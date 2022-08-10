ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

fox2detroit.com

Jacob Hills death: Westland man charged after Detroit murder

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A suspect is in custody in connection with the death of Jacob Hills, Detroit police said. Avion Sanders, 23, of Westland, is charged with first-degree murder, felony murder, larceny (from $200-$1000), felon in possession, and three counts of felony firearm. More details are expected to be...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit, MI
Detroit, MI
Detroit, MI
fox2detroit.com

GM Lake Orion plant fight leaves Pontiac grandfather dead

ORION TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Pontiac man died after a fight early Thursday at the General Motors Lake Orion plant. Gregory Lanier Robertson, 49, and the 48-year-old suspect worked for a contracted cleaning company. Robertson had worked for the company for about seven months. Authorities said they were...
PONTIAC, MI
Detroit News

Teen accused of wounding woman, 56, in east side Detroit shooting

Detroit — A 14-year-old boy is in custody for allegedly shooting and wounding a female relative during an argument, police said. The shooting happened at about 3:30 a.m. in the 8800 block of Knodell, Detroit Police Cpl. Dan Donakowski said. The location is between Van Dyke and McClellan and between Harper and Lynch.
DETROIT, MI
PIX11

Manhattan MTA bus stabbing: Victim cut on arm, hand in Harlem

HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man was stabbed during an argument aboard an MTA bus early Thursday in Harlem, police said. The victim, 38, was riding the bus near West 135th Street and Lenox Avenue around 2 a.m. when he became involved in a dispute with another man, according to authorities, who could not immediately […]
MANHATTAN, NY
ClickOnDetroit.com

Child shoots grandmother over argument inside SUV, Detroit police say

DETROIT – A child shot his grandmother overnight when they got into an argument inside an SUV in Detroit, police said. The shooting happened around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday (Aug. 10) in the 8800 block of Knodell Street on the city’s east side, according to authorities. Officials said a...
DETROIT, MI
tornadopix.com

Woman killed on the subway in Times Square

Police said Michelle Guo, 40, of Manhattan, pushed in front of an R train when it approached the platform of 42nd Street in Manhattan on Saturday morning. In a terrifying moment, police said, a man walked toward a 40-year-old woman waiting on the subway in Times Square on Saturday morning and pushed her onto the rails as a train boarded the station, killing her.
MANHATTAN, NY
NBC New York

14-Year-Old Boy Shot Dead in NYC Building Lobby

A 14-year-old boy was shot dead in a Bronx building lobby overnight, officials say, marking the latest in a series of escalating violent gun crimes claiming the lives of young people across New York City. Police responding to a call about a male shot on East 194th Street and Briggs...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily News

Boy, 14, fatally shot in lobby of Bronx building, possibly as he and pals were playing with gun

A 14-year-old boy was fatally shot in the lobby of a Bronx building early Thursday, possibly as he and some friends were playing around with a gun, police said. Jacob Borbin was shot in the chest inside the apartment building on E. 194th St. near Briggs Ave. in Fordham Heights about 1:05 a.m., cops said. Medics rushed the boy to St. Barnabas Hospital but he could not be saved. Borbin lived in ...
BRONX, NY
Public Safety
Cars
voiceofdetroit.net

MICH. LIFER RICKY RIMMER CITES RACIST, VIOLENT HISTORY OF DPD COPS HAIDYS, HARRIS IN MOTION FOR NEW TRIAL

_____________________________________________________________. Ricky Rimmer’s motion for new trial/relief from judgment was filed Jan. 10, 2022 and is on the docket of 3rd CC Judge Christopher Blount. DPD Sgts. Leo Haidys and James Harris were chief architects of Rimmer’s conviction for 1975 murder of car dealer Joseph Kratz on Detroit’s east...
DETROIT, MI
Gothamist

Early Addition: Trying to steal 20 pints of Haagen-Dazs in the middle of splooting season is a choice

Because an alleged serial thief is playing on hard mode trying to rob and flip ice cream in August, here are your early links: illegal rooftop pool, Open Streets woes, cop who brandished gun at protesters won't face real punishment, Page Six loves our clubbing mayor, A$AP Rocky sued by the guy he allegedly shot, fat rat in Gowanus, and more. [ more › ]
NEW YORK CITY, NY

