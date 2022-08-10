ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Mail

'San Antonio is being invaded!': Texas residents are woken by explosions and low flying military helicopters as US military captures the town in surprise training exercise

Residents living in San Antonio, Texas, were shaken from their sleep and rattled by loud explosions and low flying helicopters on Tuesday as the US military conducts training exercises in America's seventh largest city through Friday. The training sessions are taking place for four days this week from 6pm until...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Black Enterprise

It’s About Damn Time! Courtney Clenney Charged With Killing Christian Obumseli

In April, police officers arrested Courtney Clenney, an Instagram influencer, after being accused of fatally stabbing her estranged Black boyfriend, Christian Obumseli, inside their trendy Miami apartment. However, Clenney was released after claiming self-defense. After reopening the investigation, police have charged her with Obunseli’s murder, The New York Post reported....
MIAMI, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Health
City
San Antonio, TX
State
Texas State
San Antonio, TX
Health
Local
Texas Government
San Antonio, TX
Government
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Methanol in South Africa teen deaths often fatal

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Methanol was found in the blood of the 21 teenagers who died last month in a bar in South Africa’s city of East London, according to a health official. Methanol — often called wood alcohol — is a toxic chemical and if ingested even small amounts of it can be fatal. Here’s a look at what is known. WHAT HAPPENED IN SOUTH AFRICA? The teenagers died at the Enyobeni tavern in East London’s Scenery Park township in the early hours of June 26, shocking the country and resulting in several investigations by the police and liquor license authorities. Many of the teens, ranging in age between 13 and 17, were found dead in the tavern, their bodies slumped across tables and couches and collapsed on the dance floor, according to officials. Final toxicology reports will show if the levels of methanol were fatal and South Africa’s police will determine whether anyone will face criminal charges for the 21 deaths, national police minister Bheki Cele has said. WHY IS METHANOL SO POISONOUS?
INDIA
The Daily Yonder

Experts: Climate Change Will Affect Health of Farm Workers

As climate change continues to be felt across the country at an increasing pace, those working outside, like rural farm workers, will face a myriad of climate-related health impacts, researchers believe. While many may associate climate change with rising temperatures and the danger of a heat stroke, experts say other...
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Carney
Reason.com

Walgreens 'Helped Fuel' Opioid Crisis in San Francisco, Says Judge

Is Walgreens an illicit drug dealer? That's essentially what a federal court has ruled, suggesting the pharmacy should have stopped "suspicious orders" for opioids from being filled. In failing to do so, the retailer "substantially contributed" to the opioid epidemic in San Francisco, Judge Charles Breyer of the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California ruled.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Smithonian

The Dangers of Working in Hot Weather

As temperatures soar across the country this summer, federal and state governments are ramping up their efforts to protect workers from heatstroke and other heat-related illnesses. The federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) is continuing work on its proposed heat-safety rules, a process that began last October. Meanwhile, the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vindication#Burn Pit#Politics State#Politics Legislative#The U S Army

Comments / 0

Community Policy