ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bellevue, NE

Nebraska Humane Society issues heat advisory for pets

By KMTV Staff
KMTV 3 News Now
KMTV 3 News Now
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BhvYU_0hBFKakC00

The Nebraska Humane Society is issuing another warning about how dangerous heat can be for animals.

This comes after they got a 3-year-old cat named Joey in July.

He was found with heatstroke in Bellevue. By the time he arrived, he was lethargic and didn't respond to light or other visual stimulation.

The Humane Society says Joey can now find the litter box, food and do other things. But he's fully blind and has a head tilt. That's probably from neurological damage from the heat.

“It's so hot outside. And most of the time cats can find their way into shade. So if you do see somebody that's out and it's super hot and they're panting and they look like they're in distress. They probably are,” Pam Wiese, spokesperson for the Nebraska Humane Society.

NHS is reminding everyone to keep pets out of hot cars and in air conditioning whenever possible.

If an animal appears to be in distress you should check on it.

If it needs help call the Nebraska Humane Society.

Download our apps today for all of our latest coverage.

Get the latest news and weather delivered straight to your inbox .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
94.3 WCYY

This Adorable Dog Has Been in a Maine Shelter for 395 Days and Needs a Forever Home

While adopting pets can be one of the most satisfying and rewarding experiences people can have, there always seems to be a handful of pets that fall through the cracks through the process. Everyone loves kittens and puppies, and even younger cats and dogs that show plenty of youthful exuberance. But often times, pets of a certain age are overlooked and left behind, stuck to live out their days in a shelter without a family to call their own here in Maine.
BANGOR, ME
CBS Philly

Nearly 40 Dogs Removed From Deplorable Conditions At South Jersey Home

PENNSVILLE, N.J. (CBS) — Dozens of dogs filled with fleas have been removed from a home in South Jersey. An animal rescue has stepped up to nurse them back to health, but help from the community is needed. Animal Control pulled back onto Newcomb Lane in Pennsville on Tuesday morning after neighbors told Eyewitness News that they’ve been complaining for weeks of dogs crying and knocking over trash cans. 37 dogs have been removed from a home in Pennsville, NJ over the past two days. We’re told the dogs were living in deplorable conditions and are in rough shape. @RRescues is now...
PENNSVILLE TOWNSHIP, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bellevue, NE
Bellevue, NE
Lifestyle
Local
Nebraska Pets & Animals
Local
Nebraska Lifestyle
Bellevue, NE
Pets & Animals
State
Nebraska State
AL.com

Most popular dog name and most popular dog breed in Alabama

It turns out – at least according to the Bark, the company behind the monthly pet subscription service Bark Box – the most popular dog name in the U.S. is Luna. The name is the top pick for 37 U.S. states, according to their analysis of more than 10 years of customer data and purchasing trends.
ALABAMA STATE
WEAU-TV 13

Animal control rescues 23 animals from Colby area home

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Twenty-two dogs and one cat were seized from a home in near Colby in the town of Hull on Monday after concerns of neglect. Investigators said many of the dogs have behavioral concerns. Upon rescue, the animals were evaluated by a veterinarian before being transferred to a shelter facility. The Animal Control Enforcement Team will continue to work with the property owner to capture three dogs and three cats that were unable to be captured Monday and remain on the property.
COLBY, WI
North Platte Telegraph

'It'll smell pretty bad' — State to chemically kill Wagon Train fish to eliminate unwanted species

The fish at Wagon Train Lake won’t be biting after Wednesday. They’ll be floating, then decomposing. The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission plans what it calls a chemical renovation of Wagon Train — treating the lake with hundreds of gallons of pesticide to eliminate a trio of undesirable species that are threatening water quality and crowding out game species.
NEBRASKA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Old Cat#Hot Cars#Apps#Super Hot#The Humane Society#Nhs
klkntv.com

Nebraska Game and Parks chemically bombs Wagon Train Lake

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The existing fish population at Wagon Train Lake was completely wiped out Wednesday morning. Undesired species are now taking over the lake including common carp, white perch and gizzard shad. These types of fish have started to out-compete desired species, causing the habitat and water quality to decline.
NEBRASKA STATE
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Restaurant inspection update: Moldy drumsticks, cockroaches in the bread mix

State and county food inspectors have cited Iowa restaurants and grocery stores for hundreds of food-safety violations this past month, including moldy food, filthy kitchens and cockroaches found inside the food itself. Fire department officials summoned health inspectors to one Iowa grocery store where the owner agreed to voluntarily close until he could hire an […] The post Restaurant inspection update: Moldy drumsticks, cockroaches in the bread mix appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
SIOUX CITY, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Pets
iheart.com

Connecticut Animal Control Officer Battles Cancer

Connecticut Animal Control Officer Battles Cancer: ACO Judy Umstead, diagnosed with Stage 3 Lymphoma, has been unable to do the work she loves, helping animals and also visiting those in need with her comfort dog Lola. Help Judy fight Lymphoma #teamjudy CLICK HERE to donate!. “My name is Judy Umstead...
CONNECTICUT STATE
KETV.com

'Wild Kingdom': New TV series filming at Omaha's Henry Doorly Zoo

OMAHA, Neb. — Henry Doorly Zoo's conservation efforts in Omaha will be featured on TV in 2023. Mutual of Omaha's “Wild Kingdom” was at the zoo filming for its new series on Wednesday. Henry Doorly Zoo has a generation of coral not affected by disease – conservationists...
OMAHA, NE
WOWT

Drought conditions continue to worsen over the entire area

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The latest drought monitor map is out and it continues to show worsening conditions with no hope for an end in sight. The week to week change in the map is rather impressive with all severity levels increasing in coverage greatly over Nebraska and Iowa. While...
OMAHA, NE
klkntv.com

Nebraska Community Blood Bank declares blood emergency

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A blood emergency was declared on Monday by the Nebraska Community Blood Bank as supplies hit one to two-day levels. The group says that the shortage has been consistent for many weeks and they are struggling to receive donations. Throughout the summer, maintaining the ideal...
LINCOLN, NE
KMTV 3 News Now

KMTV 3 News Now

13K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Omaha, Nebraska news and weather from KMTV 3 News Now, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.3newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy