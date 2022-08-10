All IN Music and Arts Festival has unveiled its artist lineup scheduled for Labor Day Weekend at the Indiana State Fairgrounds & Event Center in Indianapolis, Ind., from Sept. 3 through 4. The two-day music experience will feature an all-star lineup of performers in addition to two performance which will pay tribute to The Allman Brothers Band and Tom Petty, with so-called Dreamset performances. The event was created by the seasoned festival producer who brought forth Bonnaroo Superjams and PoWows at the Okeechobee Music & Arts Festival, Paul Peck, who has also put together the first-ever All IN Dreamsets.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO