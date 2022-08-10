ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MLB

Fauci receives Hutch Award, throws out 1st pitch

SEATTLE -- The Mariners recognized Dr. Anthony Fauci on Tuesday in conjunction with the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease being recognized for the Hutch Award. Fauci threw out the ceremonial first pitch at T-Mobile Park ahead of the Mariners’ game against the Yankees. Fauci...
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Seattle, WA
Health
Local
Washington Health
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Sports
Seattle, WA
Sports
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Arizona needs antivirals to combat COVID-19. But not everyone has easy access

Throughout the pandemic, racial and ethnic minorities living in rural communities and low-income neighborhoods have been hurt more by COVID-19 than families in affluent urban neighborhoods. Early on, they had less access to testing. Later on, vaccinations lagged. Now that easily administered, lifesaving antiviral treatment is available, the most vulnerable are still the...
ARIZONA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy