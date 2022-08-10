ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dougherty County, GA

wfxl.com

Progress finally underway for Albany and Dougherty Co. SPLOST negotiations

The ongoing debate between Dougherty County and the City of Albany's SPLOST negotiations have yet to reach a conclusion. Both entities met on Monday as they came up with SPLOST offers that leaders on both sides believe to be progress made. At Monday's Dougherty County Commission Meeting, there was discussion...
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

Lee Co. Medical Center receives state approval to move forward

LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - Officials with the Lee County Medical Center say they feel good that the hospital project is continuing to move forward after a recent update. The Georgia Department of Community Health has determined that the Lee County Medical Center does not need to be reviewed and still has the approval to move forward.
LEE COUNTY, GA
WALB 10

Albany church damaged in Wednesday storms, church may be demolished

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - An historic church in downtown Albany was damaged following Wednesday’s stormy weather. Bethel AME Church, 217 South Washington Street, saw damage following Wednesday’s weather. The historic church has served greater and downtown Albany since 1867. Church officials are now saying what remains of the...
ALBANY, GA
wfxl.com

Historic Albany church suffers damage after strong storm

A historic church in Albany is suffering from major damage after Wednesday's (August 10) storm. Fox 31 spoke with city officials who say a call came in at 8:13 pm reporting damage. The Albany Fire Department responded and were on scene by 8:20 pm. There was no damage done by...
ALBANY, GA
The Albany Herald

Dougherty County Police present National Night Out

ALBANY — The Dougherty County Police Department will host its annual National Night Out event on Thursday from 4-7 p.m. at Radium Springs Middle School, located at 2600 Radium Springs Road in Albany. The annual event is focused on providing school supplies and other items for community children in...
ALBANY, GA
wfxl.com

Two Dooly County Schools to remain closed Friday after water main break

DOOLY COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A water main break in Dooly County will force the closure of a school for a second day Friday. In a post to Facebook, district officials confirmed the water main in Pinehurst will not be repaired until sometime Friday. Because of this, the Dooly K-8 Academy and Dooly County High School will be closed Friday for students, faculty, and staff.
DOOLY COUNTY, GA
wfxl.com

Gun violence in Albany becomes a conversation among leaders and community

Following the one year anniversary of 9-year-old Nigel brown's tragic death, the issue of gun violence within the Albany community has become a topic of discussion. With a number of opinions being shared, some say the lack of collaboration between city government and the community will continue leading Albany down a dark path.
ALBANY, GA
wfxl.com

Sowega Council on Aging receives $150,000 from UnitedHealthcare to expand access to care

UnitedHealthcare, a UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH) company, is awarding $1 million in Empowering Health grants to six community-based organizations in Georgia to expand access to care and address the social determinants of health for uninsured individuals and underserved communities. One Albany organization received over $100,000. In total, UnitedHealthcare is donating...
ALBANY, GA
wfxl.com

4 Albany school zones getting RedSpeed cameras for 22-23 school year

New for the 2022-2023 school year is an additional four more RedSpeed cameras being used to monitor speeding around Albany. A 30-day warning period will begin on August 15 for the following schools: Monroe High School, Morningside Elementary, Dougherty County High School and Northside Elementary. The Albany Police Department says...
ALBANY, GA
wfxl.com

Albany police seek identity of duo wanted for Tate Liquors burglary

Two people are wanted following a burglary at a liquor store in Albany. Albany police need help from the community to identify two suspects seen in photos below. Both are wanted in connection to a burglary at Tate Liquors, located at 2424 Sylvester Highway. Police say the male was wearing...
ALBANY, GA
wfxl.com

DCSS explains changes coming for the new school year

The Dougherty County School System begins their new school year on Monday, August 15th. Superintendent Kenneth Dyer explained how he's excited about the upcoming year and the changes that are in place. "All of our students grades Pre-K through 8th will be assigned Apple Ipads and our high school students...
DOUGHERTY COUNTY, GA
wfxl.com

APD: Man steals four-wheeler during test-drive

The Albany Police Department would like the community's help locating Anthony Taylor III. Police say Taylor III is wanted in connection to a Theft by Taking where he met with a subject to buy his four-wheeler. Taylor III asked to test drive the four-wheeler, drove off, and did not return...
ALBANY, GA
WCTV

Thomas County teacher celebrates last first day of school

THOMAS COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) - For many students, Monday was simply the first day of the new 2022-23 school year. For Jen Mobley, it was her last first day of a 30-year teaching career. Mobley says it’s always exciting to meet new faces in her 3rd-grade Cross Creek classroom.
THOMAS COUNTY, GA
wfxl.com

One arrested for damaging abandoned building

The Albany Police Department recently arrested an individual for damaging a building. On August 6, officers responded to the 300 Block of W Roosevelt Blvd in reference to a suspicious person. According to a media release from APD, the reporting party saw a black male throwing rocks at an abandoned...
ALBANY, GA

