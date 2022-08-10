Read full article on original website
Putnam City Schools Foundation's program aims to bring community resources into classroom
OKLAHOMA CITY — An initiative from the Putnam City Schools Foundation aims to bring community resources directly into classrooms. The program is called Communities and School Together, which is also known as CAST. KOCO 5 spoke with Alyx Picard, the executive director of the Putnam City Schools Foundation, and...
KOCO
OKCPS superintendent ready as district welcomes back more than 32,000 students
OKLAHOMA CITY — More than 32,000 Oklahoma City Public Schools students will walk back into class Thursday. Before students fill the hallways and classrooms, KOCO 5 spoke with Superintendent Sean McDaniel as he prepares for the district's new school year. Open the video player above to hear from McDaniel.
KOCO
Teacher shortage poses big challenge as Oklahoma students return to class
OKLAHOMA CITY — Thousands of students in some of the Oklahoma City metro's largest districts are back in class Thursday. One of the challenges is a massive teacher shortage. To help fill the void, the Oklahoma State Department of Education issued a record number of emergency teacher certifications last month – nearly 1,500.
KOCO
KOCO 5 catches up with OKCPS superintendent as first day of school ends
OKLAHOMA CITY — The first day of school for Oklahoma City Public Schools has come and gone. Tens of thousands of students returned to OKCPS campuses on Thursday. Students are back home after what Superintendent Sean McDaniel said was a fantastic first day. OKCPS’ 32,000 students said goodbye to...
KOCO
Oklahoma school districts put heavy emphasis on safety as students return to class
OKLAHOMA CITY — Students are officially heading back to class in the Oklahoma City metro. Most districts are heavily focused on student safety. KOCO 5 spoke with district leaders from across the Oklahoma City metro about what they're doing to keep students safe. Open the video player above to...
KOCO
Moore Public Schools offering help with free, reduced meals through child nutrition office
MOORE, Okla. — Safety and access to healthy meals are major focuses for Moore Public Schools as the district welcomes back students Thursday. Tens of thousands of children rely on school meals during the week, and some people may be eligible this year even if they weren't in the past thanks to some COVID-19 relief funds.
KOCO
Oklahoma parents rush to get children last minute immunizations before school starts
YUKON, Okla. — Some parents in Oklahoma rushed to get their children last-minute immunizations before school starts. One key part of getting ready for back to school is being up to date on immunizations. Students in Oklahoma are required to get a number of shots for school to prevent diseases like chickenpox.
KOCO
Edmond Public Schools prepared to take on any task as new year starts
EDMOND, Okla. — The first day of school comes with exciting moments and challenges, but Edmond Public Schools officials said they're prepared and ready to take on any task. "There is excitement in the air. The first day of school is just the best day ever," Superintendent Angela Grunewald said.
Oklahoma’s Frontier City & Their Checkered Safety History
OKC's Frontier City and Oklahomans have a love/hate relationship. It's the only theme park in the state, but a majority of residents opt instead to travel to larger cities when looking for roller coaster fun. Why? Because it's a been there/done that type of place... at least that's the general...
KOCO
Emotions are high for Oklahoma teachers as school year approaches rapidly
OKLAHOMA CITY — The emotions are high for Oklahoma teachers as the school year approaches rapidly. KOCO 5 is your back-to-school headquarters, covering every angle of this important time in a family’s life. We focused on the teachers, how they are feeling, and how they are preparing to welcome children back to class.
KOCO
OKC chamber hosts panel for leaders to discuss challenges, concerns about school year
OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma City Chamber put together a panel for leaders to discuss their biggest challenges and concerns heading into a new school year. The summer is over for tens of thousands of families in the metro. The school bell rang in some districts on Wednesday, and even more will start on Thursday.
KOCO
OKCPS superintendent welcomes students back for first day of school year
OKLAHOMA CITY — Thursday was the first day back to school for several districts across the Oklahoma City metro. Thousands of Oklahoma City Public Schools students went back to the classroom, and Superintendent Sean McDaniel was there to welcome them. His day started at 6 a.m. as school buses...
KOCO
Putnam City Schools welcoming students back for first day of classes
OKLAHOMA CITY — Students and families are gearing up for their first official day of the new Oklahoma school year. Putnam City Schools officials told KOCO 5 they’re excited to welcome their more than 18,000 students back to the classroom. But they said there are a few things people should know before you head back.
KOCO
OSU-OKC nursing students pass national licensing exam at 100% rate
OKLAHOMA CITY — The first class of Oklahoma State University-Oklahoma City's newest nursing program passed its licensing exam at a 100% rate. University officials said all nine graduates of OSU-OKC's inaugural LPN/paramedic to registered nurse class passed the national licensure test to become registered nurses on the first attempt.
KOCO
Study shows Oklahoma in lower ranks for child well-being, health
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma is in the lower ranks for child well-being and health, a study showed. The annual Annie E. Casey Foundation's Kids Count Data Book survey came out this week. "When it comes to economic well-being, one in five of our children are growing up in poverty....
KOCO
Sky 5 shows back-to-school traffic in the Oklahoma City metro
OKLAHOMA CITY — Students across the Oklahoma City metro return to class Thursday morning. Sky 5 flew over the area to show you the traffic conditions as children go back to school. Also, open the video player below for the latest back-to-school forecast.
KOCO
Getting kids back to school safely takes a village — from parents to crossing guards
MOORE, Okla. — Back-to-school day is an exciting time for many, but it has its challenges. It takes a team to get kids to their first day of school safely, happily and on time. “I love the first day of school, but it gets a little crazy every once...
KOCO
Historic Oklahoma City neighborhood upset about losing trees
OKLAHOMA CITY — A historic Oklahoma City neighborhood is upset about losing some of its trees. Those homeowners said crews took out the history that makes their part of town so special. Some of the threes in the neighborhood are about 100 years old and the neighborhood, in particular,...
Tulsa teen is first in the state to receive tumor removal while awake
A Tulsa teenager has undergone the first pediatric awake brain tumor removal in Oklahoma, a groundbreaking success for the 16-year-old's family, Oklahoma Children's Hospital, and the state.
kosu.org
Texas students help make up for enrollment losses at Oklahoma colleges
Brayden Sieau knows it might be an anecdotal observation. But still, he can’t help but notice something about his fellow drivers around his college campus. “I honestly think that I see more Texas license plates in Norman than Oklahoma license plates,” he said. “It’s kind of crazy.”
