Good Morning Harpoons Nation! Got a cool weekend entertainment lineup beginning this evening at 6pm with Sons of Thunder. Our …

Read full article on original website
Related
disneydining.com
Only One Month Left To Enjoy Iconic Disney Attraction Before it Closes Indefinitely!
When it comes to Disney attractions and experiences, some just rank higher than all the others and have cult followings. For many, they can’t get enough of rides like Pirates of the Caribbean, Haunted Mansion, and Big Thunder Mountain Railroad. The rides aren’t the newest, but they are the most popular, and things like “the smell of pirate’s water” take on special meaning. At Disneyland Resort, one of the most recognizable and legendary attractions is the Matterhorn Bobsleds, located in the Fantasyland area of Disneyland Park.
Manager closes restaurant early due to ‘arrogant’ and ‘cocky’ tourists: ‘Not here to be abused’
A restaurant manager has earned praise online after closing the restaurant where she works early to protect her staff from “arrogant” and “cocky” tourists. Larah Moore, 27, the general manager of East Park Tavern in Charlevoix, Michigan, shared her decision in a statement posted to Facebook over the weekend. She explained that the issue stemmed from the influx of tourists, known as “fudgies,” in the area for the annual week-long Venetian Festival -- which sees nearly 100,000 people visiting the town each year for food, music and parades,
My party of 4 spent $3,275 at a 3-star Michelin restaurant, and the 10-course meal felt like a fun tourist attraction
I dined at Alinea, a 3-star Michelin restaurant in Chicago and was impressed. It was a fascinating, once-in-a-lifetime experience with wild and funny twists. The 10-course meal with wine pairings costs about $820 per person.
Disappointing photos show what it's actually like to go on a cruise
I recently took a seven-day voyage on the largest cruise ship in the world, my first cruise ever. I found the reality of cruising didn't match my expectations from social media and promotional ads. I spent much of my time battling crowds, waiting in lines, and sitting on hot tour...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Horror footage shows sharks up to 10 feet long circling Florida shoreline after one sinks its teeth into swimmer’s foot
HORROR footage shows the moment sharks up to 10 feet long circle the Florida shoreline following a spate of attacks in the state. The drone clip was taken by Paul Dabill off the coast of Jupiter Island on July 19. It is believed the footage shows lemon sharks, which can...
The Largest Bull Shark Known to Science Was Caught in a River in South Africa
According to Wikipedia, the bull shark (Carcharhinus leucas) "also known as "the "Zambezi shark" (informally "zambi") in Africa, and "Lake Nicaragua shark" in Nicaragua, is a requiem shark commonly found worldwide in warm, shallow waters along coasts and in rivers. It is known for its aggressive nature, and presence in warm, shallow brackish and freshwater systems including estuaries and rivers."
disneydining.com
Forgetting Disney’s Newest Requirement Could Ruin Your Vacation but There’s Hope!
You’ve saved for months. You’ve planned and dreamed and now it’s finally here! YOU’RE GOING TO DISNEY WORLD! This is a moment many look forward to for years. Planning a Walt Disney World vacation isn’t exactly simple though, and it’s gotten even more complicated post-Pandemic. There are so many things to remember that it’s easy for things to get forgotten. However, forgetting Disney’s newest requirement could ruin your entire vacation!
disneydining.com
Disney ignores Guest & refuses to respond after tragedy left her family unable to visit Disney World. Until a major news organization got involved.
A woman in New Hampshire was forced to cancel her disabled daughter’s dream trip to Disney World after the pandemic left the family unable to travel, but her attempts to reach out to Disney about her options when canceling were ignored–until a major news organization stepped in to help.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The one food you need to eat at Dolly Parton's Dollywood theme park is this $10 cinnamon bread
Dolly Parton's Dollywood theme park sells fresh-baked cinnamon bread for $10. It's available at the Grist Mill in Craftman's Valley and the Spotlight Bakery on Showstreet. If you eat one thing at Dollywood, make it this cinnamon bread.
disneydining.com
Disappointing news as Disney World’s official website confirms the absence of multiple Guest-favorite experiences
Disney World’s official website has confirmed the removal of several experiences that many Guests name as some of their most favorite experiences at the Walt Disney World Resort. It’s not that we’re surprised, really. We understand part of it: Disney World is not a benevolent charity organization;...
This Tiny Home Village In Florida Is So Charming & You Can Stay On The Pristine Island For Cheap
Southwest Florida is an excellent destination to find your own little slice of paradise. A road trip to this side of the Sunshine State will give you a taste of tropical exuberance. Matlacha Tiny Village is the perfect cheap summer destination that features some of the most picturesque tiny home...
My party of 6 stayed in a $1,000-a-night 'tree house' villa in Disney World, and it's perfect for big groups
After visiting the Orlando theme parks for over 25 years, my family spent three nights in the Treehouse Villas at Saratoga Springs for the first time.
Angler reels in massive 28-stone halibut and it's thought to be very old
An angler had an ‘emotional’ moment after reeling in what's thought to be the largest halibut ever caught by a Brit. Paul Stevens, 45, caught a 7.5ft-long fish weighing approximately 400lbs (29 stone) – that’s the same as an American black bear – from the seabed while exploring off the coast of northern Norway.
Disney Makes Change to New FastPass System That Visitors Will Love
Longtime parkgoers may remember that until late 2021, Disney (DIS) - Get The Walt Disney Company Report used a system at its parks called FastPass. FastPass launched in 1999 and was designed to simplify the process of waiting in long lines to go on rides. It started out as a...
WDW News Today
New Halloween Horror Nights 31 Ornament Arrives at Universal’s Islands of Adventure
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. This year marks the 31st Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Orlando Resort, and in honor, more “every day is Halloween” merchandise has arrived. We found a new “every day is Halloween” 31 ornament in the All Hallows Eve Boutique at Islands of Adventure.
This Week In Wild Disney Parks Guest Hijinks: See A Guest Climb Into A Fountain And Pretend To Be Part Of The Scenery
Theme parks are supposed to be fun places where you can just relax and do what you like. But let’s be honest, some people take this a bit too literally. From people who jump off of Epcot rides to steal vegetables to people who jump off of Universal Studios rides to retrieve their sunglasses, people seem to get the impression that because they paid to be in a theme park they can just do what they like. On the plus side, it often makes for fun video to watch.
WDW News Today
Complaints Mount on Official Disneyland Social Media from Fans as Silence Continues on Magic Key Renewals
As we approach one year since Disneyland introduced the Magic Key system designed to replace the former Annual Passes at the Disneyland Resort, Disney continues to remain tight-lipped about plans for renewal on these tickets, whether how and when to do it or whether they will come at all! And fans are growing tired, taking to official Disneyland social media to voice their anger and frustration at Disney for keeping them in the dark.
WDW News Today
Disney Blames Lower Disneyland Ticket Revenue on ‘Unfavorable Attendance Mix’, ‘Fantasmic!’ Return Date May Be Announced at D23, Guest Climbs into Fountain at Tokyo DisneySea, and More: Daily Recap (8/10/22)
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Wednesday, August 10, 2022.
WDW News Today
Walls Down Outside Rumored La Llorona House for Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Hollywood
Halloween Horror Nights is less than a month away, and Universal Studios Hollywood is revealing more and more of their haunted houses, including the rumored La Llorona house. There haven’t been many changes to the two tents in the Curious George lot since our last update, but we could see some lights staged at the back of this tent.
21 Hilarious Posts That Pretty Much Sum Up What It's Like Watching "Virgin River" Season After Season
" Virgin River is a Hallmark movie on steroids."
Comments / 0