com
Silver Alert Issued For 75-Year-Old Last Seen In Seward
A Silver Alert was issued for a 75-year-old man identified as Eugene Taylor, who may have been hitchhiking from Seward to Anchorage. He is missing and is presumed to be at risk. He is a white male, 75-years-old and bald with brown eyes. He is 6’0 in height and weighing 220 lbs. Alaska State Troopers indicate that he was last wearing a tie-dye shirt, red pajama pants, and slippers.
alaskasnewssource.com
Beyond Van Gogh exhibit opens in Anchorage
Alaska Federation of Natives convention to be held in person for first time in 3 years. Due to COVID-19 concerns, the convention was held virtually in October 2020 and again in 2021, when a COVID surge pushed it to mid-December. Mirror Lake on-ramp to Glenn Highway ropened after small slide.
alaskasnewssource.com
Mirror Lake on-ramp to Glenn Highway closed due to small slide
Is the fireweed already signaling an early end to Summer?. Meteorologist Joe Bartosik talks to a local expert to see if the meaning of fireweed folklore matches up with this year's fireweed growth and color. Anchorage Health Department director resigns due to health issues.
alaskapublic.org
Alaska News Nightly: Monday, August 8, 2022
Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast. Monday on Alaska News Nightly:. Cruise passengers say Holland America is sending them home on state...
alaskasnewssource.com
State Fire Marshal announces retirement
alaskapublic.org
Anchorage students will go weeks without bus service amid driver shortage
Alaska’s largest school district will provide bus transportation on a rotating basis this fall as it continues to deal with a shortage of drivers. The Anchorage School District’s special education transportation will remain fully staffed. But all other bus routes will be divided into three cohorts. Each cohort will have bus transportation for three weeks in a row, and then go six weeks without.
alaskasnewssource.com
Cradle to Career kicks off the READ UNITED Book Bash in Anchorage
webcenterfairbanks.com
High-Speed Internet in the works for rural communities in Alaska
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - For communities along the Yukon River north of Fairbanks, high-speed Internet will be available within the near future. The Department of Commerce’s National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) announced $51 million will be allotted to Doyon, Limited in partnership with Alaska Communications to develop fiber-optic internet services.
alaskasnewssource.com
The Anchorage School District will temporarily suspend bus routes because of a driver shortage
alaskasnewssource.com
Fatal crash closes Seward Highway for several hours
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A fatal crash shut down the Seward Highway in Turnagain Pass for hours late Monday night, according to Alaska State Troopers. Several units responded shortly after 10 p.m. to mile 67 of the Seward Highway, according to Girdwood Fire Department, for a crash involving a car and a motorhome.
alaskasnewssource.com
Alaska Broadband Summit focuses on federal funding opportunities
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The message of the Alaska Broadband Summit centered around capitalizing on the upcoming federal funding to improve broadband connection across the state. The summit held on Tuesday at the Dena’ina Civic and Convention Center was hosted by Sen. Dan Sullivan, the National Telecommunications and Information Administration...
alaskasnewssource.com
Anchorage Fire Department responds to ‘devastating’ fire
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Today, the Anchorage Fire Department responded to a residential fire at 10:52 a.m., near 12200 Avion St. Anchorage Fire Department Assistant Chief Alex Boyd said that the house was not occupied at the time of the fire, but the department responded with 16 units, including three water-tender suits. The area doesn’t have its own fire hydrants.
alaskasnewssource.com
Illegally dumped fish waste could lead to bears and fines, warns Fish and Game
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Summer is a popular time to be out on the water in Alaska with so many looking to fill freezers with fish ahead of the colder seasons. But, the Alaska Department of Fish and Game is warning that it could cost fishermen for not discarding fish waste legally.
