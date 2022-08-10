Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WDIO-TV
CSS football releases 2022 schedule
On Wednesday the College of St. Scholastica (CSS) football team released their 2022 schedule. Coming off a tough 2021 schedule, where they finished 0-8, the Saints will look to turn things around kicking off a fresh slate on September 3. They’re set to visit Sewanee: The University of the South in a repeat of last year’s canceled opener.
wearegreenbay.com
Dog swims to land after boat takes on water in northern Wisconsin area
(WFRV) – A boat on Lake Superior needed rescue Wednesday evening as it started to take on water, but that didn’t stop a dog from rescuing itself as it swam to a nearby beach. The United States Coast Guard Great Lakes tweeted about a recent rescue that took...
WDIO-TV
Weather Sketch: Mary Lulich
Each morning, Good Morning Northland likes to showcase the artistic talents of our young viewers, with the GMN Weather Sketch brought to you by Northern Foot & Ankle. Good Morning Northland would like you to send in your Weather Sketch. Draw a picture and send it to:. WDIO-TV WEATHER SKETCH.
WDIO-TV
‘Hockeyland’ coming to Midwest theaters this fall
DULUTH, MN – MARCUS DULUTH 11. FARGO, ND – FARGO (SEPT. 20) IOWA CITY, IA – FILMSCENE (SEPT. 23) Greenwich Entertainment, who acquired North American distributing rights to the feature, also shared plans to expand the film further across the United States and into Canada. Around The...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WDIO-TV
Justin Liles: Lake breeze takes over Thursday
The area of high pressure responsible for all of our wonderful weather this week will begin its transition east Thursday. This will create winds off the lake and make shoreline communities much cooler than farther inland. Mid to upper 60s are likely right by the lake and downtown Duluth. A...
Built By Duluth’s Congdon Family, A Historic Lake Superior Home Has Hit the Market
Owning a home within the city of Duluth that not only features 2 acres, but also 250 feet of Lake Superior shoreline is rare, but that's just what you'll find for sale on London Road in Duluth. What makes this home, which features both of those things and a lot...
Four restaurants in Wisconsin that have been on Guy Fieri's TV show "Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives"
Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from FoxSports1070 and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for some great places to eat in the state of Wisconsin, you've come to the right place.
Wisconsin Music Festival Features Major Artists and Unbelievably Low Ticket Prices
Ashley for the Arts has announced the headliners for this summer’s festival which is scheduled for August 11, 12, 13 at Memorial Park in Arcadia, Wisconsin. In addition to the amazing music, the family-friendly festival also includes a 5K run/walk, an arts and craft fair, a ton of food vendors, a lumberjack show, inflatables, a petting zoo, hot air balloons, and fireworks.
RELATED PEOPLE
WDIO-TV
Missing swimmer’s body recovered near Madeline Island
La Pointe Police say they have found the body of a swimmer who went missing near Big Bay State Park on Madeline Island. Authorities say he was 41-year-old Curtis Wilmer of Eau Claire. Wilmer was a member of the Bad River Band of Lake Superior Chippewa. Just before 2:40 p.m....
WDIO-TV
Airfares, Upgrading, and Building into the future at Duluth Airport
At Duluth International Airport, there is one thing that the staff and the airport as a whole want to make a priority. “We’re taking a focus on people understanding the importance of flying locally. That means that we’re able to retain our service and grow service. And right now, if you’re adding service to a regional airport that is a great thing. We are in that position right now,” says Natalie Peterson, the Director of Communications and Marketing.
empowerwisconsin.org
Spotlight: A death sentence
MADISON — Laurie Seale has spent the last three decades raising white-tailed deer on her Maple Hill Farms in Taylor County. She lost it all in the span of a few days by order of the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP). But emails obtained by...
WDIO-TV
Duluth’s Old Central High School sells for $8M
Duluth’s old Central High School on top of the hill has been sold, with an $8 million price tag. During a special school board meeting Monday, the School Board entered into a purchase agreement with Chester Creek View, LLC for the property. The purchase agreement includes $250,000 in earnest...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WEAU-TV 13
Sheriff candidates tabbed in primary for vacancies in western Wisconsin
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Tuesday’s primary narrowed the field in several western Wisconsin races for county sheriff. There were contended primaries in six different western Wisconsin counties: Buffalo, Chippewa, Eau Claire, Juneau, La Crosse and Vernon. In most cases, candidates were seeking to replace a longtime sheriff of...
WEAU-TV 13
Intoxicated woman arrested for various offenses in Lake Hallie
LAKE HALLIE, Wis. (WEAU) -A woman is arrested after being accused of various offenses while intoxicated in Lake Hallie Wednesday. According to a media release from Lake Hallie Police Department, on Aug.10 around 12:18 a.m., Lake Hallie Police Officers responded to Slim’s Tavern located at 1979 County Highway OO in Lake Hallie for a heavily intoxicated woman.
seehafernews.com
Livestock Killed In Chippewa County Barn Fire
Local officials say about 30 goats were killed in an overnight barn fire in Chippewa County. The owners of the barn in the Town of Cleveland reported the fire at about 1:30 a.m. Monday. When fire crews arrived they say the barn structure was fully engulfed in flames. The fire...
WDIO-TV
Duluth City Council to consider speed limit for ebikes and motorized scooters
Three Duluth city councilors are proposing a speed limit for ebikes and motorized scooters in certain areas. Councilors Terese Tomanek, Arik Forsman, and Mike Mayou are bringing forward an ordinance that would limit their speed to 10 mph on the Lakewalk from Canal Park to the Rose Garden and on the Baywalk behind the DECC.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WEAU-TV 13
Black River Falls man accused of criminal damage to church facing charges
BLACK RIVER FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) -A Black River Falls, Wis. man accused of criminal damage to a church is facing charges. Court records show 32-year-old Samuel Bush is facing a charge of criminal damage to religious property and a charge of felony bail jumping. According to a criminal complaint, on...
WEAU-TV 13
Animal control rescues 23 animals from Colby area home
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Twenty-two dogs and one cat were seized from a home in near Colby in the town of Hull on Monday after concerns of neglect. Investigators said many of the dogs have behavioral concerns. Upon rescue, the animals were evaluated by a veterinarian before being transferred to a shelter facility. The Animal Control Enforcement Team will continue to work with the property owner to capture three dogs and three cats that were unable to be captured Monday and remain on the property.
WEAU-TV 13
Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office responds to multiple-vehicle crash
TOWNSHIP OF MILTON, Wis. (WEAU) [UPDATE 10:04 p.m.] - The Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office said the crash is cleared as of 10:04 p.m. No other details were immediately available. TOWNSHIP OF MILTON, Wis. (WEAU) [UPDATE 8:36 p.m.] - The Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office says one lane of traffic is...
WDIO-TV
MNA nurses to hold strike vote on Monday
The Minnesota Nurses Association says union members will hold a strike vote next week as they continue to negotiate contracts with hospitals across the state. According to the union, the vote will be held Monday, August 15. If the vote passes, it would allow nurse negotiation leaders to call a...
Comments / 0