LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new nonprofit Oldham County held its first fundraiser that will go to supporting veterans, by asking one simple question: How can I help?. The Be Like Griff Foundation was founded in honor of Daniel "Danny" Griffith "Griff," who was killed in an accident on Interstate 71 in December. The foundation plans to help veterans in Oldham County with everything from home renovations to counseling services.

OLDHAM COUNTY, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO