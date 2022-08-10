Read full article on original website
Eiteljorg Museum of Native American and Western Art in the heart of downtown IndyArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
The Indiana State Fair in Indy thru August 21, 2022Arnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
The Indianapolis Museum of Art at Newfields is a place where art and nature convergeArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
An award-winning author whose heart beats in unison with drums from the motherlandArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
A culturally-diverse sector in Indianapolis lies within 2 ½-square miles in the heart of the cityArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
WISH-TV
The big cheese: Indiana State Fair unveils giant cheese sculpture
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — After days of carving, Sarah Kaufmann, also known as “The Cheese Lady,” unveiled her giant cheese sculpture Wednesday at the Ag/Hort Building inside the Indiana State Fairgrounds. Nealy a ton of Indiana cheese was used to carve a gigantic work of art paying tribute...
Indy breakdancer hopes to crack 2024 Olympic roster
INDIANAPOLIS — Carmarry Hall can't remember a time in her life when she wasn't dancing. It wasn't until she was a 19-year-old college student that she was introduced to breakdancing. “It's the perfect combination of dance culture and sport," said Hall, who's known as "Pep-C" in the breakdancing world....
There's an Incredible Lantern Festival Coming to Ohio This Weekend
The night skies in Ohio are about to be lit up with much more than just stars. A unique festival is coming to the Buckeye State, and it’s set to deliver a light show that promises to be an experience unlike any other. Keep reading to learn more.
indyschild.com
Local festivals and events to celebrate all things fall
Indianapolis has some of the best festivals in Indiana, and even the Midwest. Fun, family-friendly festivals can be found happening around Indy all year long. If you are up for a road trip. Check out of of many small town festivals listed in our guide for a brand new festival experiences in Indiana.
Eiteljorg Museum of Native American and Western Art in the heart of downtown Indy
Main entrance to the Eiteljorg Museum. | The canoe is the work “longtime friend” of the museum, Katrina Mitten, who is a beadwork artist.| Image credit: Eiteljorg Museum Facebook Page.
WISH-TV
Indianapolis Moms: After-school conversations
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Kids are officially back in school! One common question parents ask their kids after they get out of school is “How was your day?”. Indianapolis Moms contributor Elizabeth Frye shared 5 alternative ways to ask your kids this question. Frye says engaging questions will start a conversation instead of ending it.
jambands
All IN Music and Arts Festival Announces 2022 Artist Lineup, Details All-Star Cast of Performers for The Allman Brothers Band Dreamset
All IN Music and Arts Festival has unveiled its artist lineup scheduled for Labor Day Weekend at the Indiana State Fairgrounds & Event Center in Indianapolis, Ind., from Sept. 3 through 4. The two-day music experience will feature an all-star lineup of performers in addition to two performance which will pay tribute to The Allman Brothers Band and Tom Petty, with so-called Dreamset performances. The event was created by the seasoned festival producer who brought forth Bonnaroo Superjams and PoWows at the Okeechobee Music & Arts Festival, Paul Peck, who has also put together the first-ever All IN Dreamsets.
familydestinationsguide.com
Best Brunch in Indianapolis, IN — 25 Top Places!
Are you looking for a place to go on your next epic food trip in time for brunch?. I suggest you try Indianapolis in the state of Indiana. This city is not only a go-to place for its historic landmarks honoring veterans and big motor racing events such as the Indy 500.
Fox 59
Locally & women owned cocktail business
INDIANAPOLIS — The co-founders of Adult Spring Break, Kendall Lockwood and Casey Whitley, stopped by to give Jillian and Ryan a sample of their ready-to-drink cocktails. Adult Spring Break is a local business that is also women owned. To learn more about Adult Spring Break visit asbcocktails.com.
Fox 59
Where is Mike G? Baby Got Brunch!
INDIANAPOLIS – Where is Mike G? This week, he is at Baby Got Brunch! Here are his top three reasons to go to this event!. Sample unique brunch items from a wide array of local vendors, there are over 25 vendors at this event!. The drinks! Bloody Marys, bottomless...
A win for trans kids everywhere
Elated. That’s how those of us who work with trans youth felt when we heard that Indiana cannot ban trans girls from girls youth sports. A judge recently issued a preliminary injunction in a case filed by the ACLU of Indiana, requiring that A.M., a 10 -year-old trans girl, must be allowed to rejoin her […] The post A win for trans kids everywhere appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
Fox 59
“They Stood Up” Documentary Premiere and Panel Discussion
INDIANAPOLIS- They Stood Up” is a documentary about the “Pendleton 2.”. The two men were caught up in the 1985 prisoner rebellion against white supremacist guard brutality at Pendleton Correctional Facility. John Cole and Christopher trotter remain incarcerated today for their role in the rebellion, many say wrongfully...
Fox 59
Ciroc the Summer party in Broad Ripple Aug. 13
The next Ciroc the Summer party takes place Saturday, Aug. 13 at the Red Room in Broad Ripple. For tickets go to cirocredroom.com.
cincinnatimagazine.com
Local Woman Launches Plus-Sized Online Boutique
Renika Smiley is striking a pose in the small hallway leading into the Pretty in Pink apartment in Over-the-Rhine. She rented the space to conduct a photo shoot for her new online fashion boutique, The Lusheous Collection. Eight plus-sized influencers from Columbus, Indianapolis, and the Queen City model some of...
Indiana High School Football 2022 Team Schedules
Welcome to the 2022 Indiana high school football season. The regular season begins on Friday, Aug. 19, and here are the schedules for several schools around the state, with dates, game times and locations.
This Illinois City Was Named One Of The Worst In USA To Visit
A recent article came out about the 40 worst cities to visit in the United States, a handful of spots in the Midwest found themselves on this list, but only one was located in Illinois. Some other spots on this list were Mall of America in Minnesota, Orlando, Florida, three...
wfyi.org
Closely watched corporate-community development plan launched in Indianapolis
Less than a year ago, the corner of 38th Street and Sheridan Avenue offered a mostly empty parking lot and a bus stop. There were no grocery stores within walking distance. Arlington Woods residents worked hard to address food insecurity and other results of historic disinvestment. The bus stop is...
Indiana steakhouse makes it on list of 100 best date spots in US
FORT WAYNE, Ind. — Location, location, location. Sometimes the most important aspect of date night isn’t the conversation or what you wear — it’s where you take your sweetie. Restaurant booking service OpenTable has partnered with Bumble to compile a list of the 100 Best Restaurants for a Date in America, and one Hoosier steakhouse […]
Fox 59
New restaurants opening in Indy, Carmel and Westfield
INDIANAPOLIS — New restaurants are popping up all over town. Jolene Ketzenberger of Culinary Crossroads knows all the new spots and events you want to check out in central Indiana. The Indianapolis City Market launched the SOUL of the City Kitchen Incubator. It will offer Black chefs a fully-equipped...
Huge Indiana Flea Market Bringing Over 300 Vendors This Weekend [VIDEO]
If you love collecting antiques or just browsing around flea markets there's a huge one in Indiana this weekend and we have all the details. The fun takes place at the Gibson County Fairgrounds this weekend in Princeton, Indiana. It will take place Saturday, August 13, from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. The market will happen rain or shine.
