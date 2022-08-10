Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
krcrtv.com
Butte College opens new campus in Glenn County
ORLAND, Calif. — School is back in session. And in Glenn County, they're beginning school in a major way: by opening a brand-new campus for Butte College. "We are so excited to be here at the opening of our Glenn County Center," said Butte College President Virginia Guleff. "This...
krcrtv.com
Students return to Chico State next week, local businesses enthused
CHICO, Calif. — Chico State students are heading back to school. From Aug. 15-18, the university's housing department will host its annual move-in, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. each day, when approximately 2,300 students will be moving into on-campus housing. The stoplight at the intersection of Legion Avenue...
krcrtv.com
Chico State's annual 'U-Pick-Peaches' returns to the University Farm
CHICO, Calif. — Chico State's juiciest annual tradition, "U-Pick-Peaches," returned to the University Farm on Tuesday. An event that is looked forward to all summer, U-Pick-Peaches gives the community a chance to experience the University Farm as they pick their own peaches. Peach picking and sales will take place...
krcrtv.com
Next wave of Chico homeless enforcement expected by end of the month
CHICO, Calif. — The City of Chico says it's preparing for its next round of homeless enforcement, all the while city shelter officials battle a lack of interest in behavioral, mental and substance abuse services. The “where," “who” and “why," however, remain unclear. Chico City Manager Mark Sorensen tells...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
actionnewsnow.com
Problem at the post office: People sleeping in Chico post office lobby
CHICO, Calif. - Some people say when they come to a post office in Chico, they expect to just pick up their mail from their PO box. Instead, they're sometimes met with something else, people sleeping in the lobby. "It's pretty sad they have to resort to this to have...
krcrtv.com
Northstate nonprofits send container full of medical supplies to Ukraine
CHICO, Calif. — A shipping container began its journey to Ukraine on Wednesday thanks to a Redding couple and a Chico-based nonprofit that gives unused and outdated medical equipment and supplies new life to save lives. Volunteers and workers at Chico Project S.A.V.E. (Salvage All Valuable Equipment) got started...
KCRA.com
Clear The Shelters 2022 in Northern California: How to adopt a pet or donate this August
Animal shelters in Northern California and across the country are teaming up with NBC stations, including KCRA 3, to find loving homes for pets as part of the Clear The Shelters pet adoption and donation campaign. The campaign runs from Aug. 1 to Aug. 31. More than a half-million pets...
krcrtv.com
Chico police searching for missing Tehama County man at Bidwell Park
CHICO, Calif. — The Chico Police Department is searching for a missing Tehama County man, Bruce Bohneman, after a car registered in his name was found at Bidwell park on Wednesday. He was reported missing to the Tehama County Sheriff's office on August 9th. The Butte County Sheriff’s Search...
IN THIS ARTICLE
krcrtv.com
Firefighters respond to structure fire in Chico on Wednesday
CHICO, Calif. — BREAKING, AUG. 10, 3:25 PM:. Firefighters are currently at the scene of a structure fire on the 900 block of Filbert Avenue in Chico. According to the Chico Fire Department Engine 2, the fire is actively burning in the structure's attic. This is a developing story....
‘Dump Day’ to take place in Colusa County as part of Caltrans initiative
COLUSA COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — This Saturday, Williams will host another ‘Dump Day’, where residents can dispose of large amounts of waste for free as part of Caltrans’ Clean California Initiative. Saturday’s event will be from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., or until capacity is reached, at 737 N 7th Street in Williams. Caltrans will […]
Lake County News
Caltrans seeks community feedback on Highway 20 wildlife overcrossing in Colusa County
NORTHERN CALIFORNIA — Caltrans is hosting a community open house next week to seek public comments about a proposed wildlife overcrossing on State Highway 20 in Colusa County. The event will be Thursday, Aug. 18, from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Williams City Hall, 810 E St. Community...
actionnewsnow.com
2 firefighters for CAL FIRE Butte Unit receive Medal of Valor award
BUTTE COUNTY, Calif. - Two firefighters with the CAL FIRE Butte Unit were awarded the State of California’s Gold Medal of Valor on Wednesday. CAL FIRE Butte Unit Chief Garret Sjolund awarded Battalion Chief Jason Dyer and Division Chief Byron Vance on Wednesday. Dyer received the award for his...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
goldcountrymedia.com
Salmon set new record in Auburn Ravine
Fall 2021 was a great season for adult salmon swimming up Auburn Ravine to spawn in Lincoln and in the foothills to the east. Friends of Auburn Ravine has been using video cameras to count salmon as they swim through Lincoln since the fall of 2016. This has been a...
Nevada City and surrounding area without power
NEVADA CITY, Calif. (KTXL) — A large portion of Nevada City and the surrounding area is without power on Tuesday, according to Pacific Gas and Electrics outage map. An estimated 3,490 customers are currently without power, according to PG&E. The cause of the outage has yet to be announced. PG&E said a crew has been […]
actionnewsnow.com
Quinceañera murder suspect’s lawyer is Chico woman arrested in July
CHICO, Calif. - The lawyer for the 17-year-old murder suspect is Chico attorney Stephana Femino, the woman who the Butte County district attorney said was arrested for helping her boyfriend remain a fugitive on several felony arrest warrants. Femino was supposed to represent the suspect in the Quinceañera stabbing in...
actionnewsnow.com
Red Bluff Police search for missing teenager
RED BLUFF, Calif. - The Red Bluff Police Department is asking for the public's help in looking for a missing teenager, 13-year-old Cassius McCabe. McCabe, also known as "Cassi" or "Clay," was reported missing on Tuesday. They were last seen wearing "Venom" jogger pants and a multicolored sweater. McCabe also wears thick black-framed glasses. McCabe has "Ghost" tattooed on their left forearm.
krcrtv.com
Florida man arrested for burglarizing Chico gas station
CHICO, CALIF. — A Florida man suspected of burglarizing a Valero gas station was arrested by Chico police on Thursday. The burglary occurred around 3:00 a.m., on Aug. 4, when the suspect dropped through the roof to steal items from the 2233 Esplanade gas station. Officers collected evidence from the scene, including surveillance footage that highlighted the suspect's distinct clothing.
actionnewsnow.com
Person stabbed in Red Bluff Tuesday, no suspects
RED BLUFF, Calif. - A homeless person who lives in Red Bluff was stabbed on Tuesday night, according to the Red Bluff Police Department. Officers responded to a report of a stabbing just before 6 p.m. in the area of Crosby Lane and Spyglass Drive. The person who was stabbed...
krcrtv.com
Police arrest man for rape in Marysville on Wednesday
MARYSVILLE, Calif. — A Marysville man is currently in the Yuba County Jail after being arrested for forcible rape, according to police. Police in Marysville said they received a 911 call from a woman off of E Street at around 9:45 p.m. Wednesday morning. The woman told police that a man, later identified as 62-year-old Richard Harold Hatfield, had forcibly raped her.
krcrtv.com
Officer seriously injured by homeless man threatening customers inside store in Chico
CHICO, Calif. — A Chico police officer was seriously injured Tuesday evening while arresting a homeless man reportedly swinging around a hammer and threatening customers inside a store. Chico Police said they received a call from a store on the 2500 block of Notre Dame Boulevard at around 6:15...
Comments / 0