Continuous rain raises river and stream levels

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Rain in Southcentral Alaska began Sunday night and continued right into Monday. Anchorage set a new daily rainfall record for August 8 when the city recorded 1.44 inches of rain as of 10 p.m. The Mirror Lake on-ramp is closed due to a landslide in the...
Locally heavy rain starts the week in Southcentral

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Your umbrella and raincoat will likely be some of your closest companions heading back to work on Monday. A storm system packed with considerable moisture and energy stretching back to eastern Russia will bring another round of locally heavy rain as the weekend comes to a close and a new work week begins.
Several roads closed due to Mat-Su flooding

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Little Susitna River and Willow Creek have flooded in the Matanuska-Susitna Borough, closing numerous roads so far. The Mat-Su Borough reported closures of West Little John Drive, West Wilderness Court, North Maid Marian Drive, North Burrow Street, Moose Meadows Road, and West River Aire Drive on their flooding webpage. Shrock Road, Sitze Road, West Deneki Drive and North Shushana Drive are all listed as blocked by the borough.
Eagle River Albert Loop Trail closed due to bear risk

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Albert Loop Trail and nearby areas in Chugach State Park will be closed on Thursday at 9 p.m. due to bears’ annual return to feed on salmon near the Eagle River Nature Center. “Black and brown bears use the bridges and dams as fishing...
Is the fireweed already signaling an early end to summer?

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Fireweed is already high this year — nearly six feet tall — and like the two colors that we see of pink and white, they correspond with two tales of what it means for the upcoming winter. Alaska Botanical Garden Education Specialist Patrick Ryan...
Cowboy Carnival fundraiser for Equine Assisted Therapy Alaska

In this edition of the FastCast, Alaska's News Source Anchor Maria Downey brings you an update on the Anchorage bus driver shortage, the sentencing of Adam Sullivan, and an emergency declaration from Skagway due to landslides near their cruise ship dock. The Anchorage Fire Department responded to a residential fire...
Silver Alert Issued For 75-Year-Old Last Seen In Seward

A Silver Alert was issued for a 75-year-old man identified as Eugene Taylor, who may have been hitchhiking from Seward to Anchorage. He is missing and is presumed to be at risk. He is a white male, 75-years-old and bald with brown eyes. He is 6’0 in height and weighing 220 lbs. Alaska State Troopers indicate that he was last wearing a tie-dye shirt, red pajama pants, and slippers.
Beyond Van Gogh exhibit opens in Anchorage

Alaska Federation of Natives convention to be held in person for first time in 3 years. Due to COVID-19 concerns, the convention was held virtually in October 2020 and again in 2021, when a COVID surge pushed it to mid-December. Mirror Lake on-ramp to Glenn Highway ropened after small slide.
Mirror Lake on-ramp to Glenn Highway closed due to small slide

Is the fireweed already signaling an early end to Summer?. Meteorologist Joe Bartosik talks to a local expert to see if the meaning of fireweed folklore matches up with this year's fireweed growth and color. Anchorage Health Department director resigns due to health issues. Updated: 4 hours ago. In a...
Alaska News Nightly: Monday, August 8, 2022

Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast. Monday on Alaska News Nightly:. Cruise passengers say Holland America is sending them home on state...
State Fire Marshal announces retirement

In this edition of the FastCast, Alaska's News Source Anchor Maria Downey brings you an update on the Anchorage bus driver shortage, the sentencing of Adam Sullivan, and an emergency declaration from Skagway due to landslides near their cruise ship dock. The Anchorage Fire Department responded to a residential fire...
Anchorage students will go weeks without bus service amid driver shortage

Alaska’s largest school district will provide bus transportation on a rotating basis this fall as it continues to deal with a shortage of drivers. The Anchorage School District’s special education transportation will remain fully staffed. But all other bus routes will be divided into three cohorts. Each cohort will have bus transportation for three weeks in a row, and then go six weeks without.
Cradle to Career kicks off the READ UNITED Book Bash in Anchorage

Organization connects veterans to local resources, brings awareness to crisis line change. Alaska has the largest number of veterans per capita than any other state in the country, with over 65,000 service members calling the state home. Among those is the program lead at Alaska Warrior Partnership, Amanda Marr. Wild...
High-Speed Internet in the works for rural communities in Alaska

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - For communities along the Yukon River north of Fairbanks, high-speed Internet will be available within the near future. The Department of Commerce’s National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) announced $51 million will be allotted to Doyon, Limited in partnership with Alaska Communications to develop fiber-optic internet services.
Fatal crash closes Seward Highway for several hours

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A fatal crash shut down the Seward Highway in Turnagain Pass for hours late Monday night, according to Alaska State Troopers. Several units responded shortly after 10 p.m. to mile 67 of the Seward Highway, according to Girdwood Fire Department, for a crash involving a car and a motorhome.
Alaska Broadband Summit focuses on federal funding opportunities

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The message of the Alaska Broadband Summit centered around capitalizing on the upcoming federal funding to improve broadband connection across the state. The summit held on Tuesday at the Dena’ina Civic and Convention Center was hosted by Sen. Dan Sullivan, the National Telecommunications and Information Administration...
Anchorage Fire Department responds to ‘devastating’ fire

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Today, the Anchorage Fire Department responded to a residential fire at 10:52 a.m., near 12200 Avion St. Anchorage Fire Department Assistant Chief Alex Boyd said that the house was not occupied at the time of the fire, but the department responded with 16 units, including three water-tender suits. The area doesn’t have its own fire hydrants.
