ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mycbs4.com

Help identify individuals involved in an armed disturbance

The Alachua County Sheriff's Office (ACSO) needs help identifying suspects that were involved in an armed disturbance. The Sheriff's Office says on July 13th, they responded to Greenleaf for a reported disturbance. The three individuals in the pictures were all reported to be a part of the disturbance, ACSO said.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
mycbs4.com

UDEST seizes over $4.5 million worth of illegal drugs, awarded 'Drug Unit of the Year'

The Florida Narcotic Officers Association awarded the Unified Drug Enforcement Strike Team, 'Drug Unit of the Year.'. "There's people who have gone to jail for life sentences from cases that we just worked over the past year. And what that's going to do is keep people who are selling drugs that are killing people off the streets," Director of UDEST, Captain Jack Douglas, said.
OCALA, FL
mycbs4.com

Vehicle reverses into a Marion County school bus

The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) responded to a car crash yesterday, Aug. 12th, involving a school bus in Marion County. FHP Public Affairs Officer, Lieutenant Patrick Riordan, says a vehicle was reversing out of a driveway at 12550 SW 66th St, while a Marion County School bus was traveling down the street.
MARION COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Gainesville, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Bradley Junction, FL
City
Gainesville, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
mycbs4.com

Semi-truck car crash causes lane closure on Hwy 484

According to Marion County Sheriff's Office (MCSO), a lane is closed on Hwy 484, just east on SW Hwy 200. The Sheriff's Office says there was a car crash involving a semi-truck that has caused a lane to close. There is only one lane open, MCSO says, and traffic is...
MARION COUNTY, FL
mycbs4.com

Breaker box catches fire on a mobile home in Fairbanks

Alachua County Fire Rescue (ACFR) responded to a structure fire last night, Aug. 8th, in the 7600 block of NE 69th Ave. ACFR District Chief, Kevin Rulapaugh, says when crews arrived to Fairbanks, they saw light smoke coming from a double wide mobile home. All of the occupants had safely...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Dog#Recruiting#Pets#Gpd
mycbs4.com

Florida AC Company, Gators Football, Veteran Services present new AC unit to army veteran

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — The air-conditioning company, Air Pros USA, which is the official air conditioning partner for the Florida Gators football team, and the Gators Sports Properties gathered Thursday for the yearly "Saluting Those Who Serve" initiative with the Alachua County Veteran Services Division, awarding a local veteran with a brand-new AC unit, free of charge, according to a press release from Air Pros USA.
GAINESVILLE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
mycbs4.com

UF College of Nursing receives $3.6 million to help with nursing shortage

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — The University of Florida's top-ranked nursing college will receive $3.6 million in state grants known as Prepping Institutions, Programs, Employers and Learners through Incentives for Nursing Education (PIPELINE) funding for fiscal year 2023, according to a press release from UF Health. The College of Nursing plans...
GAINESVILLE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy