Detroit, MI

The Spun

Tom Brady Has Reportedly Suffered Major Investment Loss

Not everything goes Tom Brady's way, even if it seems like it does. For example, the legendary quarterback has reportedly lost quite a bit of value on his recent crypto investment, according to Business Insider. Brady purchased a Bored Ape NFT back in April for a price of 133 ether,...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Tom Brady Family News

Earlier Thursday morning, fans learned that Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady will be away from the team for a little over a week. Initial reports suggested the hiatus was for a family issue. However, the most recent reports suggest this was a planned event and Brady is just taking some time to spend with his family before the season kicks off.
TAMPA, FL
ClutchPoints

3 biggest surprises from Mike McDaniel’s first Dolphins depth chart for 2022

The 2022 NFL season will be the start of something new for the Miami Dolphins. For the first time since 2014, the team will be without DeVante Parker, who was the longest-tenured Dolphin at the time of his departure. They have a bigger star wide receiver in Parker’s place with Tyreek Hill now on the […] The post 3 biggest surprises from Mike McDaniel’s first Dolphins depth chart for 2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL
Decider.com

‘Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Detroit Lions’ Episode 1 Recap: Crying, Farting, Metallica and More Dan Campbell Than You Can Handle

The music. When the Hard Knocks music kicks in, so do the goosebumps. You know, the handful of notes created when bows are dragged across stringed instruments überdramatically, implying mighty things, like creation or destruction or rebirth: Dah-da-da-da-dum. And then a brief swell of feedback. Some rumbling tympani: Bum-BUMM. And that’s when we start to believe the words coming out of Dan Campbell’s mouth.
DETROIT, MI
profootballnetwork.com

Report: Stephen Ross takes initial steps to keep Dolphins in the family

The Sports Business Journal is reporting that Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross has taken preliminary steps to notify the league of his intention to change his successor from limited partner Bruce Beal to his daughter, Jennifer Ross, who already has an ownership stake in the team. Ross and Beal are...
NFL
Yardbarker

Upshaw Vs. Thoms Was an Annual Replay at Raiders Training Camp

The Las Vegas Raiders are in the midst of training camp, and that brings back a flood of memories from many training camps past. Even though what happened off the field when the Oakland Raiders held training camp at the El Rancho Tropicana Hotel back in the 1979s got more notice, the Silver and Black really went at it on the practice field.
NFL
Yardbarker

New York Jets Training Camp 8/9: News, updates, quotes, and more

The New York Jets wrapped up their second practice of this week yesterday afternoon. The team is now just two days away from its first preseason game. The biggest news surrounding the Jets is the status of third-year right tackle Mekhi Becton. Robert Saleh announced after practice that he has a right knee cap fracture and will likely miss the season. Some unfortunate news for the Jets.
NFL
The Associated Press

Jets' Lawson over jitters, eager to play after lost season

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — There was something about being back in a stadium — with pads on his shoulders and fans in the stands — that caught Carl Lawson a bit off guard. It was only a practice, with the New York Jets taking the field last Saturday night for their annual scrimmage. But it felt like much more to the veteran defensive end. “I was a little antsy being in that stadium and having all the people around again,” Lawson said Wednesday. “A little too amped. And I think that was like kind of like the first feeling of a game feeling, even though it was just fans, but it was like the lights, it being dark.” Lawson is working his way to playing another game with the Jets — finally. It was supposed to happen a year ago after playing three snaps in the preseason opener against the Giants, but a ruptured Achilles tendon in his left leg at the Green Bay Packers’ practice field during joint workouts put those plans on hold.
NFL
The Spun

Look: 1 Dan Campbell Comment Went Viral Last Night

The NFL world knew it had a character on its hands at Dan Campbell's introductory press conference with the Lions and that further showed itself in the premiere of HBO's "Hard Knocks" on Tuesday night. Some particular standouts from the second-year head coach were:. Doesn't matter if you have one...
NFL
Detroit Lions

