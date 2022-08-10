ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape May, NJ

Happy Sunday! Featuring our Pomegranate Crush ✨ Absolut citrus vodka, pomegranate liqueur, fresh lemon juice and topped with you…

By Cape May Attractions
capemayvibe.com
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article
capemayvibe.com

Photos from Cape May Whale Watcher's post

Naturalist Makayla set her sights on some large pods of friendly Bottlenose dolphins this past week. Also the young Osprey are on the move along with Great Blue Herons. Great Job 📸 Makayla. We are cruising daily with photo opportunities aplenty.
CAPE MAY, NJ
capemayvibe.com

Travel back in time and relive the positive vibes of Woodstock at Capestock: Three Days of Peace and Music on the Beach on Aug 1…

Travel back in time and relive the positive vibes of Woodstock at Capestock: Three Days of Peace and Music on the Beach on Aug 12, 13 & 14. Enjoy tribute bands saluting icons of the times including Santana, Sly and the Family Stone, Jimi Hendrix, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Pink Floyd and Janis Joplin. Music starts at 4pm Fri & 2pm Sat-Sun. You can purchase tickets for one night or all three days — $35 for Fri, $50 for Sat, $75 for Sun or $150 for a three-day pass. The concert will be on the beach behind Convention Hall at 714 Beach Ave, Cape May. For more info call 609-884-9565.
CAPE MAY, NJ
Cape May, NJ
Cape May, NJ
Cape May, NJ
capemayvibe.com

Exit Zero Jazz Festival swings into Cape May September 29-October 2. Cape May Convention Hall Night Concerts Thurs/Fri/Sat all a…

Exit Zero Jazz Festival swings into Cape May September 29-October 2. Cape May Convention Hall Night Concerts Thurs/Fri/Sat all at 8:30pm. Ferry Park 2 Stages + food trucks + artisan's village Fri/Sat/Sun. 11am-6:30pm. Tickets and info at www.exitzerojazzfestival.com.
CAPE MAY, NJ
capemayvibe.com

Timeline photos

They say it's the most important meal of the day and we're open for breakfast every day 7-11AM!
CAPE MAY, NJ
capemayvibe.com

Getting excited to see the Corsair at this year's AirFest? Come check out some of the Corsair items we sell in the Museum's Gift…

Getting excited to see the Corsair at this year's AirFest? Come check out some of the Corsair items we sell in the Museum's Gift Shop! Open daily from 10 am to 4pm.
CAPE MAY, NJ
Rock 104.1

Hit All 10 Stops on New Jersey’s Anthony Bourdain Food Trail

Summer might be heading towards the finish line (say it ain't so), but there's still plenty of time to hot the Anthony Bourdain Food Trail in New Jersey!. Bourdain was a celebrity chef, food traveler, and more who was born in New York City, but did spend a lot of time in New Jersey. Unfortunately, his life ended with his suicide in 2018.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
#Pomegranate Juice#Citrus#Vodka#Lemon Juice#Food Drink#Cape May Bed Breakfasts#The Ashley Rose Post
somerspoint.com

Roomful of Blues to Rock Somers Point Beach Aug. 12

On Friday, from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. get ready to be entertained by Roomful of Blues at William Morrow beach and Bay Avenue as part of the Somers Point summer concert series. The five-time Grammy nominated New England band promises to have attendees jumping, swinging and rocking.
SOMERS POINT, NJ
SoJO 104.9

Anyone Else Notice How Cold The Water Is Lately At NJ’s Beaches?

While I have to admit that I haven't been to the beach as much as I'd normally have liked to by this point during the season, I am a South Jersey native. I've been going to the beaches in Atlantic and Cape May Counties my entire life, so my opinion is a pretty solid one when it comes to something being off along the Jersey beaches.
BRIGANTINE, NJ
shorelocalnews.com

Cape May County’s Oldest Tree has Deep Roots

Living in the Garden State, we are fortunate to have some of the most spectacular scenery this country has to offer. Traveling up and down the Garden State Parkway the 173 miles from Cape May to the New York state line can be an adventure in itself. The colors of the leaves and short, gentle turns add to the appeal of the drive. It also has the distinct honor of being home to one of the nation's oldest holly trees.
CAPE MAY COUNTY, NJ
capemayvibe.com

LIVE MUSIC LINEUP! 🍷🍇🎵🎶 #willowcreekwinery #livemusic #willowcreekwinerynj #livemusic #wildecockwine #dolewhip #dolewhipfloat #…

#willowcreekwinery #livemusic #willowcreekwinerynj #livemusic #wildecockwine #dolewhip #dolewhipfloat #handcraftedwine #capemaynewjersey #capemaynj #visitnj #newjerseywinery #vineyard #wine #winelover #winetime #wildecockwine #vineyardlife #vineyard #patio #patiotime #relaxtime #winetime.
CAPE MAY, NJ
boozyburbs.com

Jersey Shore Restaurant Named Best for Date

OpenTable (along with dating app Bumble) unveiled their list of 100 Best Restaurants for a Date in America (Read Full List) according to verified diner reviews in all 50 states and Washington, DC. Reviews were collected between June 1, 2021 thru May 30, 2022 – with all restaurants required to...
CAPE MAY, NJ
Cat Country 107.3

Beloved Shop On Wildwood, NJ, Boardwalk Closing After 2022 Season

The shore towns here in South Jersey provide a certain amount of beloved nostalgia for family after family, generation after generation. People from all over grow up coming to one of South Jersey's shore towns and, in some cases, never stop. That leads to networking and relationships with restaurant owners, boardwalk employees, and stores they frequent every single trip. That's definitely true for people who've grown up taking a trip to the 5-mile island every summer.
WILDWOOD, NJ
NYS Music

Phish Strikes It Big In Atlantic City Once Again

After three successful shows here last year, Phish and its summer tour returned to Atlantic City over the weekend of August 5-7. Night one of the three-show run went off without a hitch, with a setlist full of classic tunes mixed with newer jam vehicles. With the stage set up right between the legendary Atlantic City Boardwalk and the ocean itself, each set, and even the encore, had some decidedly shore-like vibes.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ

