Is Chick-fil-A Rolling Out Wings at Select Locations?Briana BelcherNashville, TN
Metro Nashville Back-to-School, Monday, August 8thHeidi SuydamNashville, TN
Tennessee Nurses Call for a New Law to Protect them from Registered OffendersJax HudurNashville, TN
Free Things to Do in Nashville on August 5th, 6th, and 7th!Heidi SuydamNashville, TN
Faith Group Calls on Senators Blackburn, Hagerty to Support Inflation Reduction ActAdvocate AndyTennessee State
WSMV
Clarksville High School student airlifted to Vanderbilt after being hit by car
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Clarksville High School student was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center after being hit by a car Friday. Clarksville Police told us a CHS student was crossing the street to Radical Mission to meet their parents after school. Traffic was reportedly at a standstill on both sides when the student ran across the street to meet his parent.
WDBJ7.com
Police across the country dispel rumors of active serial killer after posts spread on social media
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV/Gray News) – Police are speaking out against social media posts claiming a serial killer is active in multiple locations around the country. A post which claimed a serial killer or abductor was operating in Mount Juliet, a suburb of Nashville, made the rounds on some local Facebook pages and groups, WSMV reported.
WSMV
Police arrest South Nashville carjacking suspect
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Police arrested a man on Saturday they believe was involved in an armed South Nashville carjacking last month, police said Sunday. Police arrested Dequantae Bufford, 20, after they spotted a 2014 Ford Mustang that had been taken on July 30. Detectives followed the vehicle to...
Rutherford County to honor student hit and killed on first day of school
On Sunday, August 14, 2022, families and friends of recent crash victims will hold a vigil to honor a Rutherford County student who was hit and killed on the first day of school on August 5th.
wvlt.tv
‘Exceptionally good boys’ | Three Tennessee K-9 officers retire
LEBANON, Tenn. (WVLT) - Three K-9 officers will have a life full of treats and relaxation ahead of them after years of service. Luke, Jaxx and Ace have helped the Lebanon Police Department protect Tennesseans for many years. Luke, a yellow Labrador retriever, worked alongside Officer Robert Bates and was...
Tennessee teacher’s aide arrested for statutory rape of student
A teacher's aide in Sumner County has been arrested after she was discovered to have allegedly been in a sexual relationship with a student.
New Sumner County courthouse vandalized before fire
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said the new Sumner County Courthouse that is under construction was vandalized two times before a fire damaged the roof last weekend.
Arrests made in 2019 Clarksville homicide case
The Clarksville Police Department announced a breakthrough Friday in a case dating back to 2019.
Wanted man uses child as human shield in Cheatham County standoff
There was a dramatic end to a search for a suspect wanted in Cheatham County. Officers tracked him to a small shed and found him using a 2-year-old child as a shield during the arrest.
WSMV
TBI: Burned Sumner County Courthouse previously vandalized
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Bureau Investigation revealed that the burned new Sumner County Courthouse had previously been vandalized and people had trespassed twice before it burned. Officials are searching for the people that were caught on surveillance footage allegedly trespassing and vandalizing the Sumner County Courthouse while the...
WSMV
Police: 2 women accused of scamming men on Broadway
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police issued arrest warrants for two women Friday who is accused of targeting men on Broadway in downtown Nashville for a fraud-related crime. An investigation led by Central Precinct detectives led to the identification of Felicia N. Anderson, 33, as one of the two...
whopam.com
Fort Campbell soldier shot to death near Olmstead
A Fort Campbell solider was killed in a shooting early Saturday morning near Olmstead in Logan County. Kentucky State Police say it happened just before 3:30 a.m. in the 600 block of Kenny Stratton Road and the victim has been identified as 20-year old Joshua Burks of Clarksville. The shooter...
WSMV
VIDEO: Officers assist stranded driver on I-40
WATERTOWN, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man thanked two Lebanon Police officers Saturday after they helped him get back on the road. John Paule of Watertown, TN, told us that Lebanon Police Officer Stroud and Officer Blackburn went above and beyond in his time of need Saturday after he called for assistance.
WKRN
Police arrest robbery suspect, recover loaded gun & drugs
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man was arrested Friday after he reportedly robbed two men at a home Old Smith Springs Road. Metro police say one of the victims told them the suspect was driving a black Ford Taurus, which offices later found at a gas station on Murfreesboro Pike. It was there where officers took 38-year-old Andre Dean into custody.
wgnsradio.com
Multi-State FBI Case Started as a Murfreesboro / Manchester, TN Theft Case
What started as a local theft investigation in Murfreesboro and Manchester, Tennessee, turned into a multi-state FBI case. In August 2018, Manchester Police responded to Tri-Green Equipment on Interstate Drive, in regards to a burglary to their business. It was reported that one of their trucks had been used to break through the gate and used to move a barricade. It was also determined that a John Deere Gator, Zero Turn Mower and an 18’ Lawrimore trailer were stolen.
Nashville residents speak after falling victim to check washing
“That little red flag is like just a giant sign for these people saying ‘there is something important in here,’” Alexander Grant said.
whvoradio.com
Five Men Indicted for June Home Invasion
The five men charged in a June home invasion in Hopkinsville were indicted by a Christian County grand jury on Friday. 18-year-old Korey Zivotin, 19-year-old Isaiah Campbell, 30-year-old Marshall Austin II, 24-year-old Michael Sims, and 24-year-old Ajaizion Johnson were each indicted on a charge of first-degree robbery which is a Class B felony.
Clarksville HS student hit by car, flown to Vanderbilt Medical
A Clarksville High School student was hit by a car Friday afternoon in front of the school and had to be transported by Life Flight to Vanderbilt University Medical Center for treatment.
KSP, Logan County sheriffs, conducting murder investigation
According to KSP, Logan County deputies located a deceased male near his residence on the 3000 block of Deer Lick Road.
fox17.com
Fugitive wanted for murder wounded, captured in Nashville shootout with U.S. Marshals
Nashville, Tenn. (WZTV) — A suspect wanted for murder by U.S. Marshals was wounded and captured in a shooting that occurred at a Nashville apartment complex Friday morning. Metro Nashville Police (MNPD) say the shooting happened early Friday morning on University Court at Tony Sudekum Apartment complex in Nashville.
