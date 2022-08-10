ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape May, NJ

Rooftop views & brews ☀️ Come by and see The Yokels from 4-8PM! Marnie & Nate #capemaynj #capemay #visitcapemay #rooftopbars #s…

By Cape May Attractions
capemayvibe.com
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article
capemayvibe.com

Photos from Cape May Whale Watcher's post

Naturalist Makayla set her sights on some large pods of friendly Bottlenose dolphins this past week. Also the young Osprey are on the move along with Great Blue Herons. Great Job 📸 Makayla. We are cruising daily with photo opportunities aplenty. https://capemaywhalewatcher.rezdy.com/productsMonthlyCalendar/477383?_ga=2.112728004.195479365.1659054102-1520751517.1656455519. #dolphins #bottlenosedolphin #dolphinwatch #whalewatching #nj #njdolphins #newjersey...
CAPE MAY, NJ
capemayvibe.com

Travel back in time and relive the positive vibes of Woodstock at Capestock: Three Days of Peace and Music on the Beach on Aug 1…

Travel back in time and relive the positive vibes of Woodstock at Capestock: Three Days of Peace and Music on the Beach on Aug 12, 13 & 14. Enjoy tribute bands saluting icons of the times including Santana, Sly and the Family Stone, Jimi Hendrix, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Pink Floyd and Janis Joplin. Music starts at 4pm Fri & 2pm Sat-Sun. You can purchase tickets for one night or all three days — $35 for Fri, $50 for Sat, $75 for Sun or $150 for a three-day pass. The concert will be on the beach behind Convention Hall at 714 Beach Ave, Cape May. For more info call 609-884-9565.
CAPE MAY, NJ
capemayvibe.com

Exit Zero Jazz Festival swings into Cape May September 29-October 2. Cape May Convention Hall Night Concerts Thurs/Fri/Sat all a…

Exit Zero Jazz Festival swings into Cape May September 29-October 2. Cape May Convention Hall Night Concerts Thurs/Fri/Sat all at 8:30pm. Ferry Park 2 Stages + food trucks + artisan’s village Fri/Sat/Sun. 11am-6:30pm. Tickets and info at www.exitzerojazzfestival.com. Source ». TAGS: Things to Do in Cape May NJ, Bed...
CAPE MAY, NJ
capemayvibe.com

Happy Sunday! Featuring our Pomegranate Crush ✨ Absolut citrus vodka, pomegranate liqueur, fresh lemon juice and topped with you…

Happy Sunday! Featuring our Pomegranate Crush ✨ Absolut citrus vodka, pomegranate liqueur, fresh lemon juice and topped with your choice of club or Sprite! We are open until 11PM with live music by @fivetimesfamous on the rooftop from 12-4PM 🎶. #harryscapemay #capemaynj #capemay #visitcapemay #rooftopbar #crushing #southjersey. Source »
CAPE MAY, NJ
City
Cape May, NJ
Cape May, NJ
Lifestyle
capemayvibe.com

Getting excited to see the Corsair at this year's AirFest? Come check out some of the Corsair items we sell in the Museum's Gift…

Getting excited to see the Corsair at this year’s AirFest? Come check out some of the Corsair items we sell in the Museum’s Gift Shop! Open daily from 10 am to 4pm. TAGS: Things to Do in Cape May NJ, Bed and Breakfast Cape May, Romantic Bed and Breakfast, Cape May B&B, Cape May Hotels, Luxury Hotel Suites, Boutique Bed and Breakfast, Cape May Hotels, Cape May Bed and Breakfast.
CAPE MAY, NJ
capemayvibe.com

Photos from Exit Zero's post

The Cape May City Police Department along with the City of Cape May held their annual National Night Out at Cape May Convention Hall on Tuesday, August 2. The free community event had games, a dunk tank, bounce houses and vendors to celebrate a night against crime. Look for more photos in this week’s issue of Exit Zero.
idesignarch.com

Ornate Shingle Style Beach House with Nautical Decor

This coastal home in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware is inspired by Nantucket shingle style architecture with its turret and intricate rooflines. Architectural firm OSK Design Partners designed the 10,000-square-foot property. Bruce Palmer Design Studio was tasked with creating a transitional style interior with a nautical beach style theme. The double-height great...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
shorelocalnews.com

Cape May County’s Oldest Tree has Deep Roots

Living in the Garden State, we are fortunate to have some of the most spectacular scenery this country has to offer. Traveling up and down the Garden State Parkway the 173 miles from Cape May to the New York state line can be an adventure in itself. The colors of the leaves and short, gentle turns add to the appeal of the drive. It also has the distinct honor of being home to one of the nation’s oldest holly trees.
CAPE MAY COUNTY, NJ
atlanticcityweekly.com

The Chatterbox in Ocean City roars back to life under new ownership

Ocean City is a town where memories tend to stick around. Families pass down the traditions of annual week-long vacations from generation to generation at this beloved seaside resort, which means a restaurant like The Chatterbox - which has stuck around since the 1937 - is going to have a lot of memories built into it.
OCEAN CITY, NJ
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Travel
ocnjsentinel.com

Outgoing Miss Ocean City ready for the next runway

OCEAN CITY — Miss Ocean City Maddyn Randazzo fell in love with aviation when she was in middle school and her science teacher had a flight simulator in the classroom. That propelled her into a future filled with airplanes. On Saturday, Aug. 13, Randazzo will crown her successor at...
OCEAN CITY, NJ
somerspoint.com

Roomful of Blues to Rock Somers Point Beach Aug. 12

On Friday, from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. get ready to be entertained by Roomful of Blues at William Morrow beach and Bay Avenue as part of the Somers Point summer concert series. The five-time Grammy nominated New England band promises to have attendees jumping, swinging and rocking.
SOMERS POINT, NJ
Cape Gazette

Sea Colony Condo with views of the Ocean and Beach

Beautiful spacious 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom condominium being sold furnished and turnkey that offers a spectacular view of the ocean and beach, granite countertops, white cabinets and appliances, new tiles floors, fresh paint throughout, and ready to enjoy. Being sold fee simple with no land rent this condo is a fantastic rental investment, or you can enjoy a beach getaway just for yourself. All of this is in the premiere Edgewater House condominium in the resort community of Sea Colony This premier beach resort delivers outstanding amenities including a half mile private beach, 12 swimming pools inclusive of two indoor year-round pools, 34 tennis courts, 6 indoor, with nationally recognized staff of instructors and a multitude of programs for all ages. The community also has a world class fitness center that was renovated offering classes and instruction year-round, a tram service in season, year-round security, walking and jogging paths, and all that Bethany Beach has to offer.
BETHANY BEACH, DE
WMDT.com

Sun & Surf Cinema Recliner Donation

OCEAN CITY, Md – After 50 years of providing fun and entertainment to Ocean City, The Sun and Surf Cinema will be closing this Fall, and now they’re donating their heated recliners back to the community. They want to give their luxurious red vinyl heated recliners to local...
OCEAN CITY, MD

