Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Fauci blasted for joke that he created COVID-19 in his kitchen: 'Tone deaf'
National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Dr. Anthony Fauci was blasted by conservatives on social media after joking that he created the coronavirus in his kitchen. "At the epicenter of the initial outbreak, WA1 – Washington 1 is considered the ancestral model strain," Dr. Larry Corey said to...
MLB
Fauci receives Hutch Award, throws out 1st pitch
SEATTLE -- The Mariners recognized Dr. Anthony Fauci on Tuesday in conjunction with the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease being recognized for the Hutch Award. Fauci threw out the ceremonial first pitch at T-Mobile Park ahead of the Mariners’ game against the Yankees. Fauci...
Which Ba.5 COVID-19 symptoms are doctors seeing the most right now?
The White House has reported that President Joe Biden is likely infected with the BA.5 variant of the omicron version of the COVID-19 virus, a highly transmissible version of the virus. BA.5 and BA.4 are believed to be responsible for 82% of the current variants being recorded in the United...
geekwire.com
Seattle startup HDT Bio lands $1.8M U.S. Army grant to develop nasal spray against viruses
Seattle startup HDT Bio will develop a nasal spray designed to counteract a wide range of respiratory viruses with a nearly $1.8 million grant from the U.S. Army. “We hope to address not only disease progression, but transmission,” chief operating officer Christopher Pirie told GeekWire. HDT Bio’s platform involves...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
geekwire.com
The women writing checks: A list of female venture capitalists in the Pacific Northwest
Back in 2018, GeekWire published a list of women investors based in the Pacific Northwest who were writing checks to help startups grow. A lot has changed in four years. We’ve put together a new compilation below, highlighting more than 60 women venture capitalists across Seattle, Portland, and Vancouver B.C.
COVID-19 'plateauing' in US at 146K deaths per year, health expert says
As the United States settles into a COVID-19 plateau, health experts are having a difficult time predicting when the next spike might happen — and how bad it will be.
geekwire.com
Fred Hutch spinout lands $10M for precision test to guide cancer treatment, develop drugs
Seattle startup SEngine Precision Medicine has raised $10 million to propel drug discovery and development and advance its test that tailors drugs to cancer patients. SEngine cultures patient cancer cells from a biopsy or other material and measures the response to an array of potential therapies using data analytics and computational tools.
Arizona needs antivirals to combat COVID-19. But not everyone has easy access
Throughout the pandemic, racial and ethnic minorities living in rural communities and low-income neighborhoods have been hurt more by COVID-19 than families in affluent urban neighborhoods. Early on, they had less access to testing. Later on, vaccinations lagged. Now that easily administered, lifesaving antiviral treatment is available, the most vulnerable are still the...
Comments / 3