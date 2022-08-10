Read full article on original website
The Largest Polar Bear Habitat in North America is Located Right Here in MichiganTravel MavenRoyal Oak, MI
3 Great Burger Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Detroit Lions make debut on HBO's Hard KnocksMatthew DonnellonDetroit, MI
Popular restaurant chain opening new location in Michigan this monthKristen WaltersUtica, MI
The Weeknd brings spectacle of blinding lights to Detroit with After Hours Til Dawn tourAndrew RothDetroit, MI
Detroit man faces insurmountable towing balance, with little choice but to pay up
Andre Foster knew he might be without his car for quite some time when he dropped it off with his mechanic. The repairs were unaffordable, and the part he needed was on backorder. But the shop said he could leave the car, a 2010 Ford Taurus at their lot on Livernois Avenue until the part arrived and while he saved up.
Morning 4: Murder investigation closes GM plant in Lake Orion, more stories
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. General Motors Orion Assembly plant closed for murder investigation. The General Motors Orion Assembly plant was closed Thursday for a homicide investigation. There was an...
1 dead at Lake Orion plant • Child dragged in Redford hit-and-run • Public transit millage in Oakland County
THURSDAY NEWS HIT - A General Motors manufacturing plant in Lake Orion was shutdown and employees ordered to go home Thursday morning after a fight between employees inside led to a fatality. Employees arriving at the assembly plant for the 6 a.m. shift were being turned away without explanation. The...
Jacob Hills death: Westland man charged after Detroit murder
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A suspect is in custody in connection with the death of Jacob Hills, Detroit police said. Avion Sanders, 23, of Westland, is charged with first-degree murder, felony murder, larceny (from $200-$1000), felon in possession, and three counts of felony firearm. More details are expected to be...
GM Lake Orion plant fight leaves Pontiac grandfather dead
ORION TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Pontiac man died after a fight early Thursday at the General Motors Lake Orion plant. Gregory Lanier Robertson, 49, and the 48-year-old suspect worked for a contracted cleaning company. Robertson had worked for the company for about seven months. Authorities said they were...
Teen accused of wounding woman, 56, in east side Detroit shooting
Detroit — A 14-year-old boy is in custody for allegedly shooting and wounding a female relative during an argument, police said. The shooting happened at about 3:30 a.m. in the 8800 block of Knodell, Detroit Police Cpl. Dan Donakowski said. The location is between Van Dyke and McClellan and between Harper and Lynch.
Manhattan MTA bus stabbing: Victim cut on arm, hand in Harlem
HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man was stabbed during an argument aboard an MTA bus early Thursday in Harlem, police said. The victim, 38, was riding the bus near West 135th Street and Lenox Avenue around 2 a.m. when he became involved in a dispute with another man, according to authorities, who could not immediately […]
Child shoots grandmother over argument inside SUV, Detroit police say
DETROIT – A child shot his grandmother overnight when they got into an argument inside an SUV in Detroit, police said. The shooting happened around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday (Aug. 10) in the 8800 block of Knodell Street on the city’s east side, according to authorities. Officials said a...
NYC Lawyers Blame Pedestrian Parents in Crash That Killed 3-Month-Old
Lawyers for the City of New York submitted a brief this week that blamed the death of a 3-month-old baby killed by a reckless driver last year in Clinton Hill, Brooklyn on her grieving parents. Because really, they should have known how dangerous it is to exist on a New York sidewalk.
Woman killed on the subway in Times Square
Police said Michelle Guo, 40, of Manhattan, pushed in front of an R train when it approached the platform of 42nd Street in Manhattan on Saturday morning. In a terrifying moment, police said, a man walked toward a 40-year-old woman waiting on the subway in Times Square on Saturday morning and pushed her onto the rails as a train boarded the station, killing her.
14-Year-Old Boy Shot Dead in NYC Building Lobby
A 14-year-old boy was shot dead in a Bronx building lobby overnight, officials say, marking the latest in a series of escalating violent gun crimes claiming the lives of young people across New York City. Police responding to a call about a male shot on East 194th Street and Briggs...
Boy, 14, fatally shot in lobby of Bronx building, possibly as he and pals were playing with gun
A 14-year-old boy was fatally shot in the lobby of a Bronx building early Thursday, possibly as he and some friends were playing around with a gun, police said. Jacob Borbin was shot in the chest inside the apartment building on E. 194th St. near Briggs Ave. in Fordham Heights about 1:05 a.m., cops said. Medics rushed the boy to St. Barnabas Hospital but he could not be saved. Borbin lived in ...
Someone Thought It Was OK to Put a 60-Ton Pool on a Brooklyn Roof. NYC Says ‘NOPE'
The heat can make anyone a little crazy, especially the heat New York City had been dealing with for a number of days. But maybe don't take drastic — even dangerous — measures just to stay cool. The New York City Department of Buildings tweeted a photo of...
MICH. LIFER RICKY RIMMER CITES RACIST, VIOLENT HISTORY OF DPD COPS HAIDYS, HARRIS IN MOTION FOR NEW TRIAL
_____________________________________________________________. Ricky Rimmer’s motion for new trial/relief from judgment was filed Jan. 10, 2022 and is on the docket of 3rd CC Judge Christopher Blount. DPD Sgts. Leo Haidys and James Harris were chief architects of Rimmer’s conviction for 1975 murder of car dealer Joseph Kratz on Detroit’s east...
'I hate Mexicans' - Woman accused of racist subway attack
NEW YORK - The NYPD is looking for a woman accused of a racist attack on a Brooklyn subway train. They say it happened about 8:45 a.m. on Monday morning. A woman got on a northbound "Q" train at the Newkirk Ave. subway station in Park Slope. She sat down...
Early Addition: Trying to steal 20 pints of Haagen-Dazs in the middle of splooting season is a choice
Because an alleged serial thief is playing on hard mode trying to rob and flip ice cream in August, here are your early links: illegal rooftop pool, Open Streets woes, cop who brandished gun at protesters won't face real punishment, Page Six loves our clubbing mayor, A$AP Rocky sued by the guy he allegedly shot, fat rat in Gowanus, and more. [ more › ]
Teen shoots grandmother over familial dispute, Detroit police say
A bizarre scene unfolded in Detroit Wednesday morning when police responded to reports of shots being fired on Knodell Street around 3:45 a.m. A 14-year-old allegedly shot his grandmother, Chief James White said.
$22,500 reward for tip that solves murder of Wixom man, found shot in his truck in Detroit
Jeff Najor of Wixom was killed at around 7 p.m. on Monday, July 18, 2022 on the city’s northwest side. Now there’s a hefty cash reward on the table to the person who can help police find his killer.
Wrongfully convicted Davontae Sanford hosts Detroit gas giveaway after winning $7.5M
If Detroit City Council has yet to give Davontae Sanford one of its "Wrongfully Convicted Hero" awards, it should probably get on it. The 29-year-old man freed in 2016 for a bad quadruple murder conviction on Thursday returned some of his recent $7.5 million city settlement to select Detroiters in the form of free gas.
Carjacker puts gun to man's face, punches him in Brooklyn: NYPD
A man in Brooklyn last month carjacked a 51-year-old man and punched him in the head before escaping with the victim’s car and other belongings, police said Wednesday as they released video of the suspect.
