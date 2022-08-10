ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenbrier, TN

WSMV

Clarksville High School student airlifted to Vanderbilt after being hit by car

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Clarksville High School student was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center after being hit by a car Friday. Clarksville Police told us a CHS student was crossing the street to Radical Mission to meet their parents after school. Traffic was reportedly at a standstill on both sides when the student ran across the street to meet his parent.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
WSMV

Police arrest South Nashville carjacking suspect

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police arrested a man on Saturday they believe was involved in an armed South Nashville carjacking last month, police said Sunday. Police arrested Dequantae Bufford, 20, after they spotted a 2014 Ford Mustang that had been taken on July 30. Detectives followed the vehicle to...
NASHVILLE, TN
Greenbrier, TN
Tennessee Crime & Safety
Tennessee State
Springfield, TN
Robertson County, TN
Robertson County, TN
wvlt.tv

‘Exceptionally good boys’ | Three Tennessee K-9 officers retire

LEBANON, Tenn. (WVLT) - Three K-9 officers will have a life full of treats and relaxation ahead of them after years of service. Luke, Jaxx and Ace have helped the Lebanon Police Department protect Tennesseans for many years. Luke, a yellow Labrador retriever, worked alongside Officer Robert Bates and was...
LEBANON, TN
WSMV

TBI: Burned Sumner County Courthouse previously vandalized

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Bureau Investigation revealed that the burned new Sumner County Courthouse had previously been vandalized and people had trespassed twice before it burned. Officials are searching for the people that were caught on surveillance footage allegedly trespassing and vandalizing the Sumner County Courthouse while the...
SUMNER COUNTY, TN
WSMV

Police: 2 women accused of scamming men on Broadway

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police issued arrest warrants for two women Friday who is accused of targeting men on Broadway in downtown Nashville for a fraud-related crime. An investigation led by Central Precinct detectives led to the identification of Felicia N. Anderson, 33, as one of the two...
NASHVILLE, TN
whopam.com

Fort Campbell soldier shot to death near Olmstead

A Fort Campbell solider was killed in a shooting early Saturday morning near Olmstead in Logan County. Kentucky State Police say it happened just before 3:30 a.m. in the 600 block of Kenny Stratton Road and the victim has been identified as 20-year old Joshua Burks of Clarksville. The shooter...
FORT CAMPBELL, KY
WSMV

VIDEO: Officers assist stranded driver on I-40

WATERTOWN, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man thanked two Lebanon Police officers Saturday after they helped him get back on the road. John Paule of Watertown, TN, told us that Lebanon Police Officer Stroud and Officer Blackburn went above and beyond in his time of need Saturday after he called for assistance.
LEBANON, TN
WKRN

Police arrest robbery suspect, recover loaded gun & drugs

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man was arrested Friday after he reportedly robbed two men at a home Old Smith Springs Road. Metro police say one of the victims told them the suspect was driving a black Ford Taurus, which offices later found at a gas station on Murfreesboro Pike. It was there where officers took 38-year-old Andre Dean into custody.
NASHVILLE, TN
wgnsradio.com

Multi-State FBI Case Started as a Murfreesboro / Manchester, TN Theft Case

What started as a local theft investigation in Murfreesboro and Manchester, Tennessee, turned into a multi-state FBI case. In August 2018, Manchester Police responded to Tri-Green Equipment on Interstate Drive, in regards to a burglary to their business. It was reported that one of their trucks had been used to break through the gate and used to move a barricade. It was also determined that a John Deere Gator, Zero Turn Mower and an 18’ Lawrimore trailer were stolen.
MANCHESTER, TN
whvoradio.com

Five Men Indicted for June Home Invasion

The five men charged in a June home invasion in Hopkinsville were indicted by a Christian County grand jury on Friday. 18-year-old Korey Zivotin, 19-year-old Isaiah Campbell, 30-year-old Marshall Austin II, 24-year-old Michael Sims, and 24-year-old Ajaizion Johnson were each indicted on a charge of first-degree robbery which is a Class B felony.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY

