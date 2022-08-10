Read full article on original website
CSS football releases 2022 schedule
On Wednesday the College of St. Scholastica (CSS) football team released their 2022 schedule. Coming off a tough 2021 schedule, where they finished 0-8, the Saints will look to turn things around kicking off a fresh slate on September 3. They’re set to visit Sewanee: The University of the South in a repeat of last year’s canceled opener.
‘Hockeyland’ coming to Midwest theaters this fall
DULUTH, MN – MARCUS DULUTH 11. FARGO, ND – FARGO (SEPT. 20) IOWA CITY, IA – FILMSCENE (SEPT. 23) Greenwich Entertainment, who acquired North American distributing rights to the feature, also shared plans to expand the film further across the United States and into Canada. Around The...
Weather Sketch: Mary Lulich
Each morning, Good Morning Northland likes to showcase the artistic talents of our young viewers, with the GMN Weather Sketch brought to you by Northern Foot & Ankle. Good Morning Northland would like you to send in your Weather Sketch. Draw a picture and send it to:. WDIO-TV WEATHER SKETCH.
Airfares, Upgrading, and Building into the future at Duluth Airport
At Duluth International Airport, there is one thing that the staff and the airport as a whole want to make a priority. “We’re taking a focus on people understanding the importance of flying locally. That means that we’re able to retain our service and grow service. And right now, if you’re adding service to a regional airport that is a great thing. We are in that position right now,” says Natalie Peterson, the Director of Communications and Marketing.
Justin Liles: Lake breeze takes over Thursday
The area of high pressure responsible for all of our wonderful weather this week will begin its transition east Thursday. This will create winds off the lake and make shoreline communities much cooler than farther inland. Mid to upper 60s are likely right by the lake and downtown Duluth. A...
Community input needed for priorities for Library support
The Duluth Library Foundation is asking for feedback from the community regarding the needs and priorities for Library support in the future. According to a release, the Foundation is embarking on a broad-based strategic planning process. The goal is to help guide the Foundation’s priorities over the coming years.
St. Louis County swears in new Assistant Attorneys
St. Louis County has new new Assistant Attorneys, Kirstyn Oye and Jacqueline Primeao. The two were sworn in Thursday morning. Each will be prosecuting misdemeanor, gross misdemeanor, and felony caseloads. “Certain cases are either assigned to the City Attorney’s offices, or County Attorney’s offices,” explained Primeao. “So we’ll prosecute those...
Duluth City Council to consider speed limit for ebikes and motorized scooters
Three Duluth city councilors are proposing a speed limit for ebikes and motorized scooters in certain areas. Councilors Terese Tomanek, Arik Forsman, and Mike Mayou are bringing forward an ordinance that would limit their speed to 10 mph on the Lakewalk from Canal Park to the Rose Garden and on the Baywalk behind the DECC.
Duluth police arrest man after domestic incident
A 41-year-old man is now under arrest after a domestic incident in Duluth. Police responded to the report of a domestic around 12pm on Tuesday, on the 400 block of N 53rd Avenue W. They learned the suspect and his significant other were barricaded within an apartment. The Duluth Police...
Two Harbors mayor recalled
Two Harbors voters have decided to recall Mayor Chris Swanson. The question on the Two Harbors ballot Tuesday read, “Shall Mayor Christopher Swanson be recalled?”. Swanson has been under pressure to resign for months. A Resign or Recall Committee collected more than 500 signatures to get the recall question on Tuesday’s ballot. It passed with 86 percent of the vote.
