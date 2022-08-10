Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Eiteljorg Museum of Native American and Western Art in the heart of downtown IndyArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
The Indiana State Fair in Indy thru August 21, 2022Arnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
The Indianapolis Museum of Art at Newfields is a place where art and nature convergeArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
An award-winning author whose heart beats in unison with drums from the motherlandArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
A culturally-diverse sector in Indianapolis lies within 2 ½-square miles in the heart of the cityArnita M. WilliamsIndianapolis, IN
Related
NFL World Reacts To Bears, Steelers Trade Idea
Roquan Smith sent the Chicago Bears into disarray by publicly requesting a trade Tuesday morning. The star linebacker shared a statement to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport claiming the front office "doesn't value me here." He asked for a one-way ticket out of Chicago entering the final year of his contract.
Notre Dame AD: Big Ten deal with NBC ‘perfect’ for Irish
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Notre Dame athletic director Jack Swarbrick says the coming Big Ten television contract with NBC is a “perfect” way for the network to complement its deal with the Fighting Irish. Swarbrick held a live online chat for Notre Dame’s alumni association Wednesday,...
Yardbarker
Alec Pierce Named Starter on Indianapolis Colts' First Depth Chart
CINCINNATI — If the Colts' first unofficial depth chart is any indication, then former Bearcats wide receiver Alec Pierce is exceeding early NFL expectations. The Colts listed Pierce as a starting wide receiver, along with Parris Campbell and Michael Pittman Jr. Pierce has been making plays nearly every day...
Colts Training Camp Journal, Day 10: Final Dress Rehearsal for Preseason Opener
On Day 10 of Colts training camp, the team held its final practice before their preseason opener against the Bills. There were some big pass plays while the defense countered with some of their own plays on the ball.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yardbarker
Indianapolis Colts Training Camp: A Look Into the Last Padded Practice Before Preseason Week One
The Indianapolis Colts held not THE last practice, but the last padded practice before the preseason matchup with the Buffalo Bills. The Indianapolis Colts Offense has Lacked in Training Camp Padded Practice. This practice was a little rough, it was another bump in the road for the offense. More drops...
NFL
Adam Shaheen trade to Texans off following failed physical; TE returns to Dolphins
Tight end Adam Shaheen, who had been traded to the Houston Texans earlier this week, failed his physical in Houston and will be returned to the Miami Dolphins. Despite not missing any time in Miami's training camp, Shaheen's failed physical reportedly was flagged by his knee, NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe reported Thursday.
Photos: Meet Miss Michigan, Sister Of Lions Rookie Aidan Hutchinson
On Tuesday night, the football world watched as the Detroit Lions were featured on HBO's Hard Knocks. The first episode of the show focused on several players, including former No. 2 overall pick Aidan Hutchinson. The former Michigan star's rookie performance had social media talking. He's not the only Michigan...
Neal Brown Highlights the Mountaineers' First Scrimmage of Fall Camp
West Virginia head coach Neal Brown gives his thoughts on the Mountaineers performance in the first scrimmage of fall camp
RELATED PEOPLE
saturdaytradition.com
Walt Bell on secrecy surrounding Indiana offense: 'We've got to protect the organization' ahead of Week 1 game against Illinois
Indiana OC Walt Bell doesn’t want Illinois learning what the Hoosiers are doing on offense, so he’s keeping the details of what goes on in practice a secret. Bell spoke with the media on Tuesday. When asked about the secrecy surrounding the Indiana offense, he said it’s about not helping the opponent.
Indiana High School Football 2022 Team Schedules
Welcome to the 2022 Indiana high school football season. The regular season begins on Friday, Aug. 19, and here are the schedules for several schools around the state, with dates, game times and locations.
6 takeaways from Day 9 of Colts training camp
The Indianapolis Colts were on the field for their ninth training camp practice Wednesday at the Grand Park Sports Campus in Westfield. As they prepare for the first preseason game of the year against the Buffalo Bills on Saturday, the Colts had the pads on once again. It certainly seems like they are making it a point of emphasis to turn up the physicality before the season.
Hoosier Favorite No. 34? Picking Favorite Indiana Basketball Players, One Number At a Time
There are no names on the Indiana basketball jerseys, just a number, and those digits mean a lot to all Hoosiers fans. We want to know who your favorites are, resuming with the No. 34 in Indiana basketball history that's meant the most to you. Pick your favorite, and we'll do this every day for the rest of the summer.
IN THIS ARTICLE
saturdaytradition.com
Indiana game-by-game predictions: ESPN's FPI projects Hoosiers' 2022 season
ESPN’s FPI is predicting every game on the college football schedule. For a program looking to rebound, Indiana is hoping to put together a bowl-caliber year in 2022. Last season, the Hoosiers finished a disappointing 2-10 for the year with injuries and underwhelming performances across the board. It also led to some roster turnover coming out of 2021.
Comments / 0