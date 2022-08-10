ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

WISH-TV

The big cheese: Indiana State Fair unveils giant cheese sculpture

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — After days of carving, Sarah Kaufmann, also known as “The Cheese Lady,” unveiled her giant cheese sculpture Wednesday at the Ag/Hort Building inside the Indiana State Fairgrounds. Nealy a ton of Indiana cheese was used to carve a gigantic work of art paying tribute...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Indy breakdancer hopes to crack 2024 Olympic roster

INDIANAPOLIS — Carmarry Hall can't remember a time in her life when she wasn't dancing. It wasn't until she was a 19-year-old college student that she was introduced to breakdancing. “It's the perfect combination of dance culture and sport," said Hall, who's known as "Pep-C" in the breakdancing world....
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
indyschild.com

Local festivals and events to celebrate all things fall

Indianapolis has some of the best festivals in Indiana, and even the Midwest. Fun, family-friendly festivals can be found happening around Indy all year long. If you are up for a road trip. Check out of of many small town festivals listed in our guide for a brand new festival experiences in Indiana.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
City
Indianapolis, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Entertainment
Local
Indiana Entertainment
State
Indiana State
WISH-TV

Indianapolis Moms: After-school conversations

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Kids are officially back in school! One common question parents ask their kids after they get out of school is “How was your day?”. Indianapolis Moms contributor Elizabeth Frye shared 5 alternative ways to ask your kids this question. Frye says engaging questions will start a conversation instead of ending it.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
jambands

All IN Music and Arts Festival Announces 2022 Artist Lineup, Details All-Star Cast of Performers for The Allman Brothers Band Dreamset

All IN Music and Arts Festival has unveiled its artist lineup scheduled for Labor Day Weekend at the Indiana State Fairgrounds & Event Center in Indianapolis, Ind., from Sept. 3 through 4. The two-day music experience will feature an all-star lineup of performers in addition to two performance which will pay tribute to The Allman Brothers Band and Tom Petty, with so-called Dreamset performances. The event was created by the seasoned festival producer who brought forth Bonnaroo Superjams and PoWows at the Okeechobee Music & Arts Festival, Paul Peck, who has also put together the first-ever All IN Dreamsets.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
familydestinationsguide.com

Best Brunch in Indianapolis, IN — 25 Top Places!

Are you looking for a place to go on your next epic food trip in time for brunch?. I suggest you try Indianapolis in the state of Indiana. This city is not only a go-to place for its historic landmarks honoring veterans and big motor racing events such as the Indy 500.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Locally & women owned cocktail business

INDIANAPOLIS — The co-founders of Adult Spring Break, Kendall Lockwood and Casey Whitley, stopped by to give Jillian and Ryan a sample of their ready-to-drink cocktails. Adult Spring Break is a local business that is also women owned. To learn more about Adult Spring Break visit asbcocktails.com.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Fox 59

Where is Mike G? Baby Got Brunch!

INDIANAPOLIS – Where is Mike G? This week, he is at Baby Got Brunch! Here are his top three reasons to go to this event!. Sample unique brunch items from a wide array of local vendors, there are over 25 vendors at this event!. The drinks! Bloody Marys, bottomless...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Indiana Capital Chronicle

A win for trans kids everywhere

Elated. That’s how those of us who work with trans youth felt when we heard that Indiana cannot ban trans girls from girls youth sports. A judge recently issued a preliminary injunction in a case filed by the ACLU of Indiana, requiring that A.M., a 10 -year-old trans girl, must be allowed to rejoin her […] The post A win for trans kids everywhere appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
INDIANA STATE
Fox 59

“They Stood Up” Documentary Premiere and Panel Discussion

INDIANAPOLIS- They Stood Up” is a documentary about the “Pendleton 2.”. The two men were caught up in the 1985 prisoner rebellion against white supremacist guard brutality at Pendleton Correctional Facility. John Cole and Christopher trotter remain incarcerated today for their role in the rebellion, many say wrongfully...
PENDLETON, IN
cincinnatimagazine.com

Local Woman Launches Plus-Sized Online Boutique

Renika Smiley is striking a pose in the small hallway leading into the Pretty in Pink apartment in Over-the-Rhine. She rented the space to conduct a photo shoot for her new online fashion boutique, The Lusheous Collection. Eight plus-sized influencers from Columbus, Indianapolis, and the Queen City model some of...
CINCINNATI, OH
WEHT/WTVW

Indiana steakhouse makes it on list of 100 best date spots in US

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — Location, location, location. Sometimes the most important aspect of date night isn’t the conversation or what you wear — it’s where you take your sweetie. Restaurant booking service OpenTable has partnered with Bumble to compile a list of the 100 Best Restaurants for a Date in America, and one Hoosier steakhouse […]
FORT WAYNE, IN
Fox 59

New restaurants opening in Indy, Carmel and Westfield

INDIANAPOLIS — New restaurants are popping up all over town. Jolene Ketzenberger of Culinary Crossroads knows all the new spots and events you want to check out in central Indiana. The Indianapolis City Market launched the SOUL of the City Kitchen Incubator. It will offer Black chefs a fully-equipped...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WBKR

Huge Indiana Flea Market Bringing Over 300 Vendors This Weekend [VIDEO]

If you love collecting antiques or just browsing around flea markets there's a huge one in Indiana this weekend and we have all the details. The fun takes place at the Gibson County Fairgrounds this weekend in Princeton, Indiana. It will take place Saturday, August 13, from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. The market will happen rain or shine.
Indianapolis local news

 https://www.wthr.com/

