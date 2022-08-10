ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milledgeville, GA

13WMAZ

Here's events and activities happening in Macon with #Scene13

MACON, Ga. — It is almost time for the weekend and #scene13 has all you need to know about what is fun, fresh and lively in your community. And remember, if you are on the scene this weekend use #scene13 in your photos and you may just see yourself on our 13WMAZ Instagram story.
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

Now Hiring: Central Georgia job openings (August 10)

MACON, Ga. — Here are this week's featured job openings provided by the Georgia Department of Labor via the Employ Georgia system. Education: Applicants must have at least a High School Diploma/GED or equivalent. Requirements: Applicants must have a valid Regular Driver’s license. Applicants must have at least...
MACON, GA
13WMAZ

New businesses coming to Bass Road, Vineville historic home will not be demolished

MACON, Ga. — The plans to demolish a century-old condemned home on Macon's Vineville Avenue has been denied until a replacement plan is approved. "Catherine Brewer Benson lived in the house with her father in 1840 when she was going to Wesleyan and became the first woman in history to obtain a bachelor's degree," historian Caitlin Mee, who lives in the neighborhood, previously told 13WMAZ.
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

Downtown Macon: Same dumpster, different day, different fire

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- It's become a common part of everyday language to refer to an undesirable event as a "dumpster fire" but, for WGXA and First Choice Primary Care employees, it can be quite literal at times. As fire crews responded to the fire and explosions on Tuesday, our...
MACON, GA
41nbc.com

Portion of Macon’s Anthony Road named for educator

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A portion of Anthony Road will be renamed Robert Louis Scott Boulevard following a vote this week by Macon-Bibb Commissioners. Commissioners approved the renaming of road during their committee of the whole meeting. Scott was a music teacher at Ballard Hudson High School from 1956...
MACON, GA
Jones County News

Pickleball court renovations completed

The new home to land dink balls, double hits and drop ball volleys is now complete in Jones County following the renovation of the pickleball courts at the Morris Bank Recreation Complex. In all, a space for a total of six pickleball courts is now carved out, giving area pickleball...
JONES COUNTY, GA
13WMAZ

The 'Cat Crew' helps Georgia College students move in

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — Students at Georgia College are getting settled into their dorms, ready to start a new school year. As campus move in happened Thursday morning, students got a helping hand. Georgia College's group of volunteers, the Cat Crew, pitched in a paw or two. 13WMAZ's Conner Hendricks...
MILLEDGEVILLE, GA
13WMAZ

VERIFY: Yes, shots were fired near Harrison Road Walmart Tuesday

MACON, Ga. — The Bibb County Sheriff's Office confirmed new details Wednesday about a chase that ended with a car wrecking in a west Macon Walmart parking lot. Tuesday, we reported about heavy police presence at the Walmart on Harrison Road in Macon. This is after 41-year-old Ronnie Albea was shot and killed in the parking lot of the store during an attempted armed robbery Friday.
MACON, GA
wfxl.com

Cop Sadie visits with Crisp County deputies in Warner Robins

Crisp County deputies met a Southwest Georgia native who is a big fan of law enforcement. According to a post on the Crisp County Sheriff's Office Facebook page, deputies traveling back to Crisp County from a Governor's Office of Highway Safety Traffic Enforcement Network event met Cop Sadie, a TikToker from Adel.
CRISP COUNTY, GA
13WMAZ

13WMAZ

