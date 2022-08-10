Read full article on original website
High School Football Season Preview: Josh Balstad West Fargo
Big Game James caught up with senior FB/LB Josh Balstad. They preview his senior season and how he's adjusted into a leadership role this season.
High School Football Season Preview: Fargo Davies Head Coach Wayne Werremeyer
Big Game James caught up with Fargo Davies head football coach Wayne Werremeyer. They previewed the season and what he thinks this years group can do.
High School Football Season Preview: Shanley Head Coach Troy Mattern
Big Game Jame caught up with Coach Mattern before Deacons practice to preview their 2022 season. He also talked about the motivation they have after losing in last years state semifinals, and which players may breakout this season!
Fargo South, Davies Cross Country athletes teaming up to benefit Freshman with Cancer
(Fargo, ND) -- Normally rivals, a pair of local cross country teams are banding together Thursday to support one of their own. The Cross Country teams from Fargo South and Davies High Schools will be hosting a joined car wash and bake sale at the Family Fare off 25th Street South to benefit Clara Motschenbacher.
La Deaux named Activities Coordinator for Horace High School
(West Fargo, ND) -- Horace high School has its new leader for sports and activities. The West Fargo School District has announced that Aaron La Deaux has accepted the position of activities coordinator for the school. "Aaron has a great vision for running an activities department with high integrity," said...
RedHawks Infielder Peter Maris is the American Association Pointstreak Batter of the Week
Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks infielder Peter Maris has earned the American Association Pointstreak Batter of the Week for the week of August 1. Maris led the American Association with a .560 batting average throughout the week. He also hit three home runs and drove in a league-high 11 RBIs. His week was highlighted by a 3-for-4 explosion vs Sioux City on Thursday that included a grand slam and 6 RBI.
Fargo Schools Superintendent speaks on the new school year, staff shortages, and open enrollment policies
(Fargo, ND) -- One of Fargo's educational leaders joined WDAY Midday speaking about the beginning of the school year, labor shortages, and possible open enrollment policies for the upcoming 2022-2023 school year. Dr. Rupak Gandhi, Fargo School Board President, says the beginning of the academic year is always an exciting...
Wrigley proposing harsher sentences for violent criminals following Fargo shootings
(Fargo, ND) -- North Dakota Attorney General Drew Wrigley is proposing tougher sentences for violent criminals. The move follows a series of shootings over the weekend in Fargo. Wrigley's legislation would apply to those who commit a crime while having a gun they purchased illegally. He says the tougher penalties...
Pro Life Action Ministries to host rally protesting Fargo abortion clinic move
(Moorhead, MN) -- The continued push to prevent North Dakota's only abortion clinic's move to Moorhead will continue next week. Pro-Life Action Ministries and PLAM Action, an outreach ministry of Pro-Life Action Ministries, are set to hold a Life Rally Friday August 19th at 7:00 pm at 1020 Center Avenue in Moorhead.
PLAM Action executive director speaks on plans to fight against Red River Women's Clinic move
(Moorhead, MN) -- A pro-life religious organization is voicing their opposition to the Red River Women's Clinic's move to Moorhead. Tim Miller is the Executive Director of PLAM Action, and one of the key leaders pushing against the Red River Women's Clinic's move to their new Moorhead facility. He says, as of now, there is little that can be done in a legal sense.
Groundbreaking for historic flood diversion project. School phone policy change. Support to fight trafficking
Each weeknight, WDAY News First reporter Tom Tucker delivers that day’s headlines and stories impacting you. Groundbreaking today just north of Fargo for the historic $3.2 billion flood diversion project. An area school district makes a major change in policy for use of phones in the classroom. The Fargo Police department is receiving extra support in the fight against sex trafficking.
Fargo School Board votes to no longer recite pledge of allegiance at meetings
(Fargo, ND) -- By a 7-2 vote, the Fargo School Board has removed a part of their agenda approved just months ago. After a push by board member and current Vice President Seth Holden, the Pledge of Allegiance will no longer be on the agenda to begin board meetings moving forward.
Fargo School Board drops Pledge of Allegiance. Man arrested in Fargo shooting. Klobuchar backs bill to lower drug prices.
Each weeknight, WDAY News First reporter Tom Tucker delivers that day’s headlines and stories impacting you. No more reciting the Pledge of Allegiance for the Fargo School Board. Why they decided to drop it. A suspect arrested in a shooting in South Fargo, Senator Klobuchar backs a new bill to reduce drug prices for some Americans.
Fargo Fire Department seeking applicants for upcoming firefighter positions
(Fargo, ND) -- Openings are coming for one of the most challenging, but rewarding jobs in the City of Fargo. The Fargo Fire Department says it is actively seeking applicants to join the department’s firefighters. The application process will be open from Monday, August 15th through Monday, September 5th,...
Funeral procession route announced for former Clay County Sheriff Bergquist
(Moorhead, MN) -- More details are coming involving the upcoming funeral and procession involving a beloved member of the area law enforcement community. Clay County Sheriff Mark Empting has now shared the funeral procession route that will be traveled during the late Bill Bergquist's services Monday. The procession will take...
Fargo Police arrest suspect connected to August 6th shooting
(Fargo, ND) -- The Fargo Police Department say they have arrested a suspect who is connected to the August 6th shooting in south Fargo. Officials say they have arrested 21-year-old Braden Poitra. The suspect was taken into custody without incident around 1 p.m on Tuesday, August 9th in Dilworth, Minnesota. Poitra is currently being held in Cass County Jail on an attempted murder charge for his suspected involvement in the shooting that occured in the 3300 block of 35th Avenue South on August 6th.
