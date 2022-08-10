ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springdale, AR

Springdale schools approves armed security officer program

By Justin Trobaugh
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2TrkAM_0hBFKTVz00

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KWNA/KFTA) — Springdale Public Schools is moving forward with adding certified school security officers (CSSO).

The school board approved the program on August 9. The officers would be armed and present at every elementary school in the district.

The officers would be in addition to the district’s school resource officers. The CSSOs would go through an intense training program.

Springdale Public Schools revises bus routes

Superintendent Dr. Jared Cleveland says CSSOs would be a great addition and would give parents peace of mind.

“An additional layer of protection where we would have someone we view as trained, fully trained, will have appropriate clothing on that will be full-time security at every elementary school,” Cleveland said.

Cleveland says there are still more details to figure out about the program including how much it’ll cost.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KNWA FOX24.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

Some parents want more school resource officers, others want alternatives

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – As the school year inches closer, some Fayetteville parents are wanting to see more school resource officers, while others want alternatives to be explored first. According to the Fayetteville City Council agenda, the council will be discussing adding a new school resource officer to the district this year at its next […]
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cleveland, AR
City
Springdale, AR
Springdale, AR
Crime & Safety
Local
Arkansas Crime & Safety
Local
Arkansas Sports
Springdale, AR
Sports
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

Fayetteville Public Schools ready for safe school year

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/FOX24) — It’s an exciting time for those at Fayetteville Public Schools as the district will be welcoming students back to the classroom on Monday. Safety is also at the top of mind for the district. “Safety is our number one priority,” said Dr. Megan Duncan, Deputy Superintendent at FPS. “We’re ready for […]
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

Springdale Chamber holds Teacher Appreciation event to kickoff school year

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — More than two thousand Springdale teachers will be stepping into the new school year on Monday, August 15. Arkansas’ longest running teacher appreciation event kicked off with the Springdale Chamber of Commerce bringing in more than 90 vendors to the Har-Ber High School gymnasium. Teachers walked through the gym getting goody bags […]
SPRINGDALE, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Security#Security Officers#Armed Security#Elementary School#Springdale Public Schools#The School Board#Nexstar Media Inc
5NEWS

Arkansas school district struggling to find teachers for upcoming school year

ARKANSAS, USA — The start of school is next week for several districts across our area However, some school districts are still in the need of teachers. “But we will have people in those classrooms even if we don't have a permanent fix,” said Siloam Springs School District Assistant Superintendent Shane Patrick.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
NewsBreak
Sports
5NEWS

Construction in downtown Rogers blocking local businesses

ROGERS, Ark. — Arkansas street in downtown Rogers is still under construction. It has been, for over a year now, and has blocked off access to many local businesses. The city started construction on Arkansas street to expand the commercial footprint and add more access to parks and trails. But with unexpected challenges, construction has taken a lot longer than everyone expected.
ROGERS, AR
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

Veteran service office to host PACT Act town hall

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – The Washington County Veteran Service Office is hosting an informational town hall discussing the newly passed PACT Act. The PACT Act is being dubbed by the U.S Department of Veterans Affairs as perhaps the largest health care and benefit expansion in VA history. The new law will expand and extend eligibility […]
WASHINGTON COUNTY, AR
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

Parents voice concern over new bus routes

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KWNA/KFTA) – Some Springdale parents are upset following the Springdale School District’s decision to create new routes for buses this year. According to the district, the decision had to be made due to staffing shortages. In a school board meeting tonight, the director of transportation, Kevin Conkin, said the decision was two years […]
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News

13K+
Followers
11K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering the community in Northwest Arkansas & River Valley. https://www.nwahomepage.com/

 https://www.nwahomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy