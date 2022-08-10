ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Bears, Steelers Trade Idea

Roquan Smith sent the Chicago Bears into disarray by publicly requesting a trade Tuesday morning. The star linebacker shared a statement to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport claiming the front office "doesn't value me here." He asked for a one-way ticket out of Chicago entering the final year of his contract.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Alec Pierce Named Starter on Indianapolis Colts' First Depth Chart

CINCINNATI — If the Colts' first unofficial depth chart is any indication, then former Bearcats wide receiver Alec Pierce is exceeding early NFL expectations. The Colts listed Pierce as a starting wide receiver, along with Parris Campbell and Michael Pittman Jr. Pierce has been making plays nearly every day...
CINCINNATI, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Local
Indiana Football
City
Cicero, IN
Local
Indiana Sports
Indianapolis, IN
Sports
City
Westfield, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Football
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cicero
Person
Peyton Manning
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

6 takeaways from Day 9 of Colts training camp

The Indianapolis Colts were on the field for their ninth training camp practice Wednesday at the Grand Park Sports Campus in Westfield. As they prepare for the first preseason game of the year against the Buffalo Bills on Saturday, the Colts had the pads on once again. It certainly seems like they are making it a point of emphasis to turn up the physicality before the season.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Colts#Miami Redhawks#American Football#Division#
saturdaytradition.com

Indiana game-by-game predictions: ESPN's FPI projects Hoosiers' 2022 season

ESPN’s FPI is predicting every game on the college football schedule. For a program looking to rebound, Indiana is hoping to put together a bowl-caliber year in 2022. Last season, the Hoosiers finished a disappointing 2-10 for the year with injuries and underwhelming performances across the board. It also led to some roster turnover coming out of 2021.
BLOOMINGTON, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy