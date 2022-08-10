ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, IL

Rockford Park District leaders discuss ways to reduce crime in parks

By Amri Wilder
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FejZm_0hBFMv6d00

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Park District leaders talk safety and security Tuesday night. It comes after four people were shot in Sinnissippi Park on July 23 rd , leaving two men dead.

Officials with the park district laid out of all of the safety strategies that they want to implement to board members.

Executive director of the park district, Jay Sandine, says, “What we want to see is our parks being used the way that they were intended to be used.”

After-hour park gatherings has become an increased problem. Park district Police Chief Theo Glover says the gatherings usually happen in the early morning hours after local bars close.

“We wanted the board approval to go forward with purchasing some security measures and as well as maybe additional officers,” Glover explains. “More police officers equal less crime. We want to show a presence in all these areas within our footprint and we feel that in doing so we would lessen the opportunity of the gatherings or any type of criminal activity happening.”

Some of the safety measures include barricades or gates, cameras, and lighting.

The estimated cost of these investments would be $435,000. While Sandine thinks this issue is a result of covid, he says funding does not reflect that.

According to Sandine, “I think we were kind of left out of that federal discussion even though when COVID hit and everything was shut down, where did people go? They turned to their parks, trails, or open space. They relied on the park district heavily. So it’s been hard for us to support our community and not have any of the funds that were available to everyone else.”

Chief Glover adds that they are revising ordinances to increase consequences, like trespassing, for example.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WIFR

Rockford Park District implements updated security measures

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A string of after-hours incidents resulting in injuries, property damage and death prompt the Rockford Park District to step up safety precautions at its properties. In June of 2022, 25 after-hours incidents happened at parks and facilities owned by the Rockford Park District. Then in July,...
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Rockford Park District passes new safety measures

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - After a recent spike in after-hours parties in local parks, the Rockford Park District Board of Commissioners took action at their Tuesday evening meeting. The board passed a number a measures they hope will “provide an environment where all are welcome and feel safe to play and recreate.“
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford nursing homes fined by the state

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Two Rockford nursing homes are facing fines for physical for conditions that violate the Illinois nursing home care act. The Illinois Department of Public Health released its 2022 second-quarter report on Thursday, showing P.A. Peterson, 1311 Parkview Avenue, and River Bluff Nursing Home, at 4401 N Main Street, are being fined. […]
ROCKFORD, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rockford, IL
Sports
Local
Illinois Sports
City
Rockford, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
Rockford, IL
Crime & Safety
WIFR

Loves Park mayor addresses safety of the community

LOVES PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - Just after 11 p.m. Friday, August 5, Loves Park police found 30-year-old Dijoune Nelson shot to death in a backyard in the 200 block of Pennsylvania Avenue. The area isn’t known for shootings and violence; in fact, most residents move to the area to get...
LOVES PARK, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford’s casino earnings invested back into community

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — More people visited Rockford’s “Hard Rock: An Opening Act” last month than ever before. Nearly 45,000 people walked through the casino’s doors in July, according to numbers from the Illinois Gaming Board. In the grand scheme of things, the income means more opportunity for everyone. Rockford’s mayor, Tom McNamara, says city […]
ROCKFORD, IL
nbc15.com

City of Beloit Police seek to identify individual pictured in robbery

BELOIT, Wis. (WMTV) - City of Beloit Police Department is looking for help in finding a person pictured in a recent robbery. Though the agency didn’t include any more information about the incident in its Facebook post, Beloit police are asking those who think they know the individual to reach out.
BELOIT, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crime
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Police charge Beloit woman with selling prescription drugs

SOUTH BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — Police have arrested Nicole Musick, 43, after an investigation into prescription drug dealing in the South Beloit and Beloit area. According to South Beloit Police, Musick was arrested on August 10th after being named as the suspect in the case. She has been charged with Delivery of Hydrocodone, Delivery of […]
BELOIT, WI
WIFR

‘Enough is Enough’ event in Beloit hopes to start conversations about gun violence

BELOIT, Wis. (WIFR) - Alexcia Payton is the mind behind the “Enough is Enough” event that comes with a goal to keep the conversation about gun violence going. “We want everybody to come together and have their voices heard. We’re tired of being afraid. We’re tired of being scared. We’re tired of hearing of the gun violence and the shootings,” said Payton.
BELOIT, WI
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Homicide Investigation in Winnebago County

On Friday, shortly after 11:00 pm the Loves Park Police Department were dispatched to a residence in the 200 Block of Pennsylvania Ave in reference to a subject down in the backyard. The responding officers located a 30 year old male in the backyard. The victim was shot multiple times...
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, IL
rockrivercurrent.com

City moves ahead with plans to demo Lorden building in Davis Park

ROCKFORD — Members of a City Council committee moved plans forward Monday to tear down the Lorden building that looms over the Rock River downtown as part of an effort to re-energize Davis Park. The council’s Planning & Development Committee voted 4-0 to approve the proposed Davis Park master...
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Investigation launched in Winnebago Co. Jail inmate death

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — An investigation has been launched following the death of an inmate at the Winnebago County Jail. The Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation Zone 2 Winnebago Boone Integrity Task Force launched the investigation at the request of the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office. Winnebago County Correctional Officers found Christian K. Littrell, […]
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

21K+
Followers
11K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Eyewitness news, weather, sports and other local content for Rockford, Illinois. http://www.mystateline.com

 https://www.mystateline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy