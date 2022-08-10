ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fargo, ND

AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

La Deaux named Activities Coordinator for Horace High School

(West Fargo, ND) -- Horace high School has its new leader for sports and activities. The West Fargo School District has announced that Aaron La Deaux has accepted the position of activities coordinator for the school. "Aaron has a great vision for running an activities department with high integrity," said...
WEST FARGO, ND
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

RedHawks Infielder Peter Maris is the American Association Pointstreak Batter of the Week

Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks infielder Peter Maris has earned the American Association Pointstreak Batter of the Week for the week of August 1. Maris led the American Association with a .560 batting average throughout the week. He also hit three home runs and drove in a league-high 11 RBIs. His week was highlighted by a 3-for-4 explosion vs Sioux City on Thursday that included a grand slam and 6 RBI.
FARGO, ND
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Pro Life Action Ministries to host rally protesting Fargo abortion clinic move

(Moorhead, MN) -- The continued push to prevent North Dakota's only abortion clinic's move to Moorhead will continue next week. Pro-Life Action Ministries and PLAM Action, an outreach ministry of Pro-Life Action Ministries, are set to hold a Life Rally Friday August 19th at 7:00 pm at 1020 Center Avenue in Moorhead.
FARGO, ND
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

PLAM Action executive director speaks on plans to fight against Red River Women's Clinic move

(Moorhead, MN) -- A pro-life religious organization is voicing their opposition to the Red River Women's Clinic's move to Moorhead. Tim Miller is the Executive Director of PLAM Action, and one of the key leaders pushing against the Red River Women's Clinic's move to their new Moorhead facility. He says, as of now, there is little that can be done in a legal sense.
MOORHEAD, MN
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Groundbreaking for historic flood diversion project. School phone policy change. Support to fight trafficking

Each weeknight, WDAY News First reporter Tom Tucker delivers that day’s headlines and stories impacting you. Groundbreaking today just north of Fargo for the historic $3.2 billion flood diversion project. An area school district makes a major change in policy for use of phones in the classroom. The Fargo Police department is receiving extra support in the fight against sex trafficking.
FARGO, ND
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Fargo School Board drops Pledge of Allegiance. Man arrested in Fargo shooting. Klobuchar backs bill to lower drug prices.

Each weeknight, WDAY News First reporter Tom Tucker delivers that day’s headlines and stories impacting you. No more reciting the Pledge of Allegiance for the Fargo School Board. Why they decided to drop it. A suspect arrested in a shooting in South Fargo, Senator Klobuchar backs a new bill to reduce drug prices for some Americans.
FARGO, ND
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Fargo Fire Department seeking applicants for upcoming firefighter positions

(Fargo, ND) -- Openings are coming for one of the most challenging, but rewarding jobs in the City of Fargo. The Fargo Fire Department says it is actively seeking applicants to join the department’s firefighters. The application process will be open from Monday, August 15th through Monday, September 5th,...
FARGO, ND
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Funeral procession route announced for former Clay County Sheriff Bergquist

(Moorhead, MN) -- More details are coming involving the upcoming funeral and procession involving a beloved member of the area law enforcement community. Clay County Sheriff Mark Empting has now shared the funeral procession route that will be traveled during the late Bill Bergquist's services Monday. The procession will take...
CLAY COUNTY, MN
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Fargo Police arrest suspect connected to August 6th shooting

(Fargo, ND) -- The Fargo Police Department say they have arrested a suspect who is connected to the August 6th shooting in south Fargo. Officials say they have arrested 21-year-old Braden Poitra. The suspect was taken into custody without incident around 1 p.m on Tuesday, August 9th in Dilworth, Minnesota. Poitra is currently being held in Cass County Jail on an attempted murder charge for his suspected involvement in the shooting that occured in the 3300 block of 35th Avenue South on August 6th.
FARGO, ND

