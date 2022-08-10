ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Restaurants

On the menu at a UK restaurant: carbon footprint

By Valentine GRAVELEAU, Ashley Crowden
AFP
AFP
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Vu1ys_0hBFSTN100
Switching to a plant-based diet is one of the most effective ways for an individual to reduce their carbon footprint, experts from the UN's Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change say /AFP

The menu at The Canteen in southwest England doesn't just let diners know how much a dish costs. They can also check its carbon footprint.

The carrot and beetroot pakora with yoghurt sauce is responsible for just 16 grams of CO2 emissions. The aubergines with a miso and harissa sauce with tabbouleh and Zaatar toast caused 675 grams of carbon dioxide.

As customers weigh their options, the menu at the vegetarian restaurant in Bristol includes a comparison with a dish that it does not serve: the emissions from a UK-produced hamburger.

"Three kilos for a burger, wow! I can't believe it," exclaimed Enyioma Anomelechi, a 37-year-old diner sipping a beer outside in the sunshine.

The menu notes that a real beef burger's emissions is "10 times the amount of its vegan alternative".

The carbon footprints of businesses and consumers have come under growing scrutiny as countries scramble to limit global temperature increases to 1.5 degrees Celsius and to achieve net-zero emission by 2050.

The Canteen became in July the first restaurant to agree to put its carbon footprint on the menu under a campaign spearheaded by UK vegan campaigning charity Viva!

The restaurant's manager, Liam Stock, called the move a way to "see what we are doing; to understand and improve ourselves".

The average British person has an annual carbon footprint of more than 10 tonnes, according to UK government figures.

Britain has set the ambitious goal of reducing harmful emissions by 78 percent by 2035, compared with 1990 figures, in order to meet its international climate change commitments.

- 'Climate emergency' -

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dCDIj_0hBFSTN100
The Canteen became in July the first restaurant to agree to put its carbon footprint on the menu under a campaign spearheaded by UK vegan campaigning charity Viva! /AFP

Switching to a plant-based diet is one of the most effective ways for an individual to reduce their carbon footprint, experts from the UN's Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change said in April.

The livestock industry replaces CO2-absorbing forests with land for grazing and soy crops for cattle feed. The animals also belch huge amounts of methane, a potent greenhouse gas.

Whether diners will let carbon footprints influence their order choices remains to be seen, but Stock said the menu innovation has stoked interest and support.

"In England if you're a big chain restaurant, it's the law that you have to have calories on (the menu)," he said.

"But a lot of people are saying... they're more interested in carbon."

While Anomelechi noted the "huge" difference in emissions between a hamburger and other dishes, he said he did not necessarily want to be burdened with knowing his order's calorie count or carbon footprint.

"When I go out to eat I just want to enjoy," he added, noting he would be more inclined to change his ways when grocery shopping.

Laura Hellwig, campaigns manager at Viva!, said the carbon footprint figure should become compulsory.

"We are in a climate emergency and consumers have to be able to make informed choices," said the activist.

In her view, "most people would actually choose for the planet" if confronted with a comparison between the carbon footprint of a meat-based meal and a vegan dish.

- 'Cradle to store' -

Stock said he knew his restaurant's dishes would score low carbon footprints, as most of his ingredients are sourced regionally.

"We didn't have to change anything," he said, while admitting some surprises, such as learning that imported spices drive up emissions.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rQxxn_0hBFSTN100
The Canteen's carrot and beetroot pakora with yoghurt sauce is responsible for just 16 grams of CO2 emissions /AFP

To calculate the dishes' footprints, The Canteen sent its recipes and the source of the ingredients to a specialised company called MyEmissions.

It is able to calculate the carbon impact from "cradle to store", taking into account farming, processing, transport and packaging.

"If I was choosing between two dishes, maybe depending on how hungry I was, I might choose the one with a lower footprint," said Nathan Johnson, a 43-year-old diner at the restaurant.

That day, he opted for the chef's salad, which racks up 162 grams of carbon.

Another diner, 29-year-old Emma Harvey, also backed the idea of increased awareness of carbon footprints "and the ethical effects of the food that we're eating".

"We have to incorporate things (like) that into everyday life," she said.

Comments / 0

Related
CNBC

Here's the latest on the massive recall that includes popular beverages from Oatly and Stumptown

Dozens of widely used products from popular beverage makers including Oatly and Stumptown Coffee Roasters were voluntarily recalled last week by California-based, product development company Lyons Magnus. The explanation for the recall is the "potential for microbial contamination, including from the organism Cronobacter sakazakii," according to a press release written...
FOOD & DRINKS
natureworldnews.com

Researchers Reveal the Impacts of Supermarket Food Products on the Environment in UK and Ireland

The environmental impact of 57,000 supermarket food items in the UK and Ireland was examined by Oxford University research. The study, which was just published in the PNAS journal, discovered that several meat substitutes had an environmental impact that ranged from a fifth to less than a tenth of that of their meat-based counterparts, as per Energy Live News.
FOOD SAFETY
Food & Wine

The World's First Cheese Conveyor Belt Restaurant Is a Dream Come True

A Stilton from Nottinghamshire is coming toward me, but whirls past while I'm deliberating. Then comes a Cornish Gouda from Cornwall, sitting under its glass dome next to a bit of clotted cream fudge, but I'm too slow for that one, too. Finally, I grab a cheddar, made by a fifth generation cheesemaking family in Devon. I lift the lid to uncover the pungent, soft yellow wedge, and sample it from my seat at the bar, along with the dab of tomato chutney that's also on the plate.
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Greenhouse Gas#Co2 Emissions#Carbon Dioxide Emissions#Carbon Footprint#Food Drink#Un#Canteen#Bristol
bluewaterhealthyliving.com

Study shows environmental impact of 57,000 products sold in supermarkets

Eating fruits and vegetables is better for the planet than eating meat and cheese, but a new study by scientists released Monday showed chips and sugary drinks also have a very low environmental impact. Scientists analyzed some 57,000 products sold in supermarkets in Britain and Ireland, in a large study...
FOOD SAFETY
geekspin

Sprite is retiring its green plastic bottles, here’s why

Sprite is making a major change to its packaging. The Coca-Cola Company announced today that Sprite will no longer be sold in green plastic bottles, which have been a part of the soft drink’s brand identity for several decades. Coca-Cola said that the lemon and lime-flavored soda is shifting all of its PET (Polyethylene terephthalate) packaging from its signature green color to clear, starting August 1st, as part of the beverage company’s wider efforts to become more environmentally responsible.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Vegetarian
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
AFP

Issey Miyake: seamless innovator of avant-garde style

Fashion innovator Issey Miyake shook up Parisian style with his highly wearable avant-garde designs, saying he was driven to create clothes that "bring beauty and joy" after witnessing the horrors of Hiroshima. I have tried, albeit unsuccessfully, to put them behind me, preferring to think of things that can be created, not destroyed, and that bring beauty and joy," Miyake wrote.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
shefinds

Starbucks Pulled This Sandwich From Shelves For Quality Issues After Customers Report 'Stomach Pain'

Starbucks recently pulled an item from their latest offerings after customers and employees reported that it made them sick. Just a couple months after making its debut on the Starbucks summer menu, the Chicken, Maple Butter, and Egg Sandwich finds itself being pulled from shelves. This high-protein sandwich is made of “breaded white-meat chicken, fluffy eggs, and a maple butter spread on a toasted oat-biscuit roll.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Kitchn

Oat Milk, Protein Shakes, and Coffee Among 53 Drinks Recalled Due to Possible Contamination

If you’ve recently jumped on the oat milk train — as many have done in recent years — you may want to hold off on picking some up during your next store run. Food service industry leader Lyons Magnus recently recalled 53 nutritional and beverage products containing oat milk due to the potential for microbial contamination, specifically from microorganism cronobacter sakazakii. Preliminary root cause analysis shows that the products did not meet commercial sterility specifications.
FOOD SAFETY
Popculture

Vodka Recall Issued Over Concerns of Glass in Product

Those with a hankering for dill pickle-flavored vodka may want to think twice before taking a sip. On Aug. 2, Minhas Sask Ventures Inc. recalled Sask Prairie brand Dill Pickle Flavoured Vodka after pieces of glass were found inside at least one bottle. The recall, however, isn't widespread, and only affects consumers Canada.
HEALTH
AFP

Ailing beluga put down as last-ditch French rescue bid fails

An ailing beluga whale that strayed into France's Seine river was put down by vets Wednesday after a last-ditch rescue attempt failed because of its rapidly deteriorating health, local officials said. But the six vets unanimously decided after examining the beluga on arrival in Ouistreham that there was no other option than to put it down, the local authority of the Calvados region said.
ANIMALS
Fast Company

The worst idea in food? Expiration dates

Before ending up on a European supermarket shelf, an avocado has effectively emitted 1.3 kilograms of carbon into the atmosphere. Its production alone consumes 60 gallons of water. Despite this, the fruit will often be discarded as household waste. Wastage occurs at each stage of the food supply chain, but...
FOOD SAFETY
The Independent

The B Corp certified brands doing good for the planet and its people

If you’re looking to make your lifestyle more planet-friendly, there can be a huge amount to consider. Does the brand pay a fair wage? Are its supply chains as sustainable or as transparent as it claims?While you are computing this, there’s also a range of certifications – such as Certified Vegan, Soil Association, and Forest Association – that can make it even more difficult to ascertain exactly what you need to look out for. While these eco-labels offer positive steps, none of them fully encompass what it means for a business to be both ethical and sustainable in all its...
ENVIRONMENT
AFP

AFP

79K+
Followers
31K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy