COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department was searching for the parents or caregivers of an unknown toddler. She was found from the 1900 block of 19th Avenue between 11:20 a.m. and 11:45 a.m. today. She is currently safe in police custody. Her parents have been located and she’s now back in their custody.

COLUMBUS, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO