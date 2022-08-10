ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vigo County, IN

Comments / 0

Related
wibqam.com

Disability Resource Fair debuts in Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WAWV/WTWO) – Saturday, August 12 over 30 agencies will meet at Happiness Bag Inc. for the Terre Haute Disability Resource Fair. Connections Case Management, Happiness Bag Inc. & Hometown Waiver Solutions have worked together to help present the fair. The goal is to provide information about...
TERRE HAUTE, IN
wibqam.com

Vigo County will now be able to recycle glass

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WAWV/WTWO) – Vigo County Solid Waste Management District has added a new service to the area. Terre Haute Mayor Duke Bennett said Vigo County community members may now recycle glass at the waste management district location during business hours. “You’ll be able to come and drop...
VIGO COUNTY, IN
wibqam.com

2 Paris men in custody after death investigation

PARIS, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois State Police on Saturday reported that they arrested two Paris men after conducting an investigation into a death. The ISP arrested 20-year-old Preston Wallace for first-degree murder. ISP also arrested Gabriel Wallace for home invasion, aggravated battery, and mob action. At around 9...
PARIS, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Vigo County, IN
Government
Local
Indiana Government
City
Hamilton, IN
City
Terre Haute, IN
City
Wabash, IN
County
Vigo County, IN
wibqam.com

IU Athletics teams up with Coors for new beer sponsorship

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – Indiana University is teaming up with Molson Coors for a new partnership that will make Coors Light the exclusive domestic beer sponsor of IU Athletics. The collaboration will begin with the 2022-23 season and will allow Molson Coors to use IU’s cursive logo for promotion.
BLOOMINGTON, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy