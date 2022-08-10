Read full article on original website
Backpacks giveaway held in Carbon County
LEHIGHTON, Pa. — Students have all the supplies to kick start the school year, thanks to a church in Carbon County. First Presbyterian Church of Lehighton hosted a backpack giveaway at Upper Park. Families with kids in kindergarten through sixth grade could stop by for the free backpacks, school...
Northumberland County unveils Family Engagement Center
SUNBURY, Pa. — Colorful paint and bright pictures cover the walls at the new Family Engagement Center in Sunbury. The center has been in the works in Northumberland County for more than ten years to bring and keep families together. "When you have stronger families in the neighborhood, you...
Cigar maker moving out of Lackawanna County
DUNMORE, Pa. — Avanti Cigar Company's history in the Scranton area dates back almost a century. Then known as Parodi, the cigar company opened a factory in the Electric City in 1930 before moving to Dunmore about a decade ago. Now, the company's manufacturing is moving again, this time...
Volunteers needed for ‘Pick up the Poconos’ cleanup event
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The Pocono Mountains Visitors Bureau is looking for volunteers for its upcoming region-wide litter pick-up day. The event will be held September 24, from 9:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. Volunteers can choose to help at over thirty locations across Wayne, Pike, Carbon, and Monroe counties. The PMBV says they are working […]
Company prints for free, raises money for Nescopeck family after fire
NESCOPECK, Pa. — Flowers and stuffed animals line a property on First Street in Nescopeck. It's a tribute in memory of the seven adults and three children who died in a fire in Nescopeck last week. Now, a business in nearby Berwick is stepping in to help spread the...
Tpr. Alex Douglass running through recovery with Team Allied Services
OLYPHANT, Pa. — You may remember Alex Douglass as the Pennsylvania State Trooper who survived the deadly shooting at the Blooming Grove barracks in 2014. While Alex will always live with the reminders of the darkest moment in his life, now he's living in the light. "You know, it's...
Pocono residents worried about proposed warehouse
TANNERSVILLE, Pa. — Cynthia Anglemyer from Pocono Township says her quiet, quaint, and nature-filled neighborhood could soon change if plans for a new warehouse are approved. "This is not the place for a warehouse. There is no exit or entrance onto Route 80 here. It's not on (Route) 611....
Tackling food insecurity in Luzerne County
WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — Inflation is causing even more food insecurity across the country and right here in our area. Fork Over Love held a distribution event in downtown Wilkes-Barre. This distribution was sponsored by Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield. Fork Over love raises the money, and restaurants in Luzerne...
Memorial in Carbon County planned for veterans lost in 'war at home'
CARBON COUNTY, Pa. — Sally and Mike Wargo from Lehighton had no idea their son Michael was suffering from PTSD until he ended his life in 2013. He didn't tell anyone about it, and his parents say that happens too often. "It's a hard subject. People don't want to...
Panther Pantry helps Pocono students in need
POCONO SUMMIT, Pa. — What was once an art room inside Pocono Mountain West High School in Tobyhanna Township has now transformed into a food and hygiene pantry. The pantry is where students in the district can take what they need, free of charge. "We wanted to have more...
Fight to keep mental health services in Luzerne County
KINGSTON, Pa. — Worry continues to fill the minds of people who receive treatment through First Hospital and its outpatient services after news from Commonwealth Health that they would be closing on October 30. "If I don't have this place to come to to get my meds and see...
Montour-Delong Community Fair underway
WASHINGTONVILLE, Pa. — There is some construction at this year's Montour-Delong Community Fair. Crews are reconstructing a historic log cabin found two years ago in nearby Washingtonville. The log cabin will be a permanent fixture at the fairgrounds. "Watch it as they come into the fair this year. It's...
Times News
Carbon Fair Queen shows a less royal side
Even though they’re both queens, you can bet Queen Elizabeth would never do what Queen Kiersten did on Wednesday. Obviously they are of two opposite social statures. Queen Kiersten - Kiersten Gursky - is the 2022 Carbon County Fair Queen. She took off her tiara and sash, put on...
Missing horse returned safe and sound
GREENTOWN, Pa. — A welcome reunion in Pike County. Sylvia, a 20-year-old horse, went missing earlier this month in Promised Land State Park. Her owner and a group of volunteers spent every day searching for any sign of Sylvia. Until a woman biking a nearby trail spotted something a...
Text scammers pretending to be Schuylkill County fire company
SHENANDOAH, Pa. — A text scam is making the rounds in Schuylkill County. Someone is pretending to represent the Shenandoah Heights Fire Company. Even Fire Chief Steven Quinn received the suspicious text. "I was confused, and at first I thought they were doing something different, and then I realized...
Yorkville Block Party held in Pottsville
POTTSVILLE, Pa. — This is party night in Schuylkill County. The second Tuesday in August is always the night for the Yorkville Block Party. The Yorkville Hose Company hosts the gathering every year it's a major fundraiser for the firefighters. It's also a big reunion night in the Yorkville...
Times News
Carbon fair honors volunteers, queen
The 2022 Carbon County Fair Queen will trade her tiara for a crash helmet Wednesday night when she gets behind the wheel to drive in the fair’s junk car race. Kiersten Gursky has been racing junk cars at the fair for three years. “I love it. The adrenaline when...
Fallen tree kills one in Carbon County
JIM THORPE, Pa. — Nolan O. Wernett, 66, was pronounced dead on Tuesday after being struck in the head by a fallen tree, according to the Lehigh County coroner. The incident occurred the same day at approximately 9:30 a.m. in the 1000 block of Broadview Drive, Jim Thorpe in Carbon County.
Golfing to raise money for library in Lackawanna County
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, Pa. — Golfing, charity, and an old friend – that's what played out at Elmhurst Country Club near Moscow on Monday. Golfers hit the course all to raise money for the North Pocono Public Library. There was a guy there, dressed in yellow, who you may...
Teen missing out of Monroe County
MIDDLE SMITHFIELD TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Pennsylvania State Police reported a 16-year-old child is missing in Monroe County Troopers said Silas Brunson from Middle Smithfield Township, Monroe County has been missing since 9 a.m. on August 7. Officials said Brunson is 5’6″ with short black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen in a […]
