SANDUSKY – A 64-year-old man was charged with OVI Friday – something that has happened to him at least 14 other times in his life. According to a report from the Sandusky Police Department, the incident started when a man called to report that his son, Johnny Moore, had taken his Chevrolet Cruze without permission during the night. When police located Moore and the car, according to the report, he appeared intoxicated, and a breath test later gave him a result of .134% BAC.

SANDUSKY, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO