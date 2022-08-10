Read full article on original website
Deborah Butler
Deborah Ellen (Rolph) Butler, 70, residing in Sandusky, passed away Monday evening, August 8, 2022 at Admiral’s Pointe Nursing & Rehabilitation Center following a courageous battle with cancer. Deborah was born on April 16, 1952 in Maysville, KY to the late Charles Ray Rolph and Peggy Ruth (Howell) Atkins.
Emma Matso
Emma Jane (Seeholzer) Matso, 89, residing in Sandusky, was called to her heavenly home Wednesday, August 10, 2022 surrounded by her family at her daughter’s home. Emma was born on March 12, 1933 on Kelleys Island, OH to the late Hugo and Henrietta (Lang) Seeholzer. Emma was the only...
Linda Kowalski￼
Linda Kay (Montgomery) Kowalski, 73, peacefully departed her earthly body to be in the presence of her Lord and Savior and reunited with her beloved husband and mother on Sunday, August 7, 2022. Linda endured dementia over the past ten years while being cared for by her devoted husband until his passing in October 2021. With the exceptional services of Stein Hospice, Linda’s children were able to continue her medical care until her passing.
Roy Abston
Roy Blendon Abston, 94, of Milan, lost a lengthy battle with dementia on Saturday, August 6, 2022. Roy was born on January 1, 1928 in Tad, WV to the late John Wesley and Lola (Allen) Abston. He was 1 of 8 children. Roy attended school in Rand, WV and following...
Man arrested for his 15th OVI
SANDUSKY – A 64-year-old man was charged with OVI Friday – something that has happened to him at least 14 other times in his life. According to a report from the Sandusky Police Department, the incident started when a man called to report that his son, Johnny Moore, had taken his Chevrolet Cruze without permission during the night. When police located Moore and the car, according to the report, he appeared intoxicated, and a breath test later gave him a result of .134% BAC.
Two charged in-connection to a 12-year-old who was missing for almost two weeks
SANDUSKY – Two individuals, Taylor Lavigne, 29, and Tyler Litz, 22, both of Sandusky, were charged Thursday in-connection to the disappearance of a 12-year-old Lorain boy who was missing for almost two weeks. The boy, who is on the Autism Spectrum, was reported missing on the evening of July...
Drugs believed to be factor in fatal single-vehicle crash
BERLIN HEIGHTS – Drug use is believed to be a determining faction in a fatal crash that occurred on State Route 113, just west of State Route 60, in Florence Township. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the crash occurred Monday afternoon when a 1995 Ford Mustang, driven by Steve Chaffee, of Norwalk, was traveling westbound on State Route 113. The Mustang went left of center and traveled off the left side of the roadway. It then struck a ditch multiple times before coming to final rest.
Woman allegedly assaults three others at marina
HURON – A 31-year-old Lakewood woman was arrested Wednesday evening after she allegedly assaulted three other individuals at a marina. According to a report from the Huron Police Department, police responded to Huron Street for a report of an intoxicated woman claiming that she was assaulted. At the scene,...
Man arrested for disorderly conduct, then allegedly threatens to kill officer
SANDUSKY – A 43-year-old man was arrested and charged with a felony early Sunday morning after he allegedly caused issues at a house and then resisted and threatened police. According to a report from the Sandusky Police Department, police responded to a Shelby Street house for a report of Darrin Williams causing issues. Earlier that day, Williams was trespassed from the Speedway on Campbell Street. He also dealt with police after being found passed out in a bathroom at Strobel Field, the report states.
Warning issued about fake Erie County Auditor scam
SANDUSKY – The Erie County Auditor’s Office has issued a warning about a new scam, where the caller claims to be from the the Auditor’s Office and asks the person on the other line to provide him with signatures. The caller uses the name Michael Thompson and...
