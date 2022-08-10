Rooftop views & brews ☀️ Come by and see The Yokels from 4-8PM! Marnie & Nate #capemaynj #capemay #visitcapemay #rooftopbars #s…

Read full article on original website
9 Hidden Gems in Delaware That Most People Don't Even Know ExistTravel Maven
'Celtic to Classical' Returns to Southern Delaware with Live Concerts in AugustJanine ParisSussex County, DE
Pulitzer Prize-Winning Authors to Deliver Keynotes for 2022 History Book FestivalJanine ParisLewes, DE
New Jersey Water Parks 2022Brooklyn Muse
capemayvibe.com
Photos from Cape May Whale Watcher's post
Naturalist Makayla set her sights on some large pods of friendly Bottlenose dolphins this past week. Also the young Osprey are on the move along with Great Blue Herons. Great Job 📸 Makayla. We are cruising daily with photo opportunities aplenty. https://capemaywhalewatcher.rezdy.com/productsMonthlyCalendar/477383?_ga=2.112728004.195479365.1659054102-1520751517.1656455519. #dolphins #bottlenosedolphin #dolphinwatch #whalewatching #nj #njdolphins #newjersey...
capemayvibe.com
Travel back in time and relive the positive vibes of Woodstock at Capestock: Three Days of Peace and Music on the Beach on Aug 1…
Travel back in time and relive the positive vibes of Woodstock at Capestock: Three Days of Peace and Music on the Beach on Aug 12, 13 & 14. Enjoy tribute bands saluting icons of the times including Santana, Sly and the Family Stone, Jimi Hendrix, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Pink Floyd and Janis Joplin. Music starts at 4pm Fri & 2pm Sat-Sun. You can purchase tickets for one night or all three days — $35 for Fri, $50 for Sat, $75 for Sun or $150 for a three-day pass. The concert will be on the beach behind Convention Hall at 714 Beach Ave, Cape May. For more info call 609-884-9565.
capemayvibe.com
Exit Zero Jazz Festival swings into Cape May September 29-October 2. Cape May Convention Hall Night Concerts Thurs/Fri/Sat all a…
Exit Zero Jazz Festival swings into Cape May September 29-October 2. Cape May Convention Hall Night Concerts Thurs/Fri/Sat all at 8:30pm. Ferry Park 2 Stages + food trucks + artisan’s village Fri/Sat/Sun. 11am-6:30pm. Tickets and info at www.exitzerojazzfestival.com. Source ». TAGS: Things to Do in Cape May NJ, Bed...
capemayvibe.com
Happy Sunday! Featuring our Pomegranate Crush ✨ Absolut citrus vodka, pomegranate liqueur, fresh lemon juice and topped with you…
Happy Sunday! Featuring our Pomegranate Crush ✨ Absolut citrus vodka, pomegranate liqueur, fresh lemon juice and topped with your choice of club or Sprite! We are open until 11PM with live music by @fivetimesfamous on the rooftop from 12-4PM 🎶. #harryscapemay #capemaynj #capemay #visitcapemay #rooftopbar #crushing #southjersey. Source »
capemayvibe.com
Getting excited to see the Corsair at this year's AirFest? Come check out some of the Corsair items we sell in the Museum's Gift…
Getting excited to see the Corsair at this year's AirFest? Come check out some of the Corsair items we sell in the Museum's Gift Shop! Open daily from 10 am to 4pm.
capemayvibe.com
Photos from Exit Zero's post
The Cape May City Police Department along with the City of Cape May held their annual National Night Out at Cape May Convention Hall on Tuesday, August 2. The free community event had games, a dunk tank, bounce houses and vendors to celebrate a night against crime. Look for more photos in this week’s issue of Exit Zero.
idesignarch.com
Ornate Shingle Style Beach House with Nautical Decor
This coastal home in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware is inspired by Nantucket shingle style architecture with its turret and intricate rooflines. Architectural firm OSK Design Partners designed the 10,000-square-foot property. Bruce Palmer Design Studio was tasked with creating a transitional style interior with a nautical beach style theme. The double-height great...
shorelocalnews.com
Cape May County’s Oldest Tree has Deep Roots
Living in the Garden State, we are fortunate to have some of the most spectacular scenery this country has to offer. Traveling up and down the Garden State Parkway the 173 miles from Cape May to the New York state line can be an adventure in itself. The colors of the leaves and short, gentle turns add to the appeal of the drive. It also has the distinct honor of being home to one of the nation’s oldest holly trees.
