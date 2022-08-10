Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Do you believe there's a "Garden of Evil" in Williston, Florida?Evie M.Williston, FL
Fun to be found off the beaten path.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Popular discount grocery store chain set to open another new location in Florida this monthKristen WaltersStarke, FL
Opinion: Why is there such a divide?Elle BrownGainesville, FL
Parking, restrooms, new trails planned for Four Creeks Preserve.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
mycbs4.com
Help identify individuals involved in an armed disturbance
The Alachua County Sheriff's Office (ACSO) needs help identifying suspects that were involved in an armed disturbance. The Sheriff's Office says on July 13th, they responded to Greenleaf for a reported disturbance. The three individuals in the pictures were all reported to be a part of the disturbance, ACSO said.
mycbs4.com
UDEST seizes over $4.5 million worth of illegal drugs, awarded 'Drug Unit of the Year'
The Florida Narcotic Officers Association awarded the Unified Drug Enforcement Strike Team, 'Drug Unit of the Year.'. "There's people who have gone to jail for life sentences from cases that we just worked over the past year. And what that's going to do is keep people who are selling drugs that are killing people off the streets," Director of UDEST, Captain Jack Douglas, said.
mycbs4.com
Marion County Sheriff's Office introduces firearm detection police canine
Marion County, FL — Marion County Schools will be safer this school year thanks to a four-legged addition to the Sheriff’s Office: Albi, a German short-haired pointer, joining the ranks of School Resource Officer (SRO) division. “The importance of this program is to do one thing that we...
mycbs4.com
Vehicle reverses into a Marion County school bus
The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) responded to a car crash yesterday, Aug. 12th, involving a school bus in Marion County. FHP Public Affairs Officer, Lieutenant Patrick Riordan, says a vehicle was reversing out of a driveway at 12550 SW 66th St, while a Marion County School bus was traveling down the street.
mycbs4.com
Semi-truck car crash causes lane closure on Hwy 484
According to Marion County Sheriff's Office (MCSO), a lane is closed on Hwy 484, just east on SW Hwy 200. The Sheriff's Office says there was a car crash involving a semi-truck that has caused a lane to close. There is only one lane open, MCSO says, and traffic is...
mycbs4.com
Breaker box catches fire on a mobile home in Fairbanks
Alachua County Fire Rescue (ACFR) responded to a structure fire last night, Aug. 8th, in the 7600 block of NE 69th Ave. ACFR District Chief, Kevin Rulapaugh, says when crews arrived to Fairbanks, they saw light smoke coming from a double wide mobile home. All of the occupants had safely...
mycbs4.com
Motorist safety reminders with school busses coming back to the roads
With public schools starting back up tomorrow, Aug. 10th, Alachua County Public Works wants to remind everyone inn the community of proper school bus safety. The following is school bus safety that motorist should follow:. Motorists are required to stop when approaching a school bus that is stopped with its...
mycbs4.com
Additional charges filed against former Bronson Middle/High School JV basketball coach
According to the Levy County Sheriff's Office (LCSO), former Bronson Middle and High School JV basketball coach Billy McCall, has addition charges filed against him. LCSO Lieutenant, Scott Tummond, says on July 28th, McCall was arrested and charged for sexually assaulting two teenagers in Alachua County. Tummond says Levy County...
mycbs4.com
GRU customer says she plans to bring her concerns to city utility advisory board meeting
This week, Gainesville Regional Utilities (GRU) says, their returning utility deposits early, to help customers with their electric costs. One customer plans to bring her concerns to the city's utility advisory board meeting tomorrow. GRU says if you were late more than 3x within 12 months, and if you were...
mycbs4.com
Florida AC Company, Gators Football, Veteran Services present new AC unit to army veteran
GAINESVILLE, Fla. — The air-conditioning company, Air Pros USA, which is the official air conditioning partner for the Florida Gators football team, and the Gators Sports Properties gathered Thursday for the yearly "Saluting Those Who Serve" initiative with the Alachua County Veteran Services Division, awarding a local veteran with a brand-new AC unit, free of charge, according to a press release from Air Pros USA.
mycbs4.com
County Commissioners touch on new ordinance passed by City Commissioners
Alachua County Commissioners held an open board meeting today, Aug. 9th, and touched on exclusionary zoning. County Commissioners talked about the new changes the city voted on last week, including the elimination of single-family zoning. Commissioner pointed out that the new ordinance will allow all units to face a street.
mycbs4.com
Early voting for Alachua County 2022 Primary Election starts Saturday, Aug. 13th
The early voting period for the Alachua County 2022 Primary Election starts on Saturday, Aug. 13th. Alachua County Supervisor of Elections, Kim Barton, says the early voting period will be open to registered Alachua County voters from Aug. 13th to Aug. 20th, from 9am to 6pm at seven locations. The...
mycbs4.com
Alachua County looking to fill teacher vacancies ahead of 1st day of school
With the first day of school kicking off tomorrow for Alachua County Public School (ACPS) students, the clock is ticking to fill dozens of positions. "We are in need of teachers," Alachua County School Board Member, Tina Certain said. Certain says county still needs to fill nearly fifty spots. "It's...
mycbs4.com
UF College of Nursing receives $3.6 million to help with nursing shortage
GAINESVILLE, Fla. — The University of Florida's top-ranked nursing college will receive $3.6 million in state grants known as Prepping Institutions, Programs, Employers and Learners through Incentives for Nursing Education (PIPELINE) funding for fiscal year 2023, according to a press release from UF Health. The College of Nursing plans...
