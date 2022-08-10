Read full article on original website
Exclusive: An Informer Told the FBI What Docs Trump Was Hiding, and Where
The FBI's raid on Mar-a-Lago was carried out while Donald Trump was absent in the hope it would be low-profile. The plan was a "spectacular" failure.
Hydrocodone, the Most Prescribed Opioid in the U.S., Might Face a Shortage
From the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic to now, one word that has been consistent is "shortage." The shortages have been widespread and have impacted some of the most minuscule items to more important ones such as paper and semiconductors. Now, it seems that the healthcare industry might be facing a hydrocodone shortage.
'San Antonio is being invaded!': Texas residents are woken by explosions and low flying military helicopters as US military captures the town in surprise training exercise
Residents living in San Antonio, Texas, were shaken from their sleep and rattled by loud explosions and low flying helicopters on Tuesday as the US military conducts training exercises in America's seventh largest city through Friday. The training sessions are taking place for four days this week from 6pm until...
It’s About Damn Time! Courtney Clenney Charged With Killing Christian Obumseli
In April, police officers arrested Courtney Clenney, an Instagram influencer, after being accused of fatally stabbing her estranged Black boyfriend, Christian Obumseli, inside their trendy Miami apartment. However, Clenney was released after claiming self-defense. After reopening the investigation, police have charged her with Obunseli’s murder, The New York Post reported....
EXPLAINER: Methanol in South Africa teen deaths often fatal
JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Methanol was found in the blood of the 21 teenagers who died last month in a bar in South Africa’s city of East London, according to a health official. Methanol — often called wood alcohol — is a toxic chemical and if ingested even small amounts of it can be fatal. Here’s a look at what is known. WHAT HAPPENED IN SOUTH AFRICA? The teenagers died at the Enyobeni tavern in East London’s Scenery Park township in the early hours of June 26, shocking the country and resulting in several investigations by the police and liquor license authorities. Many of the teens, ranging in age between 13 and 17, were found dead in the tavern, their bodies slumped across tables and couches and collapsed on the dance floor, according to officials. Final toxicology reports will show if the levels of methanol were fatal and South Africa’s police will determine whether anyone will face criminal charges for the 21 deaths, national police minister Bheki Cele has said. WHY IS METHANOL SO POISONOUS?
Federal judge rules Walgreens advanced San Francisco's opioid epidemic by dispensing 'hundreds of thousands of red flag prescriptions'
In a 112-page opinion, US District Judge Charles Breyer wrote Walgreens failed to perform "adequate due diligence" in reviewing suspicious orders.
Ex-doctor sold ‘fat burner’ pills — containing a toxic pesticide chemical, feds say
In an attempt to avoid trial, the retired New Jersey doctor lied about having pancreatic cancer, prosecutors say.
Experts: Climate Change Will Affect Health of Farm Workers
As climate change continues to be felt across the country at an increasing pace, those working outside, like rural farm workers, will face a myriad of climate-related health impacts, researchers believe. While many may associate climate change with rising temperatures and the danger of a heat stroke, experts say other...
Walgreens 'Helped Fuel' Opioid Crisis in San Francisco, Says Judge
Is Walgreens an illicit drug dealer? That's essentially what a federal court has ruled, suggesting the pharmacy should have stopped "suspicious orders" for opioids from being filled. In failing to do so, the retailer "substantially contributed" to the opioid epidemic in San Francisco, Judge Charles Breyer of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California ruled.
The Dangers of Working in Hot Weather
As temperatures soar across the country this summer, federal and state governments are ramping up their efforts to protect workers from heatstroke and other heat-related illnesses. The federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) is continuing work on its proposed heat-safety rules, a process that began last October. Meanwhile, the...
What Is Radon? The Radioactive Gas Is Found in Homes Across the Country
Radon, a byproduct of naturally decaying uranium, is estimated to cause thousands of deaths in the United States every year. Here’s how to find out how much radon may be in your home and what you can do.
Federal judge: Walgreens can be held liable for SF opioid crisis role
A federal judge has ruled that Walgreens can be held liable for its role in San Francisco’s opioid crisis after it failed to “perform adequate due diligence” in dispensing and prescribing drugs from its pharmacies.
The PACT Act will take the burden of proof off US veterans exposed to burn pits
A Marine sergeant watches over a burn pit in Fallujah, Iraq, in 2007. Samuel D. Corum/USMCNearly 300,000 veterans in America have reported exposure to pollution from burning debris.
