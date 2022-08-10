ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Government
Oklahoma City, OK
Government
City
Oklahoma City, OK
State
Oklahoma State
Oklahoma City, OK
Society
Local
Oklahoma Society
KOCO

Edmond Public Schools prepared to take on any task as new year starts

EDMOND, Okla. — The first day of school comes with exciting moments and challenges, but Edmond Public Schools officials said they're prepared and ready to take on any task. "There is excitement in the air. The first day of school is just the best day ever," Superintendent Angela Grunewald said.
EDMOND, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oceans#John Marshall School#World
KOCO

Emotions are high for Oklahoma teachers as school year approaches rapidly

OKLAHOMA CITY — The emotions are high for Oklahoma teachers as the school year approaches rapidly. KOCO 5 is your back-to-school headquarters, covering every angle of this important time in a family’s life. We focused on the teachers, how they are feeling, and how they are preparing to welcome children back to class.
EL RENO, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Arts
KOCO

Putnam City Schools welcoming students back for first day of classes

OKLAHOMA CITY — Students and families are gearing up for their first official day of the new Oklahoma school year. Putnam City Schools officials told KOCO 5 they’re excited to welcome their more than 18,000 students back to the classroom. But they said there are a few things people should know before you head back.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

OSU-OKC nursing students pass national licensing exam at 100% rate

OKLAHOMA CITY — The first class of Oklahoma State University-Oklahoma City's newest nursing program passed its licensing exam at a 100% rate. University officials said all nine graduates of OSU-OKC's inaugural LPN/paramedic to registered nurse class passed the national licensure test to become registered nurses on the first attempt.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Historic Oklahoma City neighborhood upset about losing trees

OKLAHOMA CITY — A historic Oklahoma City neighborhood is upset about losing some of its trees. Those homeowners said crews took out the history that makes their part of town so special. Some of the threes in the neighborhood are about 100 years old and the neighborhood, in particular,...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
kosu.org

Texas students help make up for enrollment losses at Oklahoma colleges

Brayden Sieau knows it might be an anecdotal observation. But still, he can’t help but notice something about his fellow drivers around his college campus. “I honestly think that I see more Texas license plates in Norman than Oklahoma license plates,” he said. “It’s kind of crazy.”
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy