Shooting on Victory Drive, CPD investigating
UPDATE 08/11/2022: The Columbus Police Department (CPD) confirmed with News 3 the identity of the Victory Drive shooting victim. According to CPD, Caleb Boling, 18, was pronounced dead on the scene located in the Walmart Parking lot on 3515 Victory Dr. at 11:18 p.m. Stay tuned with News 3 online and on-air to get the […]
WTVM
Suspect arrested in Victory Drive Walmart shooting in Columbus, police say
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Authorities have identified the victim from a Walmart shooing on Victory Drive. On August 10, 18-year-old Smiths Station resident Caleb Boling was pronounced dead at 11:19 p.m. on the scene. Coroner Charles Newtown says the teen suffered multiple gunshot wounds while sitting in his vehicle in the store’s parking lot.
WTVM
Police: Shooting investigation underway on Victory Dr. in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Officials from the Columbus Police Department are on the scene of a shooting that happened in south Columbus. Police say the shooting occurred in the 3100 block of Victory Drive. There have been no injuries reported as of now. Stay with News Leader 9 as we...
Name released for victim in deadly Victory Drive shooting, suspect arrested
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Muscogee County Coroner’s Office has released the name of a teen killed in a shooting on Victory Drive Wednesday night. Caleb Boling, age 18, was shot and killed in the parking lot of the Walmart, located at 3515 Victory Drive, according to Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan. Boling, of Smiths […]
WTVM
Woman with 23 warrants arrested in Muscogee County
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A woman was arrested in Muscogee County on multiple warrants. Muscogee County deputies say Cryshunda Manuel had 22 felony warrants for identity theft and one misdemeanor warrant for impersonating a law enforcement officer. The Lee County Sheriff’s Office issued those warrants. On August 9, MCSO’s...
WTVM
Columbus man arrested after wanted for shooting at FBI agent
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A man wanted for shooting multiple times at an FBI agent in Columbus has been arrested. According to the FBI, 25-year-old Joshuia Johnathon Luke Brown was involved in shooting multiple times at an FBI agent in Columbus on July 28. On August 1, a federal arrest...
WTVM
Police searching for 2 Phenix City burglary suspects
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - The Phenix City Police Department is searching for two men for questioning in a burglary. Authorities ask for the public’s help in identifying the two men in the photo below:. If anyone has information on the suspects’ whereabouts, contact Investigator San Nicolas at 334-448-2819...
Police locate parents of wandering toddler in Georgia
Columbus Police say they have located the parents of a little girl found wandering on 19th Avenue.
Investigation underway at auto shop on Veterans Parkway
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Columbus Police and the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency have been conducting an investigation at an automotive body shop on Veterans Parkway since 8 a.m. Wednesday morning. More than a dozen officers were on the property, in the 600 block of Veterans Parkway. It is off the southbound lane between 6th and […]
WTVM
2 Louisiana women arrested on racketeering charges in Troup Co.
TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WTVM) - Two Louisiana women were indicted by a Troup County Grand Jury on August 1 on racketeering charges. On April 7, a Troup County deputy conducted a traffic stop on I-85 after observing a window tint violation on the vehicle. After stopping the vehicle, the deputy noticed signs of criminal activity and he searched of the vehicle.
WTVM
Retired mailman warns about mail theft in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A retired mailman is warning others about mail theft after two checks were allegedly stolen from a post office box in Columbus. With check fraud on the rise across the city, some of those blue post office boxes many of us use have been taped up.
2 Louisiana women responsible for over $500,000 in identity fraud indicted on Racketeering charges in Georgia
TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – On Wednesday, the Troup County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest and indictment of two Louisiana women. On Aug. 1, a Troup County Grand jury indicted Deavian Andrews and Tynea Gray for Conspiracy to Commit Racketeering, an offense that subjects both to a 5 to 20-year prison sentence. On April 7, […]
Georgia sheriff’s office major reunited with hospital team who saved him
ALBANY, Ga. (WRBL) – A Georgia law enforcement officer has been reunited with the team of healthcare workers and first responders who saved his life back in May of this year. Three months ago on May 8, 2022, then Captain, now Major Ken Faust, with the Doughtery County Sheriff’s Office, suffered what experts described as […]
WTVM
2 Columbus men charged in FBI agent shooting
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Two men face federal charges from an alleged shooting with an FBI agent in Columbus on July 28, officials say. According to the US Attorney’s Office, 27-year-old Jarvis Smith and 24-year-old Joshuia Brown are now in custody. On August 9, a federal indictment was decided,...
Man accused of shooting at FBI agent ‘felt pressure from manhunt’ to turn himself in
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A man wanted for allegedly shooting at an FBI agent in Columbus turned himself into authorities on Wednesday, according to the agency. According to the FBI, Joshuia Johnathon Luke Brown turned himself into the agents at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday afternoon in Columbus. He reportedly felt pressure from the multi-day manhunt. There […]
WTVM
Police: 1 injured following Winston Rd. shooting in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus police are investigating a shooting that injured one person. According to authorities, the shooting happened around 4 p.m. in the 900 block of Winston Road. Police say the victim was taken to the hospital, where he received treatment for his minor injuries. This case is...
WTVM
Caregivers of unknown toddler located in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Columbus Police Department was searching for the parents or caregivers of an unknown toddler. She was found from the 1900 block of 19th Avenue between 11:20 a.m. and 11:45 a.m. today. She is currently safe in police custody. Her parents have been located and she’s now back in their custody.
WTVM
Man arrested on attempted murder warrant, woman arrested on theft warrants in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A traffic stop led to two individuals arrested with outstanding felony warrants - one man having an attempted murder warrant, by the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office. On August 11, the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office Uniform Patrol observed a vehicle with no tail lights activated. A...
wrbl.com
Troup County Jail tightens safety procedures after inmate escapes
TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – The Troup County Sheriff’s Office has implemented new safety procedures three weeks after an inmate escaped from the Troup County Jail. Timothy Lane Traffansted, 55, escaped the jail via foot on July 22, 2022 and was apprehended on July 24, 2022 in Chambers County, Ala.
WTVM
Lee County jury finds suspect in attempted murder case guilty
LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - An Lee County jury found a man guilty of multiple charges stemming from a gas station shooting in Feb. 2021. According to the Lee County District Attorney’s Office, the jury convicted Justin Upshaw on one count of attempted murder and three counts of shooting into occupied vehicles.
