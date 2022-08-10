Read full article on original website
Related
wfxl.com
Dougherty Co. counters Albany SPLOST offer hoping to lead to resolution
Dougherty County held a Special Called Meeting on Tuesday afternoon following the offer from the City of Albany regarding the split of SPLOST funds. The city's offer was a 64/36 split, with 64% going to the city and 36% to the county. In addition to that split was an added...
wfxl.com
Progress finally underway for Albany and Dougherty Co. SPLOST negotiations
The ongoing debate between Dougherty County and the City of Albany's SPLOST negotiations have yet to reach a conclusion. Both entities met on Monday as they came up with SPLOST offers that leaders on both sides believe to be progress made. At Monday's Dougherty County Commission Meeting, there was discussion...
WALB 10
Lee Co. Medical Center receives state approval to move forward
LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - Officials with the Lee County Medical Center say they feel good that the hospital project is continuing to move forward after a recent update. The Georgia Department of Community Health has determined that the Lee County Medical Center does not need to be reviewed and still has the approval to move forward.
wfxl.com
Estimated 15,570 gallons of sewage discharged after overflow at Lift Station 4
On yesterday evening, from 5:32 p.m. through 8:37 p.m., the City of Albany experienced a sanitary sewer overflow. According to the city, the overflow was upstream of Lift Station 4 into the stormwater detention pond at Elm Street and Gordon Avenue due to power loss at the station. An estimated...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wfxl.com
Albany Housing Authority invites community to 'Jeanette Henderson Scholarship Gala'
The Albany Housing Authority is inviting the community to the 'Jeanette Henderson Scholarship Gala.'. The gala will be held August 26th at 6:30pm at the Hilton Garden Inn. The funds raised at the gala will go towards student scholarships for residents living in public housing. CEO, William Myles says he...
Water line break causes Dooly County schools to close temporarily
DOOLY COUNTY, Ga. — Dooly County High School and Dooly K-8 Academy will be closed on Friday, because of a water main break that happened on Wednesday in the city of Pinehurst. Because of the break, the water could not be tested until Thursday, to confirm whether it's safe...
WALB 10
Albany church damaged in Wednesday storms, church may be demolished
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An historic church in downtown Albany was damaged following Wednesday’s stormy weather. Bethel AME Church, 217 South Washington Street, saw damage following Wednesday’s weather. The historic church has served greater and downtown Albany since 1867. Church officials are now saying what remains of the...
wfxl.com
Historic Albany church suffers damage after strong storm
A historic church in Albany is suffering from major damage after Wednesday's (August 10) storm. Fox 31 spoke with city officials who say a call came in at 8:13 pm reporting damage. The Albany Fire Department responded and were on scene by 8:20 pm. There was no damage done by...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Dougherty County Police present National Night Out
ALBANY — The Dougherty County Police Department will host its annual National Night Out event on Thursday from 4-7 p.m. at Radium Springs Middle School, located at 2600 Radium Springs Road in Albany. The annual event is focused on providing school supplies and other items for community children in...
wfxl.com
Two Dooly County Schools to remain closed Friday after water main break
DOOLY COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A water main break in Dooly County will force the closure of a school for a second day Friday. In a post to Facebook, district officials confirmed the water main in Pinehurst will not be repaired until sometime Friday. Because of this, the Dooly K-8 Academy and Dooly County High School will be closed Friday for students, faculty, and staff.
wfxl.com
Gun violence in Albany becomes a conversation among leaders and community
Following the one year anniversary of 9-year-old Nigel brown's tragic death, the issue of gun violence within the Albany community has become a topic of discussion. With a number of opinions being shared, some say the lack of collaboration between city government and the community will continue leading Albany down a dark path.
wfxl.com
Three Southwest Georgia health care facilities awarded grant money from the USDA
Today the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Rural Development announced that the USDA is awarding $74 million in grants to improve health care facilities in rural towns across the Nation. These grants will help 143 rural health care organizations expand critical services for 3 million people in 37 states, Guam and Puerto Rico.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wfxl.com
Sowega Council on Aging receives $150,000 from UnitedHealthcare to expand access to care
UnitedHealthcare, a UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH) company, is awarding $1 million in Empowering Health grants to six community-based organizations in Georgia to expand access to care and address the social determinants of health for uninsured individuals and underserved communities. One Albany organization received over $100,000. In total, UnitedHealthcare is donating...
wfxl.com
4 Albany school zones getting RedSpeed cameras for 22-23 school year
New for the 2022-2023 school year is an additional four more RedSpeed cameras being used to monitor speeding around Albany. A 30-day warning period will begin on August 15 for the following schools: Monroe High School, Morningside Elementary, Dougherty County High School and Northside Elementary. The Albany Police Department says...
wfxl.com
Albany police seek identity of duo wanted for Tate Liquors burglary
Two people are wanted following a burglary at a liquor store in Albany. Albany police need help from the community to identify two suspects seen in photos below. Both are wanted in connection to a burglary at Tate Liquors, located at 2424 Sylvester Highway. Police say the male was wearing...
wfxl.com
DCSS explains changes coming for the new school year
The Dougherty County School System begins their new school year on Monday, August 15th. Superintendent Kenneth Dyer explained how he's excited about the upcoming year and the changes that are in place. "All of our students grades Pre-K through 8th will be assigned Apple Ipads and our high school students...
wfxl.com
APD: Man steals four-wheeler during test-drive
The Albany Police Department would like the community's help locating Anthony Taylor III. Police say Taylor III is wanted in connection to a Theft by Taking where he met with a subject to buy his four-wheeler. Taylor III asked to test drive the four-wheeler, drove off, and did not return...
WCTV
Thomas County teacher celebrates last first day of school
THOMAS COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) - For many students, Monday was simply the first day of the new 2022-23 school year. For Jen Mobley, it was her last first day of a 30-year teaching career. Mobley says it’s always exciting to meet new faces in her 3rd-grade Cross Creek classroom.
wfxl.com
One arrested for damaging abandoned building
The Albany Police Department recently arrested an individual for damaging a building. On August 6, officers responded to the 300 Block of W Roosevelt Blvd in reference to a suspicious person. According to a media release from APD, the reporting party saw a black male throwing rocks at an abandoned...
Comments / 0