Patrón Tequila is coming to Harry’s this Saturday, August 13th from 12-3PM! 💚 Come ride the blender bike and watch your favorite…

Click here to read the full article. Most of what you know about the Singapore Sling is wrong. And also maybe right. It’s hard to say. Some cocktails have a history so contested, so laden with switchbacks and apocrypha, the general experience is like opening a compass to find the needle spinning freely in place. Let’s start with what we know: Everyone seems to agree it’s a gin drink, so we have that going for us. Almost everyone also agrees that it has citrus, so there’s that too, so long as you don’t mind that half say lemon and the other...

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 5 DAYS AGO