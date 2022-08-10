ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Comments / 8

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PIX11

Cop slashed in the ear trying to help EDP in Brooklyn: NYPD

BROOKLYN (PIX11) — An emotionally disturbed person allegedly slashed a police officer in the ear Sunday in Brooklyn, police said. Authorities responded to the emergency call near 536 Marcy Avenue at 11:15 a.m. Police said the officer followed the man into the G line subway station at Myrtle and Willoughby avenues when he was injured. […]
BROOKLYN, NY
NBC New York

Cop Slashed in Face Responding to Distress Call at NYC Subway Station

A New York City police officer was recovering Sunday from a bloody slashing attack in Brooklyn. The police department said officers were responding to calls of a person needing help at the Myrtle-Willoughby Avenues subway station in Bed-Stuy around 11:15 a.m. when the cop was assaulted. NYPD officials said the...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Brooklyn, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Brooklyn, NY
County
Brooklyn, NY
CBS New York

NYPD: 19-year-old shot and killed in Inwood

NEW YORK -- Police are investigating a deadly shooting in Manhattan. According to investigators, a 19-year-old man was shot in the leg after an argument with another man late Saturday night in Inwood. It happened just before 11 p.m. on 10th Avenue near 201st Street. The victim was rushed to Harlem Hospital, but he did not survive. So far, no arrests have been made. 
MANHATTAN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Nypd#Groping#Flatbush#Violent Crime
CBS New York

Taxi drivers rally after passengers accused of beating driver to death

NEW YORK -- There was a rally in Queens on Sunday after a taxi cab driver was beaten to death by passengers who, according to police, refused to pay their fare and tried to rob him.That driver is being remembered as a loving husband and father just trying to support his family, CBS2's Andrea Grymes reported."I don't know what to do right now. I have lost. I have lost," Abigail Barwuah said.The widow of Kutin Gyimah could not hold back her tears while talking about her beloved husband, who was killed in Far Rockaway."He was a good, good man. He was my backbone. I'm lost right...
QUEENS, NY
PIX11

Bronx man shoots wife before turning gun on himself, cops say

BEDFORD PARK, the Bronx (PIX11) — A Bronx man fatally shot himself in the head after shooting his wife in the foot in their Bedford Park home early Saturday, police said. Cops were called to the apartment at 2830 Marion Ave. in Bedford Park at around 2:25 a.m. Officers found the 31-year-old woman with a […]
BRONX, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NBC New York

5 People Wanted in Connection to NYC Cabbie Deadly Beat Down

Police are investigating the death of a yellow cab driver found lying on the ground early Saturday morning -- allegedly left there by the passengers that tried to rob him and delivered a fatal blow to the head. NYPD officials said the 52-year-old driver, Kutin Gyimah, stopped his taxi mini-van...
QUEENS, NY
NBC New York

NYC Subway Cleaner Suffers Broken Bones in Bronx Station Attack, Transit Union Says

A New York City subway cleaner was left bloodied and with broken bones in an attack that the head of NYC Transit called "outrageous and unacceptable." The transit workers' union, TWU Local 100, said that Anthony Nelson was attacked around 9:30 a.m. Friday outside the Pelham Bay subway station in the Bronx. After being told that a man was harassing people outside the station, Nelson went to get a look of the individual in order to provide a description to authorities, according to the union.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

NYC taxi driver killed by passengers who refused to pay: officials

EDGEMERE, Queens (PIX11) — A New York City taxi driver was killed in Queens when he confronted passengers who refused to pay for the ride, officials said. Kutin Gyimah, 52, of the Bronx, was fatally assaulted near Beach 54th Street and Arverne Boulevard in the Edgemere section around 6:30 a.m., according to the NYPD. Gyimah […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy