Carbon County, PA

Newswatch 16

Backpacks giveaway held in Carbon County

LEHIGHTON, Pa. — Students have all the supplies to kick start the school year, thanks to a church in Carbon County. First Presbyterian Church of Lehighton hosted a backpack giveaway at Upper Park. Families with kids in kindergarten through sixth grade could stop by for the free backpacks, school...
CARBON COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Cigar maker moving out of Lackawanna County

DUNMORE, Pa. — Avanti Cigar Company's history in the Scranton area dates back almost a century. Then known as Parodi, the cigar company opened a factory in the Electric City in 1930 before moving to Dunmore about a decade ago. Now, the company's manufacturing is moving again, this time...
SCRANTON, PA
WBRE

Volunteers needed for ‘Pick up the Poconos’ cleanup event

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pocono Mountains Visitors Bureau is looking for volunteers for its upcoming region-wide litter pick-up day. The event will be held September 24, from 9:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. Volunteers can choose to help at over thirty locations across Wayne, Pike, Carbon, and Monroe counties. The PMBV says they are working […]
MONROE COUNTY, PA
Carbon County, PA
Society
City
Palmerton, PA
Carbon County, PA
Government
County
Carbon County, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
Palmerton, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Society
Newswatch 16

Pocono residents worried about proposed warehouse

TANNERSVILLE, Pa. — Cynthia Anglemyer from Pocono Township says her quiet, quaint, and nature-filled neighborhood could soon change if plans for a new warehouse are approved. "This is not the place for a warehouse. There is no exit or entrance onto Route 80 here. It's not on (Route) 611....
TANNERSVILLE, PA
Newswatch 16

Tackling food insecurity in Luzerne County

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Inflation is causing even more food insecurity across the country and right here in our area. Fork Over Love held a distribution event in downtown Wilkes-Barre. This distribution was sponsored by Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield. Fork Over love raises the money, and restaurants in Luzerne...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Panther Pantry helps Pocono students in need

POCONO SUMMIT, Pa. — What was once an art room inside Pocono Mountain West High School in Tobyhanna Township has now transformed into a food and hygiene pantry. The pantry is where students in the district can take what they need, free of charge. "We wanted to have more...
TOBYHANNA, PA
Newswatch 16

Montour-Delong Community Fair underway

WASHINGTONVILLE, Pa. — There is some construction at this year's Montour-Delong Community Fair. Crews are reconstructing a historic log cabin found two years ago in nearby Washingtonville. The log cabin will be a permanent fixture at the fairgrounds. "Watch it as they come into the fair this year. It's...
WASHINGTONVILLE, PA
Times News

Carbon Fair Queen shows a less royal side

Even though they’re both queens, you can bet Queen Elizabeth would never do what Queen Kiersten did on Wednesday. Obviously they are of two opposite social statures. Queen Kiersten - Kiersten Gursky - is the 2022 Carbon County Fair Queen. She took off her tiara and sash, put on...
CARBON COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Missing horse returned safe and sound

GREENTOWN, Pa. — A welcome reunion in Pike County. Sylvia, a 20-year-old horse, went missing earlier this month in Promised Land State Park. Her owner and a group of volunteers spent every day searching for any sign of Sylvia. Until a woman biking a nearby trail spotted something a...
PIKE COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Yorkville Block Party held in Pottsville

POTTSVILLE, Pa. — This is party night in Schuylkill County. The second Tuesday in August is always the night for the Yorkville Block Party. The Yorkville Hose Company hosts the gathering every year it's a major fundraiser for the firefighters. It's also a big reunion night in the Yorkville...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA
Times News

Carbon fair honors volunteers, queen

The 2022 Carbon County Fair Queen will trade her tiara for a crash helmet Wednesday night when she gets behind the wheel to drive in the fair’s junk car race. Kiersten Gursky has been racing junk cars at the fair for three years. “I love it. The adrenaline when...
CARBON COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Fallen tree kills one in Carbon County

JIM THORPE, Pa. — Nolan O. Wernett, 66, was pronounced dead on Tuesday after being struck in the head by a fallen tree, according to the Lehigh County coroner. The incident occurred the same day at approximately 9:30 a.m. in the 1000 block of Broadview Drive, Jim Thorpe in Carbon County.
CARBON COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Teen missing out of Monroe County

MIDDLE SMITHFIELD TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Pennsylvania State Police reported a 16-year-old child is missing in Monroe County Troopers said Silas Brunson from Middle Smithfield Township, Monroe County has been missing since 9 a.m. on August 7. Officials said Brunson is 5’6″ with short black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen in a […]
MONROE COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