Doo Wop Drive-In restaurant for sale at Jersey Shore for a cool $1M
A two-year-old breakfast and lunch business is for sale in Wildwood Crest for $995,000. That includes the building, which has an upstairs apartment, and the business, now operating as the Doo Wop Drive-in. Located at New Jersey Avenue and West Sweetbriar Road, it was once the site of a bait...
capemayvibe.com
10% Off Peach Teas in store at Tea by the Sea – August is Peach Month! Makes great iced teas too. #Teabythesea #peaches
10% Off Peach Teas in store at Tea by the Sea – August is Peach Month!.
capemayvibe.com
NOW is the PERFECT time to become a Member of NASW! Your membership will get you into Airfest 2022 as well as many other perks i…
NOW is the PERFECT time to become a Member of NASW! Your membership will get you into Airfest 2022 as well as many other perks including unlimited admission to the museum for a year. Sign up now online at https://usnasw.org/membership-sign-up/ Or visit the gift shop or call us at (609)...
atlanticcityweekly.com
The Chatterbox in Ocean City roars back to life under new ownership
Ocean City is a town where memories tend to stick around. Families pass down the traditions of annual week-long vacations from generation to generation at this beloved seaside resort, which means a restaurant like The Chatterbox - which has stuck around since the 1937 - is going to have a lot of memories built into it.
ocnjsentinel.com
Outgoing Miss Ocean City ready for the next runway
OCEAN CITY — Miss Ocean City Maddyn Randazzo fell in love with aviation when she was in middle school and her science teacher had a flight simulator in the classroom. That propelled her into a future filled with airplanes. On Saturday, Aug. 13, Randazzo will crown her successor at...
somerspoint.com
Roomful of Blues to Rock Somers Point Beach Aug. 12
On Friday, from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. get ready to be entertained by Roomful of Blues at William Morrow beach and Bay Avenue as part of the Somers Point summer concert series. The five-time Grammy nominated New England band promises to have attendees jumping, swinging and rocking.
This New Jersey Town Makes The Most Adorable Seaside Towns in America List
It is a fantastic list to be a part of and this New Jersey town has been named to it and I want you to take a look at just some of my photos from this beautiful seaside town and see for yourself why it is just a charming spot on the east coast and America.
Anyone Else Notice How Cold The Water Is Lately At NJ’s Beaches?
While I have to admit that I haven't been to the beach as much as I'd normally have liked to by this point during the season, I am a South Jersey native. I've been going to the beaches in Atlantic and Cape May Counties my entire life, so my opinion is a pretty solid one when it comes to something being off along the Jersey beaches.
Cape May County Zoo Playground in Cape May Court House NJ
How do you have the perfect day in Cape May? Plan a visit to the Cape May County Zoo playground in Cape May Court House as part of your day to the Cape May County Park and Zoo. Since admission at the zoo is free you can come and go into the zoo allowing kids to have playground breaks in between visiting with the animals.
Cape Gazette
Sea Colony Condo with views of the Ocean and Beach
Beautiful spacious 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom condominium being sold furnished and turnkey that offers a spectacular view of the ocean and beach, granite countertops, white cabinets and appliances, new tiles floors, fresh paint throughout, and ready to enjoy. Being sold fee simple with no land rent this condo is a fantastic rental investment, or you can enjoy a beach getaway just for yourself. All of this is in the premiere Edgewater House condominium in the resort community of Sea Colony This premier beach resort delivers outstanding amenities including a half mile private beach, 12 swimming pools inclusive of two indoor year-round pools, 34 tennis courts, 6 indoor, with nationally recognized staff of instructors and a multitude of programs for all ages. The community also has a world class fitness center that was renovated offering classes and instruction year-round, a tram service in season, year-round security, walking and jogging paths, and all that Bethany Beach has to offer.
This Amazing New Jersey Beach Was Named Among The Top 17 In America
It's pretty safe to say that the thing New Jersey is most famous for around the nation is that we have some of the best beaches around, and this summer one of our beaches was named among the best in the entire country. Any time a local spot is mentioned...
WMDT.com
Sun & Surf Cinema Recliner Donation
OCEAN CITY, Md – After 50 years of providing fun and entertainment to Ocean City, The Sun and Surf Cinema will be closing this Fall, and now they’re donating their heated recliners back to the community. They want to give their luxurious red vinyl heated recliners to local...
