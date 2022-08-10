Read full article on original website
Here's events and activities happening in Macon with #Scene13
MACON, Ga. — It is almost time for the weekend and #scene13 has all you need to know about what is fun, fresh and lively in your community. And remember, if you are on the scene this weekend use #scene13 in your photos and you may just see yourself on our 13WMAZ Instagram story.
Now Hiring: Central Georgia job openings (August 10)
MACON, Ga. — Here are this week's featured job openings provided by the Georgia Department of Labor via the Employ Georgia system. Education: Applicants must have at least a High School Diploma/GED or equivalent. Requirements: Applicants must have a valid Regular Driver’s license. Applicants must have at least...
New businesses coming to Bass Road, Vineville historic home will not be demolished
MACON, Ga. — The plans to demolish a century-old condemned home on Macon's Vineville Avenue has been denied until a replacement plan is approved. "Catherine Brewer Benson lived in the house with her father in 1840 when she was going to Wesleyan and became the first woman in history to obtain a bachelor's degree," historian Caitlin Mee, who lives in the neighborhood, previously told 13WMAZ.
wgxa.tv
Downtown Macon: Same dumpster, different day, different fire
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- It's become a common part of everyday language to refer to an undesirable event as a "dumpster fire" but, for WGXA and First Choice Primary Care employees, it can be quite literal at times. As fire crews responded to the fire and explosions on Tuesday, our...
41nbc.com
Portion of Macon’s Anthony Road named for educator
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A portion of Anthony Road will be renamed Robert Louis Scott Boulevard following a vote this week by Macon-Bibb Commissioners. Commissioners approved the renaming of road during their committee of the whole meeting. Scott was a music teacher at Ballard Hudson High School from 1956...
Wilkes County farm fine points to complaints on farm-sprayed waste
Georgia Environmental Protection Division fined McAvoy Farms, also known as Mar Leta Farms, $5,000 after nearly 1,700 fish died in the Little River in Wilkes County on June 16.
Bibb superintendent, businesses partner to help prepare students for workforce
MACON, Ga. — Superintendent Dan Sims is eager to work with the Greater Chamber of Commerce and community partners to help students succeed in the future. "I think bringing us all together and exposing students to opportunities now is going to help our students to get better focused in school. School is the gatekeeper, education," Sims said.
'We fly several airplanes for other folks': Macon business reflects on airport changes as county plans to hire airport director
MACON, Ga. — Looking for a job? Do you have experience with planes? Macon-Bibb will soon be hiring. County commissioners Tuesday approved a plan to hire an airport director. It's a change from how things have worked the past few years, but one airport business owner says it shouldn't change much about his family business.
Bibb County School Board gives final approval of millage rate rollback
MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County School Board gave final approval to the district’s proposed rollback of the millage rate from 18.099 mills for Calendar Year 2021 to 16.720 mills for Calendar Year 2022 (CY22) Thursday evening. According to a release from the board, the district voted to...
VERIFY: No, it is not legal to hide your identity with a mask in Georgia
MACON, Ga. — Recently, we introduced you to a scare actor haunting the parking lot and aisles of the Gray Highway Walmart. Trey Gerald's spooky looks have sparked a lot of questions, including whether his whole act is legal. We set out to verify. Our sources are Major Brad...
'It was functionally obsolescent': Monroe County asking for public feedback on new fire station
MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — 3901 High Falls Road has been home to the High Falls Fire Station for four decades, but soon, the station may have a new home. The commissioner’s office is hoping to hear from the public. Monroe County’s oldest active fire station has worn with...
Jones County News
Pickleball court renovations completed
The new home to land dink balls, double hits and drop ball volleys is now complete in Jones County following the renovation of the pickleball courts at the Morris Bank Recreation Complex. In all, a space for a total of six pickleball courts is now carved out, giving area pickleball...
Longstanding Warner Robins emergency shelter says they could use more help with funding
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Many of Houston County's homeless rely on local shelters to bridge the gap when they're in need. For 23 years, the Thomases have strived to help serve those in Warner Robins experiencing homeless. "I just had a desire to try and help people if I...
Hancock County residents railing against proposed railroad development
HANCOCK COUNTY, Ga. — A railroad based in Sandersville is planning to build some new tracks in Hancock County. To do this, they’ll need to buy some private property or get a court's permission to take it. However, not everybody in town is on board. “We don’t want...
Perry's city leaders take to the mic with new podcast to discuss community news
PERRY, Ga. — If you live in Perry, you now have a new way to stay up to date with the latest news by tuning into the city's new podcast. "This is just an informal discussion about city, about our city's business and it puts it in layman’s terms so people can understand," Mayor Randall Walker said.
'It's a concern to our citizens': Jones County stores cited as sheriff's office cracks down on underage alcohol sales
JONES COUNTY, Ga. — The Jones County Sheriff's Office is cracking down on selling alcohol to minors. This week, the sheriff's office performed a compliance check to stores with alcohol licenses. Lieutenant Kenny Gleaton with the Jones County Sheriff's Office says there are 19 businesses that sell alcohol in the county.
The 'Cat Crew' helps Georgia College students move in
MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — Students at Georgia College are getting settled into their dorms, ready to start a new school year. As campus move in happened Thursday morning, students got a helping hand. Georgia College's group of volunteers, the Cat Crew, pitched in a paw or two. 13WMAZ's Conner Hendricks...
VERIFY: Yes, shots were fired near Harrison Road Walmart Tuesday
MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff's Office confirmed new details Wednesday about a chase that ended with a car wrecking in a west Macon Walmart parking lot. Tuesday, we reported about heavy police presence at the Walmart on Harrison Road in Macon. This is after 41-year-old Ronnie Albea was shot and killed in the parking lot of the store during an attempted armed robbery Friday.
wgxa.tv
Busted for Booze: Undercover investigation in Jones Co. nets nine stores serving minors
JONES COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA)-- Straight up, that's the way Jones County Criminal investigator and Lieutenant Kenny Gleaton says the sheriff's office is serving up citations for serving underage minors. "We identified all the retail establishments that are licensed to sell alcohol within Jones County, we're talking about discount stores, gas...
wfxl.com
Cop Sadie visits with Crisp County deputies in Warner Robins
Crisp County deputies met a Southwest Georgia native who is a big fan of law enforcement. According to a post on the Crisp County Sheriff's Office Facebook page, deputies traveling back to Crisp County from a Governor's Office of Highway Safety Traffic Enforcement Network event met Cop Sadie, a TikToker from Adel.
