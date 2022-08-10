Read full article on original website
wmay.com
Verbal Clashes Raise City Council Tensions
Things are getting contentious around “the horseshoe,” the nickname for the area where aldermen sit in the Springfield City Council chambers. Alderwoman Lakeisha Purchase issued a call Tuesday night for her colleagues to show more respect to one another. That came after Purchase had a tense exchange a week ago with Alderman Shawn Gregory over who’s causing problems for residents and businesses in some city neighborhoods. Gregory apologized for interrupting Purchase, but said he stands by his comments objecting to her characterizations of homeless people in the area. Meanwhile, a debate over changes to zoning rules for some cannabis businesses became personal when Alderwoman Kristin DiCenso said the issue was being pushed by an alderman whose son has an interest in such a business.
spotonillinois.com
City of Collinsville City Council met July 12
Here is the agenda provided by the council: A. CALL MEETING TO ORDERB. ROLL CALL C. INVOCATION D. PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE E. PROCLAMATIONS/RECOGNITION/PRESENTATIONS F. BUSINESS PRIOR TO PUBLIC INPUT G. COUNCIL DISCUSSION H. SPEAKERS FROM...
labortribune.com
Madison County Democrats elect Federation’s B. Dean Webb as first vice chair
Madison County Democrats have chosen their slate of officers next year, including Labor leader B. Dean Webb as first vice chair. It’s a new position for Webb, who will also chair the newly-formed Committee on Workers’ Rights. Webb is president of the Greater Madison County Federation of Labor...
thebengilpost.com
Gillespie Council approves FOP contract, considers tax-supported police pension plan
Gillespie city aldermen voted unanimously Monday night to authorize the Mayor and City Clerk to sign a new contract with the Fraternal Order of Police which authorizes substantial wage increases for city police officers. Additionally, the council set a special meeting for 6 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 16, to vote on whether or not to submit a tax referendum to voters that would support a place pension plan for local police. Both measures appear to be aimed at retaining officers.
showmeinstitute.org
Where Is Robertson Fire District, and Why Do They Take So Much of Hazelwood’s Tax Money?
Over the past two decades, a smoldering fire has been slowly burning in North St. Louis County. No, I’m not talking about the Bridgeton landfill fire; I’m talking about the Robertson Fire District (Robertson). A few decades back, the City of Hazelwood annexed some adjoining land into the...
labortribune.com
Illinois backs down on Vandalia prison layoffs after AFSCME turns up the heat
Union workers at Vandalia Correctional Center in Illinois will not be facing reduced capacity or layoffs in the near future, following protests from AFSCME and local officials. AFSCME members had mobilized in recent weeks with petitions and appeals to elected officials after an announcement that the state was considering consolidation...
nprillinois.org
Illinois reaction to the raid on Mar-a-Lago and Springfield teachers reject contract | First Listen
Two of Illinois gubernatorial candidates react to the search of former President Donald Trump's home. Cook County Judge vacates Marilyn Mulero's wrongful murder conviction. Springfield Education Association President Aaron Graves talks about the teacher contract. Michelle Eccles anchors NPR Illinois' Morning Edition. Michelle has more than 30 years of experience...
Sunflowers in yard may land St. Peters man in court, again
The City of St. Peters is threatening to take a homeowner to court again over too many sunflowers in their yard.
St. Louis leaders condemn downtown loft, ordering management to answer safety issues
ST. LOUIS — Video circulated on social media earlier this year showed hundreds of people taking over a community room at the Ely Walker Lofts, reportedly part of a short-term rental party that overwhelmed the Washington Ave. space. It's the same building where, in March, bullets shattered the front...
A website puts a city in Illinois on it’s 10 Haunted Towns List
If you are looking to avoid ghosts and hauntings at all costs then you need to steer clear of this one town in Illinois that made the 10 Haunted Towns in the US list, but what about this town makes it so haunted?. According to the website thediscoverer.com, Alton, Illinois...
wlds.com
Sangamon County Solar Farm To Send Power to City of Chicago
A Sangamon County solar farm will be powering the City of Chicago. The Double Black Diamond Solar Farm being built on the Sangamon-Morgan County line will be helping supply the City of Chicago with power to run its airports, the Harold Washington Library Center, and other city-run facilities, according to a press release from Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s Office today.
aledotimesrecord.com
'Targets on us just got bigger': Illinois becomes US abortion epicenter after Roe's fall
GRANITE CITY, Ill. ― One by one, the women walked into the Hope Clinic past a shouting man at the edge of the parking lot, past the security guard booth and through the code-secured front door. Most made their way in the July heat up a flight of stairs...
Newspaper boxes may be returning – filled with meds
You’ll soon see more drugs on a street corner near you. But in this case, neighbors are mostly happy about it.
nextstl.com
$1.2B Gateway South Project planned at Chouteau’s Landing/Kosciusko
A resolution for consideration by the St. Louis Port Authority at its August 11th meeting reveals hints of plans for redevelopment of Chouteau’s Landing and areas to the south in the Kosciusko neighborhood. Good Developments Group (the “Developer”) owns or controls approximately 50 acres out of a potential development...
KMOV
St. Peters school remains closed as flood clean up continues
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The rain and flood waters damaged hundreds of homes and businesses across the St. Charles and St. Louis region and many are working to pick up the pieces, including The Center of Autism Education in St. Peters. “It was filled with muck and gunk and...
KMOV
$1.2 billion redevelopment project planned for Chouteau’s Landing
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - The company “Good Development Group” is planning a $1.2 billion mixed-use redevelopment project for an area of south St. Louis known as Chouteau’s Landing. The historic area is roughly south of Chouteau Avenue and between 4th Street and the Mississippi River. “It potentially...
Shelter in Place: One injured in Madison, Illinois warehouse fire
A warehouse was on fire in Madison, Illinois Wednesday near the World Wide Technology Raceway. One warehouse employee was injured in the fire and at least two buildings were destroyed.
280 pounds of marijuana seized in Godfrey, Illinois drug bust
Deputies with the Madison County Sheriff's Office seized 280 pounds of marijuana during a recent drug bust in Godfrey.
spotonillinois.com
Brighton man charged with DUI on all-terrain vehicle
A Brighton man is facing a felony charge of driving under the influence after being accused of driving a utility task vehicle/all-terrain vehicle on Eagleton Park Road in June. ★ FURTHER REFERENCES ★. Posted in:. 22:54. 22:54. 22:43. 22:19. 21:25. Illinois U.S. Rep Cheri Bustos: "It's great to see that...
wlds.com
Calhoun Co. Sheriff’s Department Announce Several Arrests Last Weekend
The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office announced several arrests over this past weekend. On July 6th, at 5:04 P.M., the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop on Illinois River Road near Krause Road in Brussels. Subsequent to an investigation, the driver, 34-year old Brittany Hilton of Eldred was arrested for unlawful possession of methamphetamine, unlawful possession of hypodermic syringes, and driving under the influence of drugs. Hilton was taken into custody without incident. Hilton was on probation for a previous drug conviction at the time of her arrest. She is currently lodged at the Jersey County Jail awaiting an appearance in court.
